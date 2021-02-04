This Roasted Romanesco Recipe Brings the Overlooked Veggie to Life

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you can't eat one more head of cauliflower, turn to this roasted romanesco recipe to create a hearty side dish or plant-based main.

Whenever you're craving a wholesome roasted veggie, you probably grab a head of cauliflower or chop up a few potatoes, carrots, and parsnips without a second thought. And while those vegetables get the job done just fine, your tastebuds could probably use a bit of excitement.

That's where this roasted romanesco recipe comes in. Romanesco is part of the brassica family (along with cauliflower, cabbage, and kale) and offers a slightly nutty flavor and satisfying crunch. In addition to that tantalizing texture and taste, romanesco is packed with nutrients, including vitamin K (which supports bone health) and vitamin C (which strengthens the immune system). Really, there's no reason *not* to whip one up for dinner.

And one of the easiest, most delicious ways to do that is by roasting the vegetable whole. “Heads of cauliflower, broccoli, and romanesco are indulgent and beautiful when they’re roasted whole,” says chef Eden Grinshpan, the author of Eating Out Loud (Buy It, $22, amazon.com) and the host of Top Chef Canada. “They’re fun to serve, too. Place the head on the table with a knife, along with toppings, and let everyone dig in.” (Related: Creative Ways to Prepare Craveable Winter Vegetables)

Ready to give the overlooked veggie a shot? Try this roasted romanesco recipe, which is paired with a salty, tangy, and nutty vinaigrette to create a dish you won't forget.

Roasted Romanesco with Pistachios and Fried-Caper Vinaigrette

Serves: 4 as a side or 2 as a main

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 large head romanesco, halved through the core

5 tablespoons. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons capers, drained

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 garlic clove, grated

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh dill, plus more for serving

1/3 cup pistachios, toasted and roughly chopped, for serving

Grated lemon zest, for serving

Directions