This Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower Recipe Is Anything But Basic
Infused with vibrant, exciting spices and paired with a rich and creamy kefir sauce, this turmeric-roasted cauliflower is exactly what your dinner plate needs.
There are two groups of people in this world: Those who can't get enough of cauliflower's crunch, versatility, and slight bitterness, and those who would rather eat literally anything other than the bland, smelly cruciferous veggie. But even if you don't ~love~ cauliflower, you can't deny its nutritional perks, including its fiber, riboflavin, niacin, and vitamin C content.
So how do you convert a cauliflower hater into someone who actually enjoys eating it — and scoring its health benefits — every once in a blue moon? Make them this turmeric-roasted cauliflower dish. Sprinkled with spices like garam masala, turmeric, red chili powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes, this roasted cauliflower recipe packs a punch of flavor, neutralizing any bitterness or sulfur-y aftertaste you'd typically notice with raw cauliflower. Plus, the turmeric-roasted cauliflower is combined with a rich, creamy kefir sauce, which gives the dish some tang and a boost of gut-friendly probiotics.
Sold? Make this turmeric-roasted cauliflower dish the next time you have skeptical guests over for dinner and you'll be sure to win over their stomachs. (Related: Caulilini Is About to Be Your Favorite New Vegetable)
Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower with Kefir Sauce
Total time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 large head cauliflower (2 pounds), broken into bite-size florets
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- Fine sea salt
- 1/4 cup grapeseed or other neutral oil
- 1 cup minced red onion (5 1/4 ounces)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (optional)
- 1/4 cup chickpea flour
- 2 cups kefir or buttermilk
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon black or brown mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro or flat-leaf parsley
- Rice, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Place the cauliflower in a roasting pan or a baking dish. Sprinkle with the garam masala, season with salt, and toss to coat. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil, and toss to coat evenly. Roast the cauliflower for 20 to 30 minutes, until golden brown and slightly charred. Stir the florets halfway through roasting.
- While the cauliflower roasts, place a deep, medium saucepan or a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Add the onion, and sauté until it just starts to turn translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add the turmeric, and chili powder if using, and cook for 30 seconds. Reduce the heat to low, and add the chickpea flour. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Lower the heat to a gentle simmer, and fold in the kefir, stirring constantly. Watch the liquid carefully as it cooks until it thickens slightly, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Fold the roasted cauliflower into the liquid, and remove from the heat. Taste, and add salt if necessary.
- Heat a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin and mustard seeds, and cook until they start to pop and the cumin starts to brown, 30 to 45 seconds.
- Remove from the heat, and add the red pepper flakes, swirling the oil in the pan until the oil turns red. Quickly pour the hot oil over the cauliflower. Garnish with cilantro, and serve with rice.
Shape Magazine, November 2020 issue
