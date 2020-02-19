Pack this healthy beef recipe in your brown bag for a not-so-sad desk lunch. (Pro tip: make your meal even better by stepping away from your desk during lunch.)

Which, btw, tastes even better when eatMake that meal even happier by setpping away , here’s why you should DEF step away from the keyboard as you enjoy your meal.)

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 6- to 8-ounce lean steak

1 tablespoon canned chipotle in adobe, chopped

4 tablespoons fresh cilantro

2 large whole wheat tortillas

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

Lettuce and tomato

Make It