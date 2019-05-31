Creative New Ways to Cook with Fresh Herbs
Seven-Herb Salad
Enliven a simple starter, like a salad, with all sorts of fresh herbs that not only taste delicious, but have a bunch of health benefits too. Add grilled shrimp for a bit of protein and turn this herb recipe into a meal, suggests Chef Paul C. Reilly, executive chef and co-owner of Beast + Bottle and Coperta in Denver.
Arugula Pesto
Basil pesto is a classic, but arugula pesto adds an unexpected peppery flavor to pizza, pasta, and all these other healthy, creative uses for the spread.
Thyme-Olive Oil Shortbread With Lavender Sparkle
Shortbread gets a richer flavor and a crunchier texture when olive oil is swapped in for some of the butter. Plus, this herb recipe boasts thyme, which infuses the dough with its herbaceous notes, and lavender to perfume the cookies.
For a milder flavor, put the lavender in a spice grinder instead of chopping it. Don’t have sparkling sugar? You can use granulated for sprinkling.
Thyme-Toasted Bread Salad With Roasted Carrots, Berries & Mint
In this twist on panzanella, chunks of carrots are lightly roasted in the oven alongside cubes of bread tossed with olive oil and finely chopped herbs. Plus, fresh berries add a burst of sweetness to this herb recipe.
Related: 12 Healthy Herbs and Spices to Have In Your Kitchen
Spring Vichyssoise
Spring-ify your soup by swapping heavy cream for Greek yogurt and adding a heavy dose of herbs. This herb recipe from chef Victoria Blamey of Chumley's in New York City incorporates flavors of cilantro, basil, and mint, so it works well both hot and cold.
Avocado & Arugula Pesto Pizza
You could eat arugula in a healthy salad on the side—or you could throw it right on top of your slice. Grab some of the benefits of this super herb (like its crazy-high calcium content or natural nitrate levels) while crushing your pizza craving at the same time by noshing on this arugula avocado pizza from chef Jeff Mahin of Stella Barra in Chicago.
Shrimp & Sugar Snap Coconut Milk Soup With Cilantro, Basil & Dill
This play on the popular Thai tom yum soup is loaded with extra greenery for fresh spring flavor. Thanks to mushrooms, shrimp, and snap peas, this herb recipe goes from a light starter to a satisfying meal.
Sweet & Fragrant Thyme Muffins
Herbs are typically regulars in savory dishes, but if you're feeling adventurous, you can make your breakfast bolder by whipping up these thyme muffins. In this herb recipe, orange zest, vanilla Geek yogurt, dark chocolate, and fresh thyme create a whirlwind of flavors that make a muffin—courtesy of chef Aimee Olexy of Talula's Garden in Philadelphia—that's game for breakfast and dessert.
Basil & Tarragon Peas With Buttered Pasta
Two dynamic herbs combine to bring this vegetarian dish to life. The slightly peppery flavor of the tarragon and basil provides the ideal counterpoint to the buttery noodles. It may be simple, but it sure is delicious
Zhoug
Meet zhoug, the Middle Eastern version of pesto made with arugula. Thanks to cumin and jalapeño, it packs a surprisingly spicy punch. Add this zhoug, cooked up by chef C.J. Jacobson of Ēmain Chicago, to give any dish a peppery kick.
Pan-Seared Skirt Steak with Cilantro-Parsley Chermoula
This isn't your standard steak and frites. The herb recipe contains smoked paprika to add a twist on traditional chermoula, a North African herb-and-spice sauce. Drooling yet?
Marinated Leeks with Crispy Parsley
Leeks may look like a giant version of scallions, but they shouldn't be reserved just for toppings. These marinated leeks are the star of the dinner table with the help of red wine vinegar, Castelvetrano olives, and, of course, parsley, which has a grassy flavor that brightens and balances the bite of leeks.
Asparagus Swirls with Mint-Pistachio Pesto
Zoodles aren't the only low-carb pasta in town. In this herb recipe, thin strips of asparagus act as the perfect vessel for minty pesto, which wakes up the earthiness of the veggie. Whether you serve it as an entrée or a side dish, your guests are sure to go back for a second helping. (And these other asparagus recipes will make this spring veggie your new favorite.)
Crunchy Snap Pea Salad with Tarragon Dressing
This Asian-inspired herb recipe features a tarragon dressing, which has unique bittersweet notes and brings a little punch to sweet snap peas. Underneath the drizzle is a satisfying mixture of cabbage, carrots, cashews, in addition to the peas.
Mixed Spring Potatoes with Herbs and Lavender
When you're tired of salty breakfast potatoes or sides of mashed potatoes, turn to these oven-roasted beauties. The herb recipe is packed with fresh and vibrant rosemary, oregano, thyme, and most importantly, lavender, which adds an unexpected floral note.
Maple-Roasted Radishes with Dill Feta
It's time to change the way you think about radishes. Instead of using them as a last-minute salad topping, turn the root veggie into a stand-out appetizer. In this herb recipe, the distinctive taste of dill adds welcome contrast and depth to the sweet, maple-roasted radishes, and whipped feta pulls the flavors of the dish together with a bit of richness.