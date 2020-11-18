Infused with vibrant, exciting spices and paired with a rich and creamy kefir sauce, this turmeric-roasted cauliflower is exactly what your dinner plate needs.

There are two groups of people in this world: Those who can't get enough of cauliflower's crunch, versatility, and slight bitterness, and those who would rather eat literally anything other than the bland, smelly cruciferous veggie. But even if you don't ~love~ cauliflower, you can't deny its nutritional perks, including its fiber, riboflavin, niacin, and vitamin C content.

So how do you convert a cauliflower hater into someone who actually enjoys eating it — and scoring its health benefits — every once in a blue moon? Make them this turmeric-roasted cauliflower dish. Sprinkled with spices like garam masala, turmeric, red chili powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes, this roasted cauliflower recipe packs a punch of flavor, neutralizing any bitterness or sulfur-y aftertaste you'd typically notice with raw cauliflower. Plus, the turmeric-roasted cauliflower is combined with a rich, creamy kefir sauce, which gives the dish some tang and a boost of gut-friendly probiotics.

Sold? Make this turmeric-roasted cauliflower dish the next time you have skeptical guests over for dinner and you'll be sure to win over their stomachs. (Related: Caulilini Is About to Be Your Favorite New Vegetable)

Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower with Kefir Sauce

Total time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 large head cauliflower (2 pounds), broken into bite-size florets

1 teaspoon garam masala

Fine sea salt

1/4 cup grapeseed or other neutral oil

1 cup minced red onion (5 1/4 ounces)

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (optional)

1/4 cup chickpea flour

2 cups kefir or buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon black or brown mustard seeds

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro or flat-leaf parsley

Rice, for serving

Directions