15 Mediterranean Breakfast Recipes That'll Make You Look Forward to the Morning
Veggie Mediterranean Quiche
A quiche works for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Starting your day with one is particularly satisfying, especially when you fill it with Mediterranean staples like sundried tomatoes, red bell peppers, spinach, and olives. (Related: 50 Healthy Mediterranean Diet Recipes and Meal Ideas)
Get the recipe: Veggie Mediterranean Quiche
Shakshouka Classic Mediterranean Breakfast
Traditional Shakshouka is a popular dish in Northern Africa and the Middle East, but it's super easy to make right at home. Poach your eggs in a sauce of tomatoes, chili peppers, and onions, then give the dish a little extra kick with harissa. This Mediterranean breakfast can't be beat.
Get the recipe: Shakshouka Classic Mediterranean Breakfast
Wilted Greens, Kimchi, and Lemon Salmon Toast
Pro tip: Use one-inch-thick squares of Asian-style toast, like Japanese milk toast. You can buy it at Chinese, Japanese, and Korean bakeries, but of course, any ol' thick-cut bread will do for this tasty Mediterranean breakfast. Pile on the toppings, and chow down.
Get the recipe: Wilted Greens, Kimchi, and Lemon Salmon Toast
Mediterranean Toast
Take your avocado toast to the next level by piling kalamata olives, hummus, tomatoes, a hard-boiled egg, and feta cheese on multigrain or whole-wheat toast. Not only is this Mediterranean breakfast recipe healthy, but it's hearty enough to start your day on the right foot. (Craving something sweet? Check out these Mediterranean diet desserts.)
Get the recipe: Mediterranean Toast
Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs with Spinach, Tomato, and Feta
Mediterranean breakfasts don't get easier than scrambled eggs, and the little extra effort it takes to throw in spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese is totally worth it. And all that extra protein will keep you energized until lunch.
Get the recipe: Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs with Spinach, Tomato, and Feta
Spiced Chickpea Patties with Dipping Sauce & Tangy Slaw
These patties made of chickpeas and rolled oats are the perfect base for any and all sauces. You can treat this Mediterranean diet breakfast recipe like pancakes with sweet stuff or go savory with your fixings.
Get the recipe: Spiced Chickpea Patties with Sauce and Slaw
Mediterranean Potato Hash with Asparagus, Chickpeas, and Poached Eggs
One-skillet (-pan, -sheet, whatever) recipes are the best recipes because they cut down on so much mess — and who wants to deal with that in the morning? Although this potato hash, chock-full of asparagus, chickpeas, feta, and Mediterranean spices and topped with poached eggs, would be worth the mess. (Related: 5 Health Benefits You Can Score from the Mediterranean Diet.)
Get the recipe: Mediterranean Potato Hash
Caraway-Roasted Root Vegetables with Yogurt and Walnuts
When you wake up with zero inspiration and don't know what to eat for breakfast on the Mediterranean diet, just elevate your typical berries-and-granola yogurt parfait. This flavorful (and veggie-packed!) alternative works for, honestly, every meal.
Get the recipe: Caraway-Roasted Root Vegetables with Yogurt and Walnuts
Mediterranean Breakfast Egg Muffins
Are you a grab-and-go breakfaster? Make a batch of these low-carb, protein-packed muffins on the weekend — they easily reheat in the microwave on no-time-to-cook mornings. This Mediterranean breakfast recipe calls for chopped leek, baby spinach, red peppers, and tomato, but you could DIY with whatever's on hand in your fridge.
Get the recipe: Mediterranean Breakfast Egg Muffins
Mediterranean Omelet
Omelets are typically reserved for fancy brunch orders, but with 15 minutes combined prep and cook time (and just 303 total calories), this Mediterranean breakfast option with heart-healthy olives and immune system-boosting artichokes is worthy of everyday eating. (Related: Can the Mediterranean Diet Make Us Happier?)
Get the recipe: Mediterranean Omelet
Avocado Scrambled Eggs Over Coriander Wheat Berries
This colorful scramble is the best Mediterranean breakfast you've never tried. Time-saving tip: Cook up a big batch of wheat berries on Sunday, then add them to your meals all week.
Get the recipe: Avocado Scrambled Eggs Over Coriander Wheat Berries
Mediterranean Feta, Quinoa, and Egg Muffins
Between the eggs and the quinoa in these muffins, you'll practically hit your daily protein quota before you leave for work. And with an explosion of Greek flavors (kalamata olives, feta, chopped spinach, and tomatoes) in every bite, you'll be back for seconds and thirds of this Mediterranean diet breakfast recipe.
Get the recipe: Mediterranean Feta, Quinoa, and Egg Muffins
Mediterranean Breakfast Tostadas
Add some spice to your a.m. with this Mediterranean breakfast of tostadas loaded with red pepper hummus, scrambled eggs, cucumbers, tomatoes, and feta. And since they take less than 15 minutes to pull together, you can even make time for a plate on busy mornings. (Related: The 7-Day Mediterranean Diet Experts Think Everyone Should Follow.)
Get the recipe: Mediterranean Breakfast Tostadas
Green Shakshuka with Poblano Peppers and Za’atar Tortillas
In this fresh twist on shakshuka, the eggs are cooked in a bed of spiced spinach instead of tomato sauce. (Related: Satisfy Your Stomach with This Whole-Grain Shakshuka Recipe for Brunch)
Get the recipe: Green Shakshuka with Poblano Peppers and Za’atar Tortillas
Mediterranean Breakfast Salad
Who said salads can't make a delicious Mediterranean breakfast? Starting your day with leafy greens is never a bad idea, especially when they're paired with protein-packed quinoa and eggs and healthy fats like avocado and almonds.
Get the recipe: Mediterranean Breakfast Salad