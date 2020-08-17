Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Vegan and plant-based diets don't seem to be going anywhere, and that's unsurprising given how many meat replacements are available that actually taste good. You've doubtless heard of options like tofu and tempeh—but seitan also belongs on the list.

What Is Seitan, Exactly?

Pronounced "say-tan," the meat alternative is made from wheat, specifically wheat gluten (the protein found in wheat), and unlike tofu, it's a great option if you're allergic to soy. Seitan is made by isolating the gluten in wheat flour.

Seitan isn't new—it's been used in Chinese and Japanese cooking as a meat substitute, originally devised by Buddhist monks, for centuries. It's popular with vegans and veg-curious folks because it mimics the texture of meat, most closely beef (no joke), and is a blank canvas for whatever sauce or seasoning you decide to cook it with. With the right preparation, it can stand in as a substitute for steak or chicken. (Related: The 10 Best Faux Meat Products)

Seitan Nutrition Facts

More good news: Seitan is packed with protein. A serving of the easy seitan recipe below contains just over 160 calories, 2 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and a whopping 28 grams of protein. That's about the same amount of protein as a 4-ounce steak, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). So, yeah seitan has protein—and lots of it. (Related: 10 High-Protein Plant-Based Foods That Are Easy to Digest)

Packaged vs. Homemade Seitan

Sure there are plenty of pre-made seitan products you can buy for a quick dinner, but many commercial seitan products tend to be high in sodium (i.e. 417 mg per 100-gram serving, according to the USDA—about 18 percent of the Recommended Daily Allowance). And just plain expensive (ex: 8 oz of seitan costs $4 while 1 lb (16 oz) of chicken is $5 at Target) Making seitan from scratch, however, is surprisingly easy and will save you money. That's right: You can easily learn how to make seitan at home.

How? First, a major step in making seitan is separating the gluten from wheat flour, which normally takes a lot of kneading. Luckily, a product called, "vital wheat gluten"—i.e. Anthony's Organic Vital Wheat Gluten (Buy It, $14, amazon.com)—has already been processed to the point where only wheat gluten is left behind. Once you have that, it's a pretty simple process: You make a dough, cook it in broth, and then, boom, you have homemade seitan.

A perk is that you can play around with the recipe until you achieve your ideal seitan texture. "Seitan ranges from juicy, light, and fluffy, to dense and hearty," says Andrew Earley, owner of Mark of the Beastro restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah. Variables "like the temperature of the broth you use, the amount you knead the dough, and the methods of cooking all vary the outcomes of the final product." In general, kneading the dough helps reduce the rubbery texture of the seitan, explains Earley. If your broth is too hot or if you overcook your seitan, it will have an almost spongey consistency and will fall apart easily, he adds.

You can use the broth to impart flavors ranging from fairly neutral to strong and bold. Nail down your favorite, then use this homemade seitan recipe to make shredded BBQ seitan, chimichurri seitan skewers, or whatever seitan-starring dish your heart desires today or keep it refrigerated for up to 10 days with the broth.

The Best Vegan Seitan Recipe

Makes: 4 servings

Total time: 1 hour 30 mins

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

For the dough:

1 cup vital wheat gluten

1/4 cup chickpea flour

1/4 cup nutritional yeast (or substitute 2 tbsp of coconut flour)

1 cup room temperature water

For the broth:

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon soy sauce, or an allergen-friendly option like Ocean's Halo Soy-Free Soy Sauce (Buy It, $5, instacart.com)

4 cups vegetable broth (or substitute 4 tsp bouillon and 4 cup water)

4 cups water

Directions

In a large bowl, mix together vital wheat gluten, chickpea flour, and nutritional yeast. Slowly add 1 cup of room temperature water and start to mix everything together to form a dough. Be sure to work fast as vital wheat gluten absorbs the water quickly. Take the dough out of the bowl and knead the dough on a clean surface for 2-3 minutes until stretchy. Let the dough rest, unrefrigerated for 2-3 minutes. Roll the dough into a log (approximately 1-2 inches thick) and cut into four equal-sized pieces. Add in broth ingredients to a big pot. Bring the broth to a rolling boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Add seitan pieces to the broth and cook uncovered for 50 minutes. Grab a colander and carefully drain the seitan from your broth. Feel free to save your broth to repurpose in another recipe that calls for vegetable broth. Allow seitan to cool before eating.