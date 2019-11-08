The 10 Best Paleo Breakfast Ideas
(Need some background on the diet first? Here are all the details on the paleo diet for beginners.)
Sweet Potato Breakfast Skillet with Bacon
Megan of Allergy-Free Alaska has a one-pan recipe complete with salty pork, runny eggs, and a stick-to-your-ribs hash. While it might sound diet-busting, a hearty portion of low-calorie veggies keeps this savory splurge figure-friendly. (These other one-pan dinner recipes make cleaning up super easy.)
Portobello Bacon Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
If you can never seem to get enough bacon, try this cravings cure, which uses grilled mushrooms instead of a traditional sandwich bun. Lucas of Urban Paleo Chef infuses a dose of healthy fats with a couple avocado slices. But remember: Store-bought ketchup isn't Paleo!
Sweet Potato Waffles
Paleo-friendly almond and coconut flours act as the base for these low-fat waffles from Gina at Running to the Kitchen. No sweet potatoes on hand? Try pumpkin puree or mashed bananas instead.
Paleo Pancakes
A plate full of fluffy pancakes can be Paleo, and Lisa of Downshiftology is here to prove it. The secret: A mix of vinegar and baking soda to lighten up the batter. Don't skip the fruit topping, which is a much healthier swap for syrup. (Try these other protein pancake recipes if you're trying to cut down on carbs.)
Meat Bagels
Stepping right into all the #meatmeatmeat Paleo cliches, Carol of Ditch the Wheat created a "bagel" made with absolutely zero grains. It's all ground meat, eggs, and spices! She uses pork, but beef, chicken or turkey would work here too. Slice in half and stuff with vegetables for a protein-packed breakfast to-go.
Ooey, Gooey Paleo Cinnamon Rolls
Whether you're vegan or Paleo, dates can be your sweet salvation. Check out this cinnamon roll recipe from Rebecca of Paleo Grubs, which blends them into the walnut filling. Coconut cream and honey mix for an icing as rich as the classic powdered sugar variety.
Raspberry Sherbet Chia Pudding
Dates win again in this thick, dessert-like pudding from Kari of GI 365. They add all-natural sweetness to this five-ingredient, make-ahead breakfast. (Switch up the flavor with these other healthy chia seed pudding recipes.)
Paleo Blueberry Muffin
These appear to be twins to those mammoth bakery pastries, but Adriana of Living Healthy with Chocolate transforms muffins into a Paleo breakfast by using almond flour, coconut milk, and honey in place of white flour, cow's milk, and sugar. Sweet!
Banana Bread French Toast
Neither banana bread nor French toast are normally grain-free, but PaleOMG's Juli does magical math by combining the two and ending with a Paleo-friendly morning meal. This recipe is the perfect way to use the overripe bananas hanging out on your counter-and would make for a delicious dessert if you add a scoop of coconut milk ice cream.
Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Potato skins are totally acceptable for breakfast when you follow the lead of Julia from Julia's Album and stuff the spuds with scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese.