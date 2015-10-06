If you're used to warming up a package of pre-cooked brown rice in the microwave and calling it a day, you might be overwhelmed with all of these ~fancy~ ancient grains. But don't break a sweat just yet. Emily Fiffer, a co-owner of Botanica restaurant in Los Angeles, is here to help you experiment with the grains that may be new to you and reimagine ways to cook with old favorites.

1. Mix and Match

"I'm a big fan of combining different types of cooked grains in one dish," says Fiffer. "At Botanica, we make porridge with wheat berries, black rice, and quinoa. The beauty is in how the different flavors, textures, and shapes come together." TL;DR: Play around.

2. Upgrade Their Role

Instead of making grains the base of your meal, use them as an accent. Sprinkle cooked grains into a lettuce salad for texture. Or do the same with a composed dish: Spread yogurt sauce or hummus on a plate, add roasted carrots, Brussels sprouts, or squash, and top with a handful of grains.

3. Bring out the Crunch

You can buy puffed grains like quinoa, rice, or amaranth (Fiffer loves the Organic Quinoa Puffs at nuts.com) or make them yourself in a hot pan with a little oil, just like popcorn. Puffed grains offer the perfect amount of crunch to dishes like tartines, soups, and pastas. They're also delicious stirred into granola or oatmeal. For a crisp topping, fry cooked rice in a skillet with a little oil until it puffs up.

4. Go Sweet, Not Savory

Grains are incredibly versatile and work as well in sweet dishes as they do in savory ones. Cook your favorite variety with coconut milk, orange zest, maple syrup, and cinnamon for a healthy dessert or snack.