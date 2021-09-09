This 9-Ingredient Soba Noodle Recipe Comes Together In Just 15 Minutes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Loaded with ripe cherry tomatoes and fresh broccoli, this vegetarian soba noodle recipe is a no-stress way to get your fill of fresh veggies.

On the weeknights when you barely have enough energy to find a show to watch on Netflix, let alone concoct a satisfying meal, ordering takeout is the go-to move. But to quell your stomach growls in less time than it takes for the Grubhub delivery driver to show up at your door, make this simple, yet flavorful soba noodle recipe, instead.

Courtesy of Heidi Swanson, a two-time James Beard Award winner and the author of the best-selling cookbook Super Natural Simple (Buy It, $15, amazon.com), this soba noodle recipe will help you use up all the fresh produce you have wasting away in the fridge and a few pantry essentials. ICYDK, the buckwheat-based Japanese noodles ave a nutty, earthy flavor and are typically served cold with a chilled dipping sauce on the side or in a bowl of piping hot broth. Though this recipe gives the soba noodles a pasta treatment, it still packs the same bold flavor profile and puts your typical weeknight spaghetti to shame. Oh, yeah, and it takes just fifteen minutes to go from pot to plate.

The next time you're running on empty, muster that last bit of energy and concoct this soba noodle recipe rather than calling up your local pizza joint. It'll be well worth the effort.

Blistered Cherry Tomato Soba Noodles

Serves: 2 to 4

Ingredients

8 ounces dried soba noodles

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 pint cherry tomatoes

3 cups broccoli or Broccolini florets

1/4 teaspoons fine-grain sea salt, plus more to taste

1/3 cup chopped mint

1/2 cup well-toasted cashews, chopped

Grated Parmesan, shichimi toga-rashi or chile flakes, and lemon zest, for serving (optional)

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the soba noodles, and cook until al dente following package instructions. In the meantime, combine the oil, garlic, and tomatoes in a large pan or skillet over medium heat. Cook for 3 min., stirring occasionally, then add the broccoli. Cook, continuing to stir, for 3 to 4 minutes more, until most of the tomatoes burst and the broccoli is bright green. Remove the pan from the heat, and salt. When the soba is cooked, drain it well, and add it to the tomato mixture in the skillet. Stir in the mint and cashews. Taste, and add more salt as needed. Serve the soba in individual bowls with Parmesan, shichimi togarashi or chile flakes, and lemon zest on the side if desired.