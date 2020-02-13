Oatmeal Desserts You Won't Believe Are Actually Good For You

By Abbey Sharp, RD
February 13, 2020
Abbey's Kitchen
Oat desserts FTW! Whole grain oats can do a lot more than just fill up your bowl for breakfast—they're packed with satisfying fiber and can offer up more nutritional value than a typical sugar-loaded dessert.
Healthy Peanut Butter Rice Krispies Treats

Abbey's Kitchen
These healthy peanut butter (or alternate nut butter!) cereal squares are perfect for a post-work snack. They're gluten-free, vegan and, despite being marshmallow-free, this brown rice cereal and oatmeal dessert is still just as fun to eat as you remember.

Blueberry Hemp Heart Crumble

Street Smart Nutrition
Everyone gets hit with a sweet craving every once in a while, but there's no reason those indulgent treats can't add some nutrition to your day. (BTW, here's exactly how one woman finally curbed her intense sugar cravings.) Like other oat desserts, this recipe features a combination of fiber, plant-based protein, and fats that balance the nutrition to avoid a blood sugar rollercoaster. Using warm baking spices with blueberries boosts the antioxidant content, and a hint of citrus blends all the flavors together into a delicious baked crumble.

Peanut Butter Banana Oat Cookies

Byte Sized Nutrition
Introducing: Cookies that are A-OK to eat for breakfast. Five-ingredient oatmeal desserts are always a winner as a morning meal (pair with a carton of Greek yogurt) or as dessert. This one is loaded with whole grains, fruit, and healthy fats, so it's sure to satisfy.

Healthy Cake Pops

Emily Kyle Nutrition
Made with oatmeal, chia seeds, and almonds, these better-for-you cake pops are full of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids to help to keep you full and minimize blood sugar spikes. With 3 grams of protein each, one of these oat desserts makes for the ideal after-dinner treat. (Related: Healthy High-Protein Desserts That Taste Amazing—and Feed Your Muscles)

5-Ingredient ​Peanut Butter Granola Bars

The Real Food Dietitians
Plain and simple, granola bars—especially ones made with peanut butter—make for a great pre- or post-workout treat. (Alternate this oatmeal dessert with these trainer-approved apres-workout fuel options.)

Easy Blueberry Pie

The Food Hunter's Guide to Cuisine
This healthy dessert recipe combines oatmeal and whole-wheat flour for a crust that's not only simple to make but packed with fiber, too. And if it's a new way to showcase antioxidant-rich blueberries (fresh or frozen work fantastically in this oat dessert), well, great.

Raw Chocolate Cashew Bars

Dishing Out Health
These decadent chocolate oatmeal dessert bars are made with simple, whole-food ingredients, including cashews, coconut, and cocoa powder. Each square of this oat dessert is like a supersized—and healthified—peanut butter cup! (Related: Healthy Peanut Butter Desserts You'll Go Nuts Over)

Wild Blueberry Oat Cake

Liz's Healthy Table
Desserts made with oats are best topped with a healthy version of cream cheese frosting. The berry-oat cake is delicious on its own, but when you top it with Greek yogurt frosting? Mind-blowing.

Pear and Apple Oatmeal Crisp

Real Living Nutrition Services
During harvest season, let this oatmeal crisp be your go-to treat. Unlike many oat desserts, it's low in sugar, letting the fresh pears and apples shine in their naturally sweet glory. (Check out the many impressive health benefits of apples.)

Chocolate Date Oat Bites

Food Pleasure and Health
Like truffles, but better! These naturally sweetened chocolate, date, and oat desserts are vegan, gluten-free, and perfect for crushing that late-night chocolate craving. (Really though, is eating before bed really all that unhealthy?)

