The Absolute Best Pancake Recipes for a Batter-than-Ever Breakfast
Almond Flour Pancakes
Paleo may mean giving up grains, but not pancakes! This easy pancake recipe from Primal Palate calls for almond flour, eggs, and a handful of spices—your basic 'cake, no muss, all flavor.
Whole Wheat Banana Pancakes
Just because it's considered a healthy pancake recipe doesn't mean it's devoid of deliciousness—quite the opposite, actually. Made with whole wheat flour, ripe banana, and Greek yogurt, these banana pancakes (*said in Jack Johnson voice*) are easy to make and a treat for your morning taste buds.
Fluffy Coconut Flour Pancakes
When you whip up this easy pancake recipe (that's also, gluten- and dairy-free!), you'll be sure to start your a.m. with a taste of the tropics. Made with coconut flour, coconut milk, and coconut oil, this recipe is any coconut lover's dream. (Still craving coconut? Check out these 10 Tasty Coconut Oil Recipes.)
Lemon Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes
Leftover quinoa in the fridge? Add it to your Saturday morning breakfast with this healthy pancake recipe, whcih features fun and ~fresh~ flavors like lemon and blueberry. These 'cakes will not only serve as a complete source of protein but they'll also satisfy your sweet tooth. (Related: 12 Ancient Grains to Switch Up Your Healthy Carbs)
Sweet Potato Pancakes
Full of vitamin A, fiber, and potassium, sweet potatoes add a healthy punch to any recipe—including your morning flapjacks. Case in point? This easy pancake recipe that's not only loaded with nutritional perks from the sweet potatoes but also packed with protein and gluten-free deliciousness (they're made with coconut flour).
Pumpkin Pancakes
Add a taste of fall to your morning with this delicious (and healthy!) pancake recipe. These 'cakes are light, fluffy, and moist—words not often associated with gluten-free breakfasts. (Related: 10 Creative Ways to Use Canned Pumpkin In All Your Recipes)
Peanut Butter Flaxseed Pancakes
Peanut butter isn't just for your toast anymore. This totally vegan, easy pancake recipe is made with oat flour, which is loaded with soluble fiber and, thus, makes these pancakes totally heart-healthy. And if you're more of an almond butter gal, go ahead and switch it out—these 'cakes are totally drool-worthy either way.
Spinach Oatmeal Pancakes
Fitting in your daily servings of veggies just got easier with this spinach-packed pancake. With only four ingredients, this healthy pancake recipe provides a good mix of carbs, protein, and fiber. Plus, the vibrant color of these nutrient-dense babies adds some excitement to your breakfast table! (Related: Why You Should Eat Spinach to Boost Your Workout Performance)
Apple Pancake
When it comes to the best pancake recipes, look no further than this giant apple creation. Not only is this sweet pancake grain- and gluten-free, but it's also baked in the oven, freeing you of any extra clean up that comes with flippin' pancakes over the stove. (Want more a.m. meal ideas? Get inspired with 15 Brilliant Brunch Recipes for Your Best Weekend Ever.)