10 Fresh and Delicious Kiwi Recipes

Kiwis are a small-but-mighty nutritional powerhouse. Kiwi fruit is high in vitamins C, K, and D as well as potassium. Fun fact: One cup of kiwi has more potassium than a small banana. (And potassium is a super-important nutrient for workouts!)

That serving size (equal to about two fresh kiwis) also has only about 110 calories and roughly 5 grams of fiber, and you can get another few grams if you eat it with the skin on. (Yes, really! But more on that below.) Plus, kiwis have a long growing season, meaning they are usually available year-round at an affordable price.

Not sure what to do besides eat them raw? These healthy kiwi recipes for everything from cake and popsicles to kiwi salsa will inspire you to make these fruits a regular part of your routine.