These Grilled Mushrooms Are So Good, You Won't Miss Steak One Bit

Outdoor cookouts can feel like the bane of plant-based eaters' existence. With all the meat-centric mains (i.e. hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, and steak), they often find themselves attempting to concoct a filling meal out of corn on the cob, a few slices of watermelon , and a heap of coleslaw.

But if you cook a few batches of these grilled mushrooms at your next get-together, you'll satisfy the growling stomachs of the veg-forward and omnivorous alike. Created by chef Stephanie Izard — the owner of Girl & the Goat restaurant in Chicago, a Top Chef winner, and the creator of This Little Goat cooking sauces and spices — these grilled mushrooms offer the umami flavor all guests crave at a cookout, a touch of sweetness from the honey-based glaze, and some acidity from the pickled veggies. It sounds like a lot of flavor to experience, but trust, all five tastes marry together in the most delicious way. (Related: Mushroom Recipes That Give the Fungi a Starring Role In Your Healthy Diet)