As soon as the first autumn leaf changes color, that's your signal to get into full-on pumpkin-obsession mode. (If you're on the Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew bandwagon, you probably started getting your pumpkin fill long before that, TBH.)

With this single-serving pumpkin protein pancakes recipe, you can combine your love of pumpkin with your love of all things breakfast and brunch.

Sure, consuming as much pumpkin in the fall as possible might seem a little #basic, but there are so many health benefits of pumpkin that make this squash worth all the memes your friends DM you. One cup of pumpkin contains 250 percent of your daily value of vitamin A, and because the orange-hued squash is a good source of vitamin C, it offers up a boost to your immune system. This is especially great during the onset of flu season.

And, these aren't your average pancakes. Thanks to almond and whole wheat flour and hemp hearts, these egg-free pancakes pack in a ton of protein—15 grams to be exact—along with a dose of healthy fats. And if you want to amp up the protein level even more, you could swap half a serving of protein powder for half of the almond flour.

Looking to up your fiber intake? (After all, fiber has so many benefits it just might be the most important nutrient in your diet.) These pumpkin protein pancakes contain eight grams of fiber, which is about a third of the daily recommended intake for women. Bonus: They also contain a solid amount of iron (15 percent DV) and calcium (18 percent DV).

Single-Serving Pumpkin Protein Pancakes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup almond milk

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon hemp hearts

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

Pinch of sweetener, such as cane sugar or stevia (recommended if using unsweetened almond milk)

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor and pulse just until blended evenly. Warm a pancake griddle over medium-low heat, and coat with cooking spray. Spoon the batter onto the griddle to form 3-4 pancakes. Cook until lightly browned on both sides. Enjoy with your favorite pancake toppings.