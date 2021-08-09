Socca Is the Delicious, Gluten-Free Chickpea Flatbread You'll Want to Snack On 24/7

When building a snack board ahead of your trivia night with family or cocktail party with friends, you probably make an effort to ensure everyone has options that fit with their eating style. You pile on nuts and fresh veggies for your vegetarian pals, plant-based cheeses for your vegan ones, and charcuterie for those who will wolf down anything called "meat lover's." All of these foods are suitable for gluten-free folks, but without some sort of cracker, bread, or carb-rich munchie, their snacking experience might still feel a bit incomplete.