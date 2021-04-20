You Can Easily Make This Vegetable Chow Mein Recipe Without a Wok
Add this vegetable chow mein to your list of go-to sheet pan recipes.
If you're just starting to get into creating Asian meals at home, using a wok might feel a bit daunting. The cooking tool takes up half of your stovetop, needs to be seasoned, and requires a bit of elbow grease in order to properly cook your meal.
Luckily, you don't have to break out the wok to create To Asia, With Love (Buy It, $32, amazon.com) author Hetty McKinnon's vegetable chow mein recipe. A mix of hearty veggies, egg noodles, herbs, and sesame, the vegetable chow mein is cooked almost entirely on a sheet pan in the oven. Not only does this cooking technique ensure all the ingredients perfectly crisp, but it also gives you free time to fix dessert and makes cleanup a breeze afterward. Although the recipe calls for bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, and asparagus, you can use any veggies you have stashed in the back of your fridge when you're in a crunch. (Related: This Sheet-Pan Recipe for Warm Thai Salad Is Way Better Than Cold Lettuce)
To treat yourself to a better-than-takeout Asian dinner in 40 minutes flat, follow McKinnon's vegetable chow mein recipe below and break out the chopsticks.
Sheet Pan Vegetable Chow Mein
Makes: 4 servings
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
For the vegetable chow mein:
- 1 bell pepper (any color), finely sliced
- 1 carrot, peeled and finely sliced diagonally
- 1 head broccoli, cut into florets
- 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt
- 9 oz. dried thin egg noodles
- 1 can cut baby corn (8.8 oz.), drained
- 5 oz. asparagus, woody ends trimmed, cut into 2-in. pieces
- 1 scallion, finely sliced
- Handful of cilantro leaves
- 2 Tbsp. toasted white sesame seeds
For the soy seasoning:
- 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
- 1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce, tamari, or coconut aminos
- 1 Tbsp. vegetarian stir-fry sauce (omit if unavailable)
- 1/4 tsp. white pepper
- 1 small garlic clove, grated
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place the bell pepper, carrot, and broccoli on a half sheet pan (about 13 by 18 in.), drizzle with the sesame oil and a splash of olive oil, and season with sea salt. Toss to coat, then bake for 10 minutes, until the vegetables start to soften.
- Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the egg noodles, and cook until al dente (following package instructions), 4 to 5 minutes. Drain, then cool under cold tap water. Drain well again, and pat dry with a clean tea towel.
- For the soy seasoning, combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Remove tray from the oven; push the vegetables to the side. Add the noodles, corn, and asparagus. Drizzle the noodles with olive oil, season with sea salt, and toss to coat. Return to the oven, and bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until the noodles are crisp on the top and bottom. (Look for a combination of crisp and non-crisp noodles.)
- Remove from the oven, drizzle soy seasoning over chow mein, and toss. Scatter with scallion, cilantro, and sesame seeds.
Recipe from To Asia, With Love by Hetty McKinnon, copyright © 2021. Published by Prestel Publishing.
Shape Magazine, April 2021 issue
