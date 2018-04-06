Image zoom Photo: Skinny Fitalicious

When you think "paleo," you probably think more bacon and avocado than granola. After all, the paleo diet is focused on reducing carbohydrate and sugar intake in favor of protein and healthy fats.

Luckily, this simple gluten-free granola recipe by Megan from Skinny Fitalicious gives you the best of both worlds: a sweet, crunchy granola that rivals your favorite grain-based version, minus the gluten, refined sugar, and calories found in most store-bought brands. It's the perfect topping for a Greek yogurt parfait or for a bowl of oats, or as a base for a healthier, slimmed-down trail mix recipe. The best part? It's only 200 calories per serving.

Gluten-Free Paleo Granola Recipe

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups slivered raw almonds

1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

1/2 cup raw sunflower seeds

1 1/4 cups raw pumpkin seeds

3 tablespoon coconut oil

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions