The No-Churn, Vegan Ice Cream Recipe You'll Want to Make Long After Summer Ends

Over the last few years, plant-based, dairy-free ice cream — made with creamy cashews, oats, coconut, and more — has gone mainstream, and traditional scoop shops are hopping on the bandwagon and releasing plenty of tasty vegan flavors. Take Van Leeuwen, for instance, which sells its cashew- or oat-based Sicilian Pistachio, Vegan Banana Peanut Butter Fudge, and Pineapple Coconut Cookie Swirl pints in supermarkets. Or Jeni's, which has dreamy coconut cream–based concoctions such as Lemon Bar and Texas Sheet Cake.

As drool-worthy as those pints sound, you don't need to hit up the grocery store or lug yourself over to the local ice cream parlor when you're craving a scoop. This triple-berry vegan ice cream recipe, which is made with cashews, coconut cream, and nut milk, makes it super easy to whip up your own. Seriously, you don't even need a fancy ice cream maker — instead, you'll use a regular ol' blender to achieve that must-have smooth, velvety texture.

While the swirls of blackberries, blueberries, and diced strawberries make this vegan ice cream recipe delicious enough to eat straight-up, you can add even more zing by topping your bowl off grilled fruit, such as slices of pineapple, peaches, or plums. And though the dessert will last a month in the freezer, there's a good chance it won't last much longer than a few days. Translation: Stock up on enough ingredients to make multiple batches of this binge-worthy vegan ice cream recipe.

No-Churn Cashew and Caramelized-Berry Swirl Vegan Ice Cream

Start to Finish: 5 1/2 hours (includes time to chill)

Ingredients

For the Berry Swirl

1/4 cup cane sugar

2 cups mixed berries, like blackberries, blueberries, and diced strawberries

1 teaspoon white miso paste

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

For the Ice Cream

1 1/2 cups raw cashews (about 8 oz.), soaked overnight or covered with boiling water for 30 min. and drained well

3/4 cup cold coconut cream from 2 cans (5.4 oz. each)

1 1/4 cups unsweetened cashew or almond milk

1/2 cup cane sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Make the berry swirl: Combine the sugar and 2 tablespoons of water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil, swirling the pan occasionally, until the mixture is amber, about 6 min. Immediately and carefully add the berries, miso, and lemon juice to the saucepan. Stir to incorporate. Return to a boil, and cook until it thickens, stirring occasionally, about 10 min. Set a fine sieve over a heat-proof bowl, and strain the berry mixture through the sieve, using a spoon to press on the solids and release all the fruit juice and puree. Cool completely in the refrigerator, about 1 hour. Make the ice cream: Add the cashews, coconut cream, cashew milk, sugar, vanilla, and salt to a blender. Puree on high, scraping down the sides of the blender if necessary, until mixture is very smooth and fluffy, 2 min. Pour the ice cream mixture into a shallow, freezer-safe 8-by-8-in. baking dish. Stir the chilled berry mixture, then drizzle it in lines over the top of the ice cream. Using a small offset spatula or a butter knife, make figure-eight motions through ice cream base until the berry mixture is just swirled (don't overdo it). Cover, and freeze at least 4 hours. Let soften at room temperature, 5 to 10 minutes before serving. (Store in the freezer for up to 1 month.)

Grilled Fruit Toppings