When a cookie craving hits, you need something that'll satisfy your taste buds ASAP. If you're looking for a quick and dirty cookie recipe, celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak recently shared his delicious take on the treat. Spoiler: It's not just easy (and tasty)—it's actually pretty healthy, too.

In an Instagram post, Pasternak, who has an MSc in exercise and nutrition, demonstrated how to make healthy peanut butter chocolate chip cookies using just five ingredients: one "very ripe" banana, dry oats, egg whites, peanut butter, and chocolate chips. (Here are more easy, healthy banana peanut butter recipes that you'll want to make on repeat.)

Simply combine all five ingredients in a large mixing bowl, roll into balls, bake at 350°F for 20 minutes, and you're golden.

Whether you want to store your cookies in the freezer to lengthen their shelf life or enjoy them ASAP (Pasternak says his batches never last long enough in his house to make it past the kitchen counter), these healthy peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are an easy, delicious way to indulge sans sugar crash. (Up next: oatmeal protein cookies you can make in 20 minutes flat.)

Harley Pasternak's Healthy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes: 16 cookies

Ingredients

2 cups dry oats

1 very ripe banana

2 cups egg whites (from around 16 egg whites)

3 tablespoons natural peanut butter

Optional: a scoop of chocolate chips to your liking

Directions