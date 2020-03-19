1. Blend flavored water.

Bring several cups of water to a boil. Put star anise, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, and cardamom (or a combination of any spices you like) in a French press; let steep for 10 to 20 minutes, then press. Pour the water into a bottle, and refrigerate overnight. “The next day you’ll have an amazingly flavorful water you can take to work and drink all day,” Lev Sercarz says. (If spices aren't your thing, consider infusing fresh fruits and herbs into your H2O.)

2. Go whole.

“Coriander seeds, fennel seeds, caraway seeds, cumin seeds—all these can be sprinkled into a dish to give you great texture and flavor,” says Lev Sercarz. “Texture makes your food more interesting, creating flavor profiles, and forces you to chew longer, which aids your digestion.”

3. Meet nigella seeds.

These are one of the most underrated spices, Lev Sercarz says. “They give you great crunch, like sesame, but also deliver notes of onion, garlic, and oregano,” he says. Sprinkle nigella seeds on yogurt, salad, cheese, fish, and meat.