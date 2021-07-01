These Grilled Mushrooms Are So Good, You Won't Miss Steak One Bit
Whether you're vegetarian or a meat lover, you'll definitely want to put these grilled mushrooms on the menu.
Outdoor cookouts can feel like the bane of plant-based eaters' existence. With all the meat-centric mains (i.e. hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, and steak), they often find themselves attempting to concoct a filling meal out of corn on the cob, a few slices of watermelon, and a heap of coleslaw.
But if you cook a few batches of these grilled mushrooms at your next get-together, you'll satisfy the growling stomachs of the veg-forward and omnivorous alike. Created by chef Stephanie Izard — the owner of Girl & the Goat restaurant in Chicago, a Top Chef winner, and the creator of This Little Goat cooking sauces and spices — these grilled mushrooms offer the umami flavor all guests crave at a cookout, a touch of sweetness from the honey-based glaze, and some acidity from the pickled veggies. It sounds like a lot of flavor to experience, but trust, all five tastes marry together in the most delicious way. (Related: Mushroom Recipes That Give the Fungi a Starring Role In Your Healthy Diet)
If you still aren't convinced to cook up some fungi, know that the grilled mushrooms take just 20 minutes to create and require only one mixing bowl and a hot barbecue. For barely any time or effort, these 'shrooms pack a punch of flavor. And TBH, that's all your plant-based partygoers really want.
Grilled Maitake Mushrooms With Tart Plums
Total time: 20 minutes
Grilled Mushrooms
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 tart plum, pitted and cut into 1/4-in. slices
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- 2 tablespoons brine-packed capers
- 1/4 cup drained pickled peppers (see recipe below) [should pickled peppers get its own line and measurement here?]
- 1 pound maitake mushrooms, torn into 1-inch chunks
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped
Directions
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the vinegar, honey, and 2 tablespoons of canola oil. Gently fold in the plum, shallot, capers, and pickled peppers.
- Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high. Toss the mushrooms with the remaining 2 tablespoons canola oil, and season with salt and pepper. Transfer mushrooms to the grill, and cook, turning once, until browned on the outside and just tender, about 3 minutes per side.
- Transfer the mushrooms to a serving platter, and drizzle all over with the plum mixture. Sprinkle with the feta and basil, and serve with remaining pickled peppers.
Pickled Peppers
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup champagne vinegar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoon salt
- 1 banana pepper (stemmed, seeded, and sliced into thin rings)
- 1 Hungarian pepper (stemmed, seeded, and sliced into thin rings)
Directions
- In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring champagne vinegar, sugar, and salt to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Put banana and Hungarian peppers into a heatproof storage container with a fitted lid. Pour the hot vinegar mixture over the peppers, fully submerging the peppers in liquid.
- Let cool completely at room temperature, then cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Shape Magazine, June 2021 issue
