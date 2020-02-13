Everyone gets hit with a sweet craving every once in a while, but there's no reason those indulgent treats can't add some nutrition to your day. (BTW, here's exactly how one woman finally curbed her intense sugar cravings.) Like other oat desserts, this recipe features a combination of fiber, plant-based protein, and fats that balance the nutrition to avoid a blood sugar rollercoaster. Using warm baking spices with blueberries boosts the antioxidant content, and a hint of citrus blends all the flavors together into a delicious baked crumble.