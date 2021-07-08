Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You can always rely on TikTok to serve up tasty food trends that put a twist on your favorite treats, but one of the latest viral food hacks is truly next-level. TikTok users have been making homemade alternative of Sour Patch Kids that uses fruit. With just three ingredients, you can enjoy a snack that mimics the candy's blend of sour/sweet goodness.

Meet 'Sour patch grapes,' a DIY version of Sour Patch Kids that uses — you guessed it — grapes and a few other ingredients you probably have on hand. TikTok users have been trying variations on the trend for months, and #SourPatchGrapes has accumulated over 670,000 views on the app. (Related: "Nature's Cereal" Is the Fruity Breakfast Trend That's Taking Over TikTok)

To try it, simply wash some green grapes and slice them in half (some people leave 'em whole), then place them in a bowl or a small plastic bag. Drizzle on some fresh or bottled lime or lemon juice and then sprinkle them with sugar to taste — usually a few teaspoons will do the trick. Shake it up so the grapes become evenly coated and enjoy.

Some TikTok creators have made a slight tweak to turn their sour patch grapes into a refreshing summertime treat. They've suggested either freezing the grapes for an hour or more before or after coating them in citrus juice and water — both options will have the same effect. (Related: The Best (and Worst) Healthy Candy Options, According to Dietitians)