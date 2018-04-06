This Gluten-Free Granola Recipe Will Make You Forget Store-Bought Brands Exist
This low-carb, gluten-free granola satisfies your sweet and crunchy fix without breaking your paleo diet plan.
When you think "paleo," you probably think more bacon and avocado than granola. After all, the paleo diet is focused on reducing carbohydrate and sugar intake in favor of protein and healthy fats.
Luckily, this simple gluten-free granola recipe by Megan from Skinny Fitalicious gives you the best of both worlds: a sweet, crunchy granola that rivals your favorite grain-based version, minus the gluten, refined sugar, and calories found in most store-bought brands. It's the perfect topping for a Greek yogurt parfait or for a bowl of oats, or as a base for a healthier, slimmed-down trail mix recipe. The best part? It's only 200 calories per serving.
Gluten-Free Paleo Granola Recipe
Serves: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups slivered raw almonds
- 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
- 1/2 cup raw sunflower seeds
- 1 1/4 cups raw pumpkin seeds
- 3 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°F and prepare baking sheet with parchment paper or baking liner.
- Add slivered almonds to food processor and pulse until it resembles a granola-like texture. (This should only take a few seconds; do not over-process.)
- In a large mixing bowl, add pulsed almonds, shredded coconut, and remaining nuts and seeds.
- In a small saucepan, heat coconut oil, vanilla, and honey on low for about 5 minutes.
- Pour mixture over nuts and seeds. Combine well.
- Spread mixture evenly onto baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until slightly golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and cool for 10 to 15 minutes. (The granola will harden more as it cools.)
- Store in an airtight container. (Granola should last a few weeks.)
