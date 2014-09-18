Image zoom Getty Images

Harried weeknights leave little time or energy to slave over making dinner. Enter the burrito bowl. In as little as 30 minutes (faster if you have leftovers), you can put a meal on the table that's a healthy stack of carbs, protein, and veggies, with far fewer calories than most fast-food incarnations. Best of all, burrito bowls can satisfy all sorts of moods, from Asian to Mediterranean to Caribbean. Pick tonight's fancy from our chart, build your layers, grab a fork, and dig in.

Directions: Combine salsa ingredients in one bowl (or food processor) and creamy topping ingredients in another. Divide layers between four bowls in the order listed. Each combo serves 4.

If you want, make an edible bowl too! To make tortilla cups, preheat oven to 375 degrees and warm four 6-inch tortillas in the microwave or oven until soft and pliable. Brush both sides tortillas with oil. Using the bottom of a glass, gently press tortillas into jumbo-sized muffin cups. Bake cups until crisp and edges begin to brown, about 5 to 7 minutes.

