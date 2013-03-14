These Healthy Pizza Recipes Will Convince You to Skip Takeout for Good
When the local pie joint is known for greasy pepperoni and stale crust, turn to these healthy pizza recipes.
Brussels Sprouts, Bacon & Red Onion Pizza with Quinoa Crust
Quinoa in a pizza crust? Yes, please! Along with the crust, this hearty and healthy pizza recipe gets its crunch from thinly sliced Brussels sprouts and bite-sized bacon pieces, as well as some creaminess from thin strands of mozzarella.
3-Cheese Pear and Maple Pizza
Not all healthy pizza recipes are completely savory. In this pie, you get sweet pears and maple syrup balanced with salty cheeses, plus a hint of crunch amongst the ooey-gooey goodness with the help of hemp seeds.
Grilled Pizzas with Tomatillo Sauce, Baby Greens & Spelt Crust
You'll need to fire up the barbecue for this healthy pizza recipe. The homemade crust gets a nutritious kick from spelt flour, which is packed with protein and fiber. Plus, the greens get a bit of a zing with the help of lime juice.
Burrata, Peach & Kale Pizza with Summer Squash Crust
If there's one word to describe this pizza, it would be summer. Atop a veggie-based crust, peaches, kale, mint, and lemon juice come together for this bright and flavorful healthy pizza recipe. Don't forget to pair it with your go-to summer wine.
Farro “Sausage” & Ricotta Pizza with Sweet Potato Crust
Plant-based eaters, this healthy pizza recipe is just for you. Farro cooked with garlic and spices makes the perfect swap for sausage. Plus, the crust, made sweet potatoes, will give you an added dose of vitamin A.
Snap Pea and Radicchio Basil Pizza
Salad on pizza sounds odd, but try it once, and you'll definitely put freshly tossed greens on top of your cheese pie again. When making this healthy pizza recipe, be sure to wait until it's almost done cooking to make the radicchio and basil salad, otherwise it'll wilt a bit too much.
Avocado & Arugula Pesto Pizza
In need of some greens? This avocado- and arugula-topped healthy pizza recipe has your back. Did we mention it has not one, but three kinds of cheese?
Lamb Pizza with Cilantro Yogurt Sauce
It's time to change the way you think about cilantro. In this healthy pizza recipe, you'll combine the herb (which is typically used as a garnish) with yogurt to make the pizza sauce–a creamy base that balances perfectly with the cooked lamb, chopped onion, and mozzarella cheese. (Related: The Healthiest Cheese On the Planet, According to Dietitians)
Fig and Mushroom Barbecue Pizza
Pineapple isn't the only fruit you can drop on pizza. This healthy pizza recipe uses sweet figs to balance the umami flavor of the mushrooms, and, for a boost of whole grains, calls for whole wheat pizza dough.
Barbecue Style Pizza with Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, and Tempeh Bacon
This 100-percent vegan pizza still packs a punch of protein thanks to tempeh. And to make up for the lack of cheese, the healthy pizza recipe features flavor-boosting caramelized onions and pineapple.
Spinach Artichoke Pesto Pizza
If you want a homemade pie without having to buy 20 different ingredients, turn to this healthy pizza recipe. All you need is pizza dough, pesto, spinach, artichoke hearts, and mozzarella and parmesan cheese to satisfy your tastebuds.
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Pizza
Looking for a low-carb, ultra-crispy pie? This healthy pizza recipe was made for you. With a tortilla crust, this protein-packed meal features cheddar cheese and BBQ chicken, and gets a bit of a bite from fresh cilantro.
Hula Pizza
If you're a thin-crust fan, say aloha to this Hawaiian-themed pie that fuses salty barbecue sauce and goat cheese with sweet pineapple for a delicious contrast in every crispy bite.
Pizza with Wilted Greens, Ricotta, and Almonds
This healthy pizza recipe will create the ultimate vessel for tasty and good-for-you ingredients. Each slice of this pie is super satisfying, thanks to the filling fiber-and-protein combo of slightly bitter escarole, creamy ricotta, and toasted almonds.