Oatmeal Desserts You Won't Believe Are Actually Good For You
Healthy Peanut Butter Rice Krispies Treats
These healthy peanut butter (or alternate nut butter!) cereal squares are perfect for a post-work snack. They're gluten-free, vegan and, despite being marshmallow-free, this brown rice cereal and oatmeal dessert is still just as fun to eat as you remember.
Blueberry Hemp Heart Crumble
Everyone gets hit with a sweet craving every once in a while, but there's no reason those indulgent treats can't add some nutrition to your day. (BTW, here's exactly how one woman finally curbed her intense sugar cravings.) Like other oat desserts, this recipe features a combination of fiber, plant-based protein, and fats that balance the nutrition to avoid a blood sugar rollercoaster. Using warm baking spices with blueberries boosts the antioxidant content, and a hint of citrus blends all the flavors together into a delicious baked crumble.
Peanut Butter Banana Oat Cookies
Introducing: Cookies that are A-OK to eat for breakfast. Five-ingredient oatmeal desserts are always a winner as a morning meal (pair with a carton of Greek yogurt) or as dessert. This one is loaded with whole grains, fruit, and healthy fats, so it's sure to satisfy.
Healthy Cake Pops
Made with oatmeal, chia seeds, and almonds, these better-for-you cake pops are full of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids to help to keep you full and minimize blood sugar spikes. With 3 grams of protein each, one of these oat desserts makes for the ideal after-dinner treat. (Related: Healthy High-Protein Desserts That Taste Amazing—and Feed Your Muscles)
5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Granola Bars
Plain and simple, granola bars—especially ones made with peanut butter—make for a great pre- or post-workout treat. (Alternate this oatmeal dessert with these trainer-approved apres-workout fuel options.)
Easy Blueberry Pie
This healthy dessert recipe combines oatmeal and whole-wheat flour for a crust that's not only simple to make but packed with fiber, too. And if it's a new way to showcase antioxidant-rich blueberries (fresh or frozen work fantastically in this oat dessert), well, great.
Raw Chocolate Cashew Bars
These decadent chocolate oatmeal dessert bars are made with simple, whole-food ingredients, including cashews, coconut, and cocoa powder. Each square of this oat dessert is like a supersized—and healthified—peanut butter cup! (Related: Healthy Peanut Butter Desserts You'll Go Nuts Over)
Wild Blueberry Oat Cake
Desserts made with oats are best topped with a healthy version of cream cheese frosting. The berry-oat cake is delicious on its own, but when you top it with Greek yogurt frosting? Mind-blowing.
Get the recipe: Wild Blueberry Oat Cake
Pear and Apple Oatmeal Crisp
During harvest season, let this oatmeal crisp be your go-to treat. Unlike many oat desserts, it's low in sugar, letting the fresh pears and apples shine in their naturally sweet glory. (Check out the many impressive health benefits of apples.)
Chocolate Date Oat Bites
Like truffles, but better! These naturally sweetened chocolate, date, and oat desserts are vegan, gluten-free, and perfect for crushing that late-night chocolate craving. (Really though, is eating before bed really all that unhealthy?)