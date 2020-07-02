Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're looking for a tasty and unique option to bring to all your socially-distanced summer gatherings, Antoni Porowski has you covered. Queer Eye's resident food guru joined Shape for a virtual cooking lesson, whipping up strawberry goat cheese bruschetta inspired by a very important person in his life: Ted Allen, the OG Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's food expert.

I meaaaan, could you love Porowski more? The answer: yes and always yes.

ICYDK, the Quebec native worked as Allen's assistant years before serving as the food aficionado of Netflix's hit reboot series (kismet!).

"Ted Allen taught me a lot of things, but one of the most important, arguably, was that strawberries belong in a bruschetta. Since adding the berry for the first time, I haven't been able to make them without it," Porowski told Shape. "My version here amps up the weight with a bit of sharp goat cheese and two techniques everyone should know when making a classic, or not-so-classic, bruschetta." (See also: No-Cook Summer Side Dish Recipes with Fresh, Seasonal Produce)

Aside from how easy this dish is to make, it's also extremely versatile. Not a fan of strawberries? Simply sub in your favorite berries instead. Dairy-free or vegan? Try a cheese substitute. "A piece of grilled bread with olive oil on its own is magical," says Porowski, who, BTW, is teaming up with Verizon to launch the Verizon Visa Card. So, anything you add is just the, er, cherry (tomatoes!) on top.

Speaking of tomatoes...be sure to store them in a cool, dark spot on the counter rather than in the fridge—that is, unless they're cherry tomatoes—as the fridge's chilly temps can ruin the juicy fruits (yes, fruit!) texture and make them gritty, according to Porowski. And if a tomato is underripe, leave it out and put it in the sun to ripen it up a bit quicker, he adds. (Related: 3 Guacamole Hacks from Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski You Need to Try)

Porowski's last PSA is on black pepper: When it comes to the seasoning, fresh is best. The corgi-crazed chef isn't a fan of pre-ground powdered pepper because it's "flavorless" and gets stuck in your teeth—ick. Instead, he prefers freshly cracked pepper or buying fresh peppercorns and grinding them up with a mortar and pestle.

Antoni Porowski's Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Makes: about 2 servings

Ingredients

1 pound ripe strawberries, organic preferred

2-3 heirloom tomatoes

1 bunch fresh basil, torn into pieces

Olive oil—Porowski recommends Brightland 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Buy It, $37, brightland.co)

Balsamic vinegar—Porowski recommends Villa Manodori Balsamic Vinegar (Buy It, $50, williamsonoma.com)

Fresh cracked pepper, to taste

1 fresh baguette

1 head garlic

80z package regular goat cheese—let sit at room temp for ~30 min for easy spreading

Salt, to taste

Parmigiano Reggiano for shaving (optional)

Directions