This Parsnip Purée Is the Ultimate Healthy Mashed Potato Dupe

Flavor aside, you'll also score some key nutrients from the parsnip purée. While potatoes pack a bit more protein than parsnips, the root veggie has a leg up on the tuber when it comes to fiber, offering more than twice the amount per serving, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Reminder: Fiber is a component of plant foods that your body can't digest, and it helps to regulate your number twos and keep you feeling full, according to the Mayo Clinic. But that's not the only nutrient boost you'll get from this silky parsnip purée; a 100-gram serving of the veggie also provides nearly 17 percent of the recommended dietary allowance for folate, a B vitamin that is crucial for women of childbearing age, as a deficiency increases the risk of having a baby with neural tube defects, per the National Institutes of Health. In comparison, an equal serving of potatoes offers just under 4 percent of the RDA.