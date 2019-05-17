Easy and Healthy Pasta Recipes to Satisfy All Your Carb Cravings
Asparagus and Arugula Pasta Salad
A healthy pasta recipe is the perfect clean-out-the-fridge dish. This version uses spring produce, but you can adapt it with whatever you have on hand. (Good news! We have even more Italian meal ideas that won't put you in a food coma.)
Israeli Pasta Salad
This veggie-packed pasta salad actually tastes better after a day or two in the fridge. So if you make a big batch of the healthy pasta recipe on the weekend, you'll have delicious lunches for days. Talk about Mediterranean diet meal planning made easy!
Creamy White Bean Pesto Pasta
The vegan sauce in this healthy pasta recipe gets a luscious texture — as well as extra hits of fiber and protein — from beans. Add pesto and you've got a meal that's filling and super flavorful. (Out of basil? Follow one of these innovative pesto recipes instead.)
Chinese Chicken Pasta Salad
Tons of bright, colorful veggies make this pasta salad healthy and Instagram-worthy. And since it tastes great warm or cold, you can make a big batch and then eat the leftovers for lunch or meal-prepped dinner all week. (Related: Surprising Sauces That Take Pasta to the Next Level)
Crazy Good Peanut Noodles
You'd never guess that these indulgent-looking noodles are actually Paleo — you make them with summer squash, zucchini, or gluten-free noodles. And since the healthy pasta recipe comes together in just 15 minutes, it's perfect for a quick and easy lunch or dinner.
Garlic Chili Pasta with Roasted Cauliflower
With just 10 ingredients (and only 30 minutes of prep/cook time) this healthy pasta recipe will be your new go-to. (Another reason to add cauliflower to your plate: It packs *tons* of health benefits.)
Pasta Salad with Strawberries, Zucchini, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
This fruit-and-veggie filled healthy pasta recipe is made with noodles that are actually made from tofu. An entire package has just 20 calories, so you can add lots of delicious toppings and still keep the meal low-cal, if that's what you're going for. (Wait, are those bean and veggie pastas actually better for you?)
Sweet and Sour Thai Carrot And Cucumber Noodle Salad
Spiralized vegetables tossed in a sweet and sour dressing take the place of noodles in this healthy pasta recipe, but it's just as satisfying, thanks to the fiber-filled carrots and protein-packed chickpeas. (Related: The Tastiest — and Easiest — Ways to Eat Veggie Noodles)
Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Smashed Olives & Red Chard Fettuccine
Even if you have only 30 minutes to whip up dinner, you can make this healthy pasta recipe. In each bite, your taste buds will be met with acidic cherry tomatoes, salty olives, and buttery chickpeas, and when made with a gluten-free pasta, such as one made from almond flour, even your friends with gluten sensitivities can enjoy the hearty meal.
Golden Beets with Brown Butter & Walnut-Sage Pesto Reginetti
This 11-ingredient healthy pasta recipe packs plenty of textures, thanks to the golden beets, walnuts, and noodles, so you won't get sick of eating the leftovers for a few days. Plus, the golden beets won't stain your fingers like their purple cousins do.
Caramelized Cabbage & Onion Gemelli with Zesty Yogurt
Consider adding this dish to your meal-prep routine. The addition of creamy yogurt and crunchy cabbage makes it the warm and satisfying meal you need in the middle of a workday or for dinner on a busy night.
Spaghetti with Cauliflower Cream Sauce, Chile Oil, and Breadcrumbs
This healthy pasta recipe is a staunch (and delicious) reminder that you don't need to eat spaghetti with a meaty tomato sauce. This white-sauce dish gets a boatload of texture from the breadcrumbs and riced cauliflower – not ground beef.
Broccoli and Fennel Rigatoni With Spiced Cannellini
Beans on top of noodles may not sound too appetizing, but trust, they provide a satisfying creaminess and a punch of protein to the healthy pasta recipe that makes it all the more delectable. And with the addition of steamed, fibrous broccoli, you won't develop a case of the munchies an hour after eating.