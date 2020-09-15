This Skillet Shrimp Dinner Will Use Up the Vinegar Sitting in Your Pantry

Take a quick peek in your cupboard, and chances are, you have a giant jug of olive oil and at least four different bottles of specialty vinegar that you just *had* to buy at that upscale food market a few years ago. Despite your best intentions, they now sit unopened, collecting dust in your pantry. (The good news is that, yes, vinegar does last that long.)

If you're feeling guilty about letting those impulse buys go unused, know that oil and vinegar are actually the unsung heroes of healthy cooking. “They bring out so many flavors that you wouldn’t otherwise taste right away,” says chef Misti Norris, of the Dallas restaurant Petra and the Beast, who uses the ingredients in unexpected ways.

For that reason, vinegar-infused recipes are sure to win over the dinner crowd, including this skillet shrimp dish. Packed with fennel, tomatoes, olives, and feta, this skillet shrimp dinner gets a punch of flavor from sherry vinegar, which has a slightly sweet taste that's less acidic and overpowering compared to other vinegar varieties. Plus, the skillet shrimp takes just 20 minutes to make, so you can have a restaurant-quality dinner even on the busiest of weeknights — and clear out your cupboards while you're at it.

Skillet Shrimp with Fennel, Tomato Oil, and Kale Pesto

Total time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 cups extra-virgin olive oil

12 ounces cherry tomatoes

1/2 large head fennel, cored and thinly sliced

1 1/2 pounds large shrimp (16 to 20), tails on, peeled

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 sprigs thyme

1⁄2 cup kalamata olives

3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

3 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced, plus 1 small clove, minced

1 bunch kale, ribs removed, leaves torn into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup crumbled sheep’s-milk feta, like Bulgarian or French

Directions: