These Savory and Bright Citrus Recipes Will Re-energize You in the Dead of Winter
Meyer Lemon & Thyme Hearth Bread
A crisp and bright appetizer, this Meyer lemon flatbread works double duty as a pallet cleanser and stomach satisfier. Don't forget to pair the citrus fruit-topped bread with a small bowl of olive oil for dipping—the earthy flavor pairs perfectly with the sprigs of thyme sprinkled atop the bread.
Haylie Duff's Sweet Scarlett Grapefruit BBQ Chicken Skewers
You don't need a top-notch grapefruit spoon for this citrus fruit recipe. The sweet red grapefruit juice is infused into a homemade barbecue sauce, which turns run-of-the-mill chicken skewer into a handheld meal you won't want to put down.
Orange and Egg Salad
Yes, the combination of eggs and orange makes your head spin at first, but promise, it's just what you need to kickstart the morning—and it's delicious. Pair the citrus fruit dish with a fresh baguette for some much-needed crunch.
Savory Cheesecake Bites with Crab, Grapefruit and Avocado
Cheesecake for dinner? Yes, please! Tart grapefruit and buttery avocado balance each other out perfectly, and thanks to their heart-healthy nutrients, these citrus fruit bites do more than just tame your hangry stomach.
NOPI's Burrata with Blood Orange, Coriander Seeds, and Lavendar Oil
Next time your friend shows up to a party with a cheese board, one-up them with this burrata and blood orange statement dish. The citrus fruit appetizer is super-popular at the London restaurant NOPI, and for good reason too: It has the ideal balance of mellow and zippy flavors.
Szechuan Shrimp & Ruby Grapefruit Salad
This sweet and spicy dish is super easy to make, with just nine ingredients. The ruby grapefruit brightens the shrimp while giving the dish an Instagram-worthy look.
Mandarin Orange and Quinoa Chicken Bowls
This protein-packed grain bowl is delicious on its own, but the mandarin oranges give it a sweet and juicy upgrade that brightens the entire dish. Who knew bite-sized citrus fruits could do so much yet be so little?
Alaska Cod with Lemon, Soy, Honey Glaze
In the world of seafood, salmon is Batman and cod is the trusty, oft-forgotten sidekick Robin. Luckily, this citrus fruit dish does the fish some much-needed justice. The zesty lemon marinade also works great with shrimp, crab, and yes, even salmon.
Sweet and Sour Shrimp Salad With Grapefruit and Fennel
This citrus fruit salad may be a little complicated, but it's sure to impress any dinner guest. Along with the grapefruit, this dish gets its fresh and bright taste from the minced lemongrass.
Roasted Broccoli With Clementines and Coconut-Chile Crunch
This ain't your mamma's steamed broccoli. Gently roasted in the oven, the broccoli florets take on a slight crisp, while the roasted clementine slices lend a caramel note. Finish off the citrus fruit dish with fresh slices of clementine to brighten it all up.
Roasted Chicken and Cauliflower With Blood Oranges
With the help of blood oranges, cauliflower takes on a bold flavor that was once unimaginable in this citrus fruit dish. If you're worried about the chicken becoming overly zesty, don't fret—tangy sumac will actually heighten the sweetness of the blood oranges.
Roasted Carrots With Roasted Garlic, Meyer Lemon, and Crispy Farro
This citrus fruit dish may take the cake as the most drool-worthy plant-based dinner. Use rainbow carrots for extra eye appeal, and if you're having trouble finding floral-flavored Meyer lemons, sub in regular lemons.
Chocolate-Dipped Citrus Chips With Goji Berries
Don't worry, there's a place for citrus on the dessert table too! Whether you choose navel, Cara Cara, or blood oranges, crisping the slices of citrus fruits in the oven will concentrates their sweetness. To balance out the flavors, give the slices a nice sprinkle of flaky sea salt.