Healthy Cooking

Looking for meal prep ideas to maintain healthy habits on the go? Check out our meal plans, breakfast, dinner and lunch ideas that feature nutrient-packed foods and fun flavors.

Most Recent

The Healthy-ish Meals That Are Getting Shape Editors Through Quarantine

The Healthy-ish Meals That Are Getting Shape Editors Through Quarantine

When you can't eat one more peanut butter and jelly, these simple and healthy quarantine meals will make your tastebuds feel alive again.
Read More
What Dietitians Would Buy at Trader Joe's with Just $30

What Dietitians Would Buy at Trader Joe's with Just $30

You don't have to shell out big bucks to score a load of delicious, healthy TJ's finds. Check out the best things to buy at Trader Joe's, according to dietitians.
Read More
The 7 Best Foods for Runners

The 7 Best Foods for Runners

PB might just help you hit that PR. 
Read More
Celebs Are Loving Magic Spoon, the New High-Protein Cereal Brand

Celebs Are Loving Magic Spoon, the New High-Protein Cereal Brand

Amy Schumer shared that she loves Magic Spoon cereal—a colorful take on classic Cheerios—that's packed with protein.
Read More
This 1-Day Healthy Eating Meal Plan Will Help You Get Back on Track

This 1-Day Healthy Eating Meal Plan Will Help You Get Back on Track

When you're feeling sluggish and ~off~, this simple guide will give your body the reboot it needs.
Read More
What to Eat When You're Exhausted (and Need to Wake Up Fast)

What to Eat When You're Exhausted (and Need to Wake Up Fast)

These energizing foods to eat when you're tired include lots of complex carbs and protein to perk you up fast. (Nope, no coffee in sight.)
Read More

More Meal Ideas

Easy Weight Loss Lunch Ideas That Don't Taste Like Diet Food

Easy Weight Loss Lunch Ideas That Don't Taste Like Diet Food

Stop waiting in line for an overpriced salad that sneaks in double your daily calorie needs. Start lunching smarter with these weight loss lunches that are anything by lame diet food.
Read More
7 Ways to Use Trader Joe's Everything Bagel Seasoning Besides On Avocado Toast

7 Ways to Use Trader Joe's Everything Bagel Seasoning Besides On Avocado Toast

If you haven't caved and bought a jar of Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning yet, you'll be impressed that it's more versatile than you think.
Read More
Healthy Road Trip Food to Fuel Your Next Adventure

Healthy Road Trip Food to Fuel Your Next Adventure

Read More
HelloFresh and Jessica Alba Teamed Up to Create a Thanksgiving Dinner Box

HelloFresh and Jessica Alba Teamed Up to Create a Thanksgiving Dinner Box

Read More
People Can't Decide How They Feel About Trader Joe's New Chocolate Lava Gnocchi

People Can't Decide How They Feel About Trader Joe's New Chocolate Lava Gnocchi

Read More
This Limited-Edition Cheez-It Box Comes with Wine, So Grab Your Picnic Basket

This Limited-Edition Cheez-It Box Comes with Wine, So Grab Your Picnic Basket

Read More

The Best Keto Fast Food Options for When You Need to Eat Out

From sandwiches to tacos to burgers, here are the best keto fast food options from your favorite drive-thrus.

All Healthy Cooking

Three Vegan Recipes You Can Make In Less Than 20 Minutes, from Beyoncé's Nutritionist

Three Vegan Recipes You Can Make In Less Than 20 Minutes, from Beyoncé's Nutritionist

Read More
Pumpkin Protein Pancakes for the Perfect Post-Gym Breakfast

Pumpkin Protein Pancakes for the Perfect Post-Gym Breakfast

Read More
Egg Muffin Recipes for Easy Weekday Breakfasts

Egg Muffin Recipes for Easy Weekday Breakfasts

Read More
10 Healthy, Low-Calorie Soup Recipes to Warm Your Bones

10 Healthy, Low-Calorie Soup Recipes to Warm Your Bones

Read More
This Spicy Chicken Salad Makes Lunch Way More Interesting

This Spicy Chicken Salad Makes Lunch Way More Interesting

Read More
10 Vegan Fast Food Menu Items from Your Favorite Chains

10 Vegan Fast Food Menu Items from Your Favorite Chains

Read More
7 Creative Ways to Use Your Blender That Aren't Smoothies

7 Creative Ways to Use Your Blender That Aren't Smoothies

Read More
Blaze Pizza Now Has a Keto Crust for Pizza Lovers On a Low-Carb Diet

Blaze Pizza Now Has a Keto Crust for Pizza Lovers On a Low-Carb Diet

Read More
The Best Gluten-Free Snacks Under $5

The Best Gluten-Free Snacks Under $5

Read More
I'm a Personal Trainer, Here's How I Stay Fueled Throughout the Day

I'm a Personal Trainer, Here's How I Stay Fueled Throughout the Day

Read More
What Is Harissa and How Can You Use This Bright Red Chili Paste?

What Is Harissa and How Can You Use This Bright Red Chili Paste?

Read More
6 Papaya Recipes That Taste Like You're On a Tropical Vacation

6 Papaya Recipes That Taste Like You're On a Tropical Vacation

Read More
12 Healthy Spices and Herbs You Need in Your Kitchen

12 Healthy Spices and Herbs You Need in Your Kitchen

Read More
How to Choose the Best Meal Subscription Box for You

How to Choose the Best Meal Subscription Box for You

Read More
12 Brilliant Bento Box Ideas for Lunch

12 Brilliant Bento Box Ideas for Lunch

Read More
10 Clean Eating Smoothie Recipes to Jump-Start Your Morning

10 Clean Eating Smoothie Recipes to Jump-Start Your Morning

Read More
Healthy Breakfast Sandwich Recipes for When You Need a Hearty Meal In the Morning

Healthy Breakfast Sandwich Recipes for When You Need a Hearty Meal In the Morning

Read More
What to Eat Before and After a Morning Workout

What to Eat Before and After a Morning Workout

Read More
Oatmeal Recipes for Weight Loss

Oatmeal Recipes for Weight Loss

Read More
This Is How Much a Top CrossFit Athlete Really Eats In a Day

This Is How Much a Top CrossFit Athlete Really Eats In a Day

Read More
The Best Vegan Yogurt You Can Buy at the Grocery Store

The Best Vegan Yogurt You Can Buy at the Grocery Store

Read More
This Set of BPA-Free Bento Lunch Boxes Has More Than 3,000 Positive Reviews On Amazon

This Set of BPA-Free Bento Lunch Boxes Has More Than 3,000 Positive Reviews On Amazon

Read More
11 Spring Fruits and Vegetables to Buy Right Now

11 Spring Fruits and Vegetables to Buy Right Now

Read More
Low-Calorie Breakfast Ideas to Fuel Your Morning

Low-Calorie Breakfast Ideas to Fuel Your Morning

Read More
Delicious, Healthy Vegetarian Recipes for Weight Loss

Delicious, Healthy Vegetarian Recipes for Weight Loss

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com