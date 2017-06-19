10 Caffeinated Breakfast Recipes That Let You Skip Your Morning Coffee
Coffee Protein Smoothie
The secret to a flavorful coffee smoothie: Coffee ice cubes. This recipe pairs leftover coffee with protein-packed chia and hemp seeds and Greek yogurt—so your energy boost will last all morning long.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Parfait
A gorgeous layered dessert, this parfait works as an afternoon treat or as a slightly more indulgent breakfast. With layers of spiced cookie crumble, pumpkin spiced latte pudding, and a drizzle of caramel, you can satisfy your sweet tooth as well as your caffeine habit. (Sick of pumpkin spice mania? Try one of these other fall drink recipes instead.)
Espresso Overnight Oats with Salted Date Caramel
Truly hectic mornings call for a make-ahead breakfast, like overnight oats. Add coffee and your entire meal can be prepped in advance—caffeine jolt included. The caramel syrup is made from puréed dates, so you get a sweet start to the day without refined sugar.
Vegan Coffee Pecan Pie Bars
Nothing makes for an easier breakfast than a bar. Infused with coffee and full of pecan pie ingredients, this easy Paleo recipe tastes super indulgent—but it's packed with good-for-you ingredients.
Banana Bread with Espresso Glaze
The banana bread itself has a drop of espresso in it, which adds a deep, complex flavor. But you'll really get a coffee flavor (and energy hit) from the espresso-spiked glaze. (FYI, Here's why you should eat a banana before your next workout.)
Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl
The earthy taste of matcha paired with creamy and sweet coconut milk is a match made in tea heaven. Blend them together into a spoonable, refreshing smoothie bowl that's packed with antioxidants.
Whole-Wheat Espresso Glazed Mini Doughnuts
Doughnuts get a bad rap as an unhealthy breakfast food. But these are baked instead of fried and made with whole-wheat flour, so you can give yourself a dessert-for-breakfast guilt-free treat.
Matcha Green Tea Waffles
These green waffles aren't just packed with antioxidants—they're also gluten- and dairy-free! Add some whipped coconut cream and dark chocolate chips for a breakfast that truly feels decadent. Then try one of these other genius ways to use matcha.
Maple Almond Earl Grey Tea Cake Loaf
This vegan, gluten-free loaf doubles (triples!) as breakfast, an afternoon snack, or dessert. Two tea bags of Earl Grey plus cardamom add depth of flavor and keep it from being too sweet.
Gluten-Free Green Tea Crêpes with White Chocolate Coconut Filling
These crêpes are infused with the flavors of green tea and vanilla, and then filled with a delicious coconut-white chocolate concoction. Even better: The batter is made in a blender, so it's super simple to whip up.
