Recipe Ideas for Vegan Energy Balls for Protein In a Pinch
Vegan Energy Balls with Chocolate
Protein powder isn't just for shakes—it can provide extra flavor and nutrition for vegan energy balls, too. These treats have only seven ingredients and take just 15 minutes to prep and set before you can pop one in your mouth.
Mango Energy Bites
Get ready for a unique flavor that you haven't tried in a protein ball before. Mango and a hint of lime make these vegan energy balls perfectly tart, while hemp seeds provide the protein (and magnesium!) and walnuts the healthy fats.
Cherry Pistachio Energy Balls
Nuts are a common staple in vegan energy balls—and with good reason. They help create a satisfying consistency and are an A+ source of fiber and omega-3s. Switch up the usual cashew or almond addition and use pistachios instead for a sweet and salty snack combo.
Chunky Monkey Energy Balls
These vegan energy balls are the perfect bite for a breakfast on the go, a sweet snack, or a healthy treat to tame hunger pangs before a workout. They're packed with ingredients like dates, bananas, and oats, so you'll know you're eating a well-balanced treat.
No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Balls
Here's an equation everyone can get behind: 1 bowl + pumpkin spice - added sugars = one delicious fall-flavored vegan energy ball your taste buds will freak out over.
Raw Vegan Bliss Balls
The fun part about these vegan energy balls is that you can customize the toppings. Try sesame seeds, maca powder, matcha powder, or coconut flakes—all of which pair perfectly with the rich chocolate flavor (thanks to . cacao powder!) that's packed into each bite.
No-Bake Apple-Almond Butter Energy Bites
Apples and peanut butter are a go-to healthy snack. But admit it, sometimes you end up eating more peanut butter than you do apple—hey, it happens to everyone (#guilty). This recipe is a bite-size, low-mess version of the classic snack and tastes like apple pie.