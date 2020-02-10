Easy, Healthy Banana Peanut Butter Recipes That You’ll Want to Make on Repeat

By Abbey Sharp, RD
February 10, 2020
Courtesy of Abbey's Kitchen
Few combinations are as iconic as the childhood favorite of banana and peanut butter. But simply putting the two together and calling it a snack? Thank you, next. These 12 banana peanut butter recipes (plus almond butter versions for the peanut-sensitive) transform your favorite duo into crave-able creations that you won’t be able to put down. Added bonus: they’re protein-packed and full of good-for-you nutrients.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana Soft Serve

Courtesy of The Healthy Maven
This simple three-ingredient banana-peanut butter recipe will knock your socks off. If you haven't tried puréeing frozen chopped bananas in a food processor until they turn into vegan "ice cream," your life is about to become a lot more delicious. Add in a spoonful of unsweetened cocoa powder and a little natural peanut butter, and ta-da—dessert becomes acceptable morning, noon, and night. (BTW, here's why you should eat a banana before your next workout.)

Healthy Banana Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Courtesy of Abbey's Kitchen
No need to hoard Halloween candy anymore. These dark chocolate homemade banana peanut butter cups are sweetened naturally with ripe banana—and they're given a grown-up finish with fleur de sel. Yes, please. (File this under "best news ever:" dark chocolate could give you an edge at the gym.)

Vegan Brownie Batter Overnight Oats

Courtesy of The Edgy Veg
This banana peanut butter recipe proves that you can cure your brownie craving while eating gluten-free and vegan. This mason jar of overnight oats gets its sweetness from ripe banana, its body from peanut butter, and some extra muscle power thanks to chocolate protein powder (which, btw, is just one of many delicious vegan protein powders.)

Peanut Butter Banana Dip

Courtesy of Liz’s Healthy Table
This banana peanut butter dip combines calcium-rich yogurt (which you can easily swap with Greek yogurt for even more health benefits) with the sweetness of a ripe banana, creamy peanut butter, and a dash of cinnamon for good measure. It's a perfect afternoon pick-me-up for kids or kids-at-heart.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Protein Pancakes

Courtesy of Abbey's Kitchen
This banana peanut butter recipe is made with fermented Greek yogurt protein powder, high-fiber gluten-free oats, and all-natural PB, meaning you can feel good about stacking these bad boys high on your plate. (Related: The Best Protein Pancakes You'll Ever Make)

Vegan Gluten-Free Banana Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches

Courtesy of She Likes Food
Make every season taste like sweet summertime when you whip up these banana peanut butter ice cream sandwiches. These tasty little bites feature a vegan banana "ice cream" sandwiched between two gluten-free peanut butter cookies. (Psst…get creative with these peanut butter treats and consider swapping in one of these easy vegan ice creams.)

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Muffins

Courtesy of Abbey's Kitchen
Attention gluten-free foodies! If you've been missing out on moist muffins, get ready to have your mind blown. These banana peanut butter muffins are gluten-free, dairy-free, surprisingly low in added sugar (thanks to ripe bananas), and are kept unbelievably moist from the natural PB. (See also: 10 Healthy Gluten-Free Muffin Recipes for a Tasty Breakfast)

Almond Butter Banana Chia Seed Pudding

Courtesy of Pumps & Iron
Simple is always better, and this amazing six-ingredient recipe is a winner any time of day. With sweet bananas and almond butter, this banana peanut butter creation adds a little extra oomph to classic chia seed pudding along with the hunger-crushing combination of fiber, protein, and healthy fats. (Sound up your alley? Then you definitely need to try these crave-able chia seed pudding recipes.)

Healthy Peanut Butter Banana Cookies

Courtesy of Frugal Farm Wife
Baking cookies is a true art form. If you change or remove one ingredient, you can quickly end up with a flop. But, good news: that's not true with these gluten-free banana peanut butter cookies that use only five ingredients to yield perfectly moist, tender morsels. (And if these cookies make your mouth water, then you’ll love these healthy peanut butter cookies, trust.)

Monkey Salad

Courtesy of See Vanessa Craft
This banana peanut butter recipe makes a perfect little snack (in a mason jar!) for toting along to work for that 3 p.m. crash. Plus, what's not to love about the idea of a salad made of berries, bananas, almond butter, and nuts? Add a little yogurt to push it into parfait territory, if you please.

Banana Peanut Butter Protein Pudding

Courtesy of Abbey's Kitchen
This ain't your momma's powdered banana pudding mix. With a swirl of natural peanut butter, crunchy freeze-dried bananas, nuts, and a boatload of protein from (sneaky) soft tofu, you'll feel good about digging into this vegan treat. (Related: 10 Low-Calorie Dessert Recipes with Tofu)

Chocolate-Dipped Almond Butter Banana Bites

Courtesy of A Healthy Slice of Life
Introducing: A simple recipe that even the kids can make! These easy chocolate-dipped almond butter bites are a healthy fruit snack that'll feel like a total indulgence.

Banana Almond Butter Breakfast Cookies

Courtesy of Another Root
Cookies for breakfast—adult-style! These banana peanut butter treats make a perfect on-the-go morning meal or midday snack with sweet bananas, protein-packed almond butter, seeds, coconut, and high-fiber rolled oats. (Related: 10 Healthy Cookies You Can Eat for Breakfast)

