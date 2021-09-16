These Popped Sorghum Snacks Will Satisfy Your Crunchy Cravings

Pop I.Q. Air Popped Sorghum

With flavors such as cheddar, kettle-cooked, and salt and pepper, this popped sorghum could easily be mistaken for the popcorn you'd find in gigantic snack tins during the holidays. Save for the plain variety (which has one ingredient: sorghum), the snack packs are made with three to five ingredients, including a base of sorghum and sunflower or extra virgin olive oil. To ensure you get only the biggest pieces of the tiny grain, the company sifts its pops not once or twice but three times. In filtering out any crumb-sized bits that can be difficult to eat, your snacking experience is sure to require less clean-up. (Related: 11 Natural Snacks You're Going to Want to Stock Up On)