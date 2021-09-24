Specifically, you'll score 3 grams of fiber (a component of plant foods that keeps you feeling full and normalizes your number twos) and 5 grams of protein (a nutrient that helps your body build and repair cells, tissue, and muscle) in a 28-puff, 130-calorie serving (that's a lot of puffs!). Compared to other puffed-up snacks on supermarket shelves, P-nuff Crunch contains less fat (just 5 grams per serving compared to the 10 grams in Cheetos), the majority of which is monounsaturated. This type of fat not only helps to develop and maintain cells, but it may also help lower levels of low-density lipoprotein (aka LDL or "bad") cholesterol, which, in turn, may help decrease the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. (Love peanuts? You'll want to make a batch of these two-ingredient peanut butter cookies, stat.)