10 Caffeinated Breakfast Recipes That Let You Skip Your Morning Coffee

By Marnie Soman Schwartz
These coffee- and tea-infused morning meals do double duty.
Coffee Protein Smoothie

Gimme Some Oven

The secret to a flavorful coffee smoothie: Coffee ice cubes. This recipe pairs leftover coffee with protein-packed chia and hemp seeds and Greek yogurt—so your energy boost will last all morning long.

Get the recipe: Coffee Protein Smoothie

Pumpkin Spice Latte Parfait

Kelley and Cricket

A gorgeous layered dessert, this parfait works as an afternoon treat or as a slightly more indulgent breakfast. With layers of spiced cookie crumble, pumpkin spiced latte pudding, and a drizzle of caramel, you can satisfy your sweet tooth as well as your caffeine habit. (Sick of pumpkin spice mania? Try one of these other fall drink recipes instead.)

Get the recipe: Pumpkin Spice Latte Parfait

Espresso Overnight Oats with Salted Date Caramel

Fit Foodie Finds

Truly hectic mornings call for a make-ahead breakfast, like overnight oats. Add coffee and your entire meal can be prepped in advance—caffeine jolt included. The caramel syrup is made from puréed dates, so you get a sweet start to the day without refined sugar.

Get the recipe: Espresso Overnight Oats with Salted Date Caramel

Vegan Coffee Pecan Pie Bars

Cotter Crunch

Nothing makes for an easier breakfast than a bar. Infused with coffee and full of pecan pie ingredients, this easy Paleo recipe tastes super indulgent—but it's packed with good-for-you ingredients.

Get the recipe: Vegan Coffee Pecan Pie Bars

Banana Bread with Espresso Glaze

How Sweet Eats

The banana bread itself has a drop of espresso in it, which adds a deep, complex flavor. But you'll really get a coffee flavor (and energy hit) from the espresso-spiked glaze. (FYI, Here's why you should eat a banana before your next workout.)

Get the recipe: Banana Bread with Espresso Glaze

Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Minimalist Baker

The earthy taste of matcha paired with creamy and sweet coconut milk is a match made in tea heaven. Blend them together into a spoonable, refreshing smoothie bowl that's packed with antioxidants.

Get the recipe: Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Whole-Wheat Espresso Glazed Mini Doughnuts

The View from Great Island

Doughnuts get a bad rap as an unhealthy breakfast food. But these are baked instead of fried and made with whole-wheat flour, so you can give yourself a dessert-for-breakfast guilt-free treat.

Get the recipe: Whole-Wheat Espresso Glazed Mini Doughnuts

Matcha Green Tea Waffles

Fit Foodie Finds

These green waffles aren't just packed with antioxidants—they're also gluten- and dairy-free! Add some whipped coconut cream and dark chocolate chips for a breakfast that truly feels decadent. Then try one of these other genius ways to use matcha.

Get the recipe: Matcha Green Tea Waffles

Maple Almond Earl Grey Tea Cake Loaf

Cotter Crunch

This vegan, gluten-free loaf doubles (triples!) as breakfast, an afternoon snack, or dessert. Two tea bags of Earl Grey plus cardamom add depth of flavor and keep it from being too sweet.

Get the recipe: Maple Almond Earl Grey Tea Cake Loaf

Gluten-Free Green Tea Crêpes with White Chocolate Coconut Filling

Minimalist Baker

These crêpes are infused with the flavors of green tea and vanilla, and then filled with a delicious coconut-white chocolate concoction. Even better: The batter is made in a blender, so it's super simple to whip up.

Get the recipe: Gluten-Free Green Tea Crêpes with White Chocolate Coconut Filling

