With so many meal delivery options out there, it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you have fitness-related goals. You may need added protein to help you recover from a deadlift PR, or a good mix of carbohydrates to give you the energy you need to finish the last mile of an endurance race; or perhaps you're just looking for nutritionally-balanced meals to provide you with the fuel your body needs to get you through your day. Knowing this, testers looked at 40 different meal delivery companies and compared them based on price, nutritional transparency, the number of dietary choices accommodated,and, of course, the quality of the cooked meals. The resulting data was used to narrow the field to help you find a meal delivery service to complement your fitness goals.

01 of 09 Best Overall: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $12 per serving

$12 per serving Delivery Area: 47 states

47 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With a roster of meals that accommodates a variety of nutritional needs, Green Chef's fresh meal kits make flavorful weeknight meals a snap. Pros & Cons Pros Up to 12 servings per meal can be ordered

Meals ready in about 30 minutes

Full nutrition label with each recipe Cons Expensive

Limited cuisine Overview If you enjoy cooking but are crunched for time, Green Chef's meals are a great weeknight option. Meals are ready in 30 minutes or less, and you can easily order up to 12 servings to satisfy your whole family. The company is clear in its nutrition labeling, which is especially helpful if you're tracking macronutrients. Pricing and Plans 2 people, 3 meals per week: $13 per serving

2 people, 4 meals per week: $13 per serving

4 people, 3 meals per week: $12 per serving

4 people, 4 meals per week: $12 per serving

6 people, 3 to 4 meals per week: $12 per serving Meals We Tried Harissa-spiced shrimp

Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp

Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls

Maple glazed carrots with figs

02 of 09 Best Value: Fresh N' Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $8 per serving

$8 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you're looking for budget-friendly premade meals, Fresh N' Lean's selection may appeal to you. Pros & Cons Pros Delivers nationwide

Provides medically-tailored meals

Provides high-protein options Cons Difficult to recycle materials

Customer service somewhat limited Overview Fresh N' Lean offers the best value among the meal delivery services testers tried. Prices are as low as $8.49 (compared to other companies that start at more than $10 per serving) and Fresh N' Lean delivers nationwide. Meals can be medically tailored, so if you have diabetes, high cholesterol, or celiac disease, Fresh N' Lean has meals that can accommodate your nutritional needs. Finally, Fresh N' Lean features multiple cuisines, including Greek, Japanese, and Mexican, to name just a few. Pricing and Plans The more meals you purchase per week, the lower your cost per meal will be: Protein+ Meal Plan: $10 to $11 per meal

Keto Meal Plan: $11 per meal

Vegan Meal Plan: $8 to $10 per meal

Whole 30 Meal Plan: $11 to $16 per meal Meals We Tried Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash

Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice

Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa

BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans

Cajun salmon with yukon potato and tomato rice

03 of 09 Best for Nutrition Consultation: bistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It BistroMD offers individualized support through one-on-one consultations with dietitians along with additional tools and resources so you can easily customize your meals based on your nutritional goals. Pros & Cons Pros Physician and registered dietitians on the team

Medically tailored meals

Over 150 meals to choose from Cons No meal rotation

Lots of unlabelled plastic packaging Overview BistroMD's meals are created in collaboration with a staff physician and its registered dietitians to ensure nutritional balance, making this delivery service a great choice if you need additional nutrition consultation. With over 150 meals to choose from, there are meals free from common food allergens, carb-consistent options for people with diabetes, and food that meet the American Heart Association's recommendations for calories, sodium, total fat, and saturated fat. Pricing and Plans 7 breakfasts, 7 lunches, and 6 dinners: $220

5 breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners: $187

7 lunches and 7 dinners: $189

5 lunches and 5 dinners: $150 Meals We Tried Chicken, rice and cheddar casserole

Salmon with dill mustard sauce

Turkey breaks with cranberry apple chutney

Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce

Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage

Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze

Mojo pork with black beans and rice

Chicken pad thai

Grilled salmon with creamy pesto

Lasagna with garden marinara

04 of 09 Best Variety: Hungryroot Hungry Root Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10 per serving

$10 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Hungryroot doesn't just offer meals; it also functions as a grocery delivery service, giving you plenty of options to help you streamline your weekly meal planning. Pros & Cons Pros FDA-standard based meals

Over 3,000 recipes crafted by chefs Cons Delivery contained unmarked plastic

Poor transparency on pricing without a subscription Overview With over 2,000 recipes, Hungryroot offers plenty of variety for busy cooks. Ingredients are pre-measured and portioned, making meal prep a snap. Hungryroot's search filters and wealth of dietary options makes it easy to address your food and health needs, with nutritional guidelines that accommodate an array of medically necessary diets (including protocols for heart disease and celiac disease). Pricing and Plans Meals start at $10; a minimum of $70 an order per week to obtain free shipping

For orders less than $70, shipping is $7 Meals We Tried Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni

Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels sprouts

Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos

Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry

05 of 09 Best Gluten-Free: Freshly Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9 per serving

$9 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Freshly's rigorous gluten-free protocol makes this service our top choice for those with gluten allergies or sensitivities. Pros & Cons Pros Weekly rotations of more than 50 meals

Foods prepared in a Gluten-Free Food Service-certified kitchen Cons Limited selection for other medically necessary diets

Poor transparency on pricing without a subscription Overview Freshly features a weekly rotation of more than 50 meals and you can filter according to your dietary preferences, including high protein, low-carb, pescatarian, and vegetarian options. All Freshly's meals are made in gluten-free facilities and certified through the Gluten Free Food Service, a division of the Gluten Intolerance Group, so you can feel confident that your meals will meet your gluten-free needs. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $13 per serving

5 meals per week: $12 per serving

6 meals per week: $11 per serving

7 meals per week: $11 per serving

8 meals per week: $10 per serving

9 meals per week: $10 per serving

10 meals per week: $10 per serving

11 meals per week: $10 per serving

12 meals per week: $10 per serving Meals We Tried Asian style chicken and noodles

Steak peppercorn

Thai green curry

Pork chile colorado

06 of 09 Best Vegan: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Trifecta touts itself as a meal delivery service that caters primarily to athletes, making it a good choice if you're looking for portion-controlled meals with clearly labeled macronutrients. Pros & Cons Pros Registered dieticians, doctors, and health coaches on staff

Chefs have Michelin-restaurant backgrounds Cons Expensive

Most of the packaging isn't recyclable Overview Compared to competitors, Trifecta has a high level of nutrition transparency thanks to its medical staff, which includes registered dietitians, doctors, and health coaches. Combined with the chefs with Michelin-restaurant backgrounds, Trifecta the best fitness food delivery for vegan meals, though the service also offers meals compliant with paleo, Whole30, and vegetarian diets. Factor also offers plans that accommodate conditions including heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and celiac disease. Pricing and Plans 5 entrées (breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $155

7 entrées (lunch and dinner): $111

7 entrées (breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $215

10 entrées (lunch and dinner): $159

10 entrées (breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $230

14 entrées (lunch and dinner):l $220

14 entrées (breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $215 Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato

Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage

Herb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables

Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables

Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables

Ginger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potato

Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

07 of 09 Best Keto: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Factor's menu primarily caters to keto and low-carb diets, so if your health-care provider recommends a keto protocol, this service may be a good choice for you. Pros & Cons Pros Registered dietitians and health coaches on-staff

Offers complimentary 20-minute nutrition counseling session Cons Limited options outside of keto meals Overview Factor focuses on keto or low-carb meals with vegan, vegetarian, and high protein categories. The most significant benefit is a complimentary 20-minute nutrition counseling session that is offered once you have purchased a meal plan. If you have specific health or fitness goals, this can be a useful tool to help you customize your meal plan to suit your dietary needs. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $15 per meal

6 meals per week: $13 per meal

8 meals per week: $12 per meal

10 meals per week: $12 per meal

12 meals per week: $12 per meal

18 meals per week: $11 per meal

08 of 09 Best Paleo: Paleo On The Go Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $15.93 per serving

$15.93 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Paleo On the Go offers pre-made breakfast, entrées, and desserts that are paleo-friendly and autoimmune protocol (AIP) compliant. Pros & Cons Pros Meal boxes very customizable

Transparent pricing

Clear nutrition facts Cons Questionable medical terms such as "leaky gut" used to market

Expensive Overview Paleo On the Go is an excellent option if you adhere to a paleo diet. The nutrition facts are easily accessible, so you can customize your plan if you're looking to up your protein intake or you prefer to avoid meals that contain foods eliminated by paleo or AIP diets. (This list includes gluten, grains, eggs, dairy, nuts and seeds, nightshades, sugar or artificial sweeteners, chocolate, or seed-based spices). The company's pricing is also transparent: It compares your one-time purchase or the other savings options right next to each other to make it easier for you to find a plan that fits your budget. Pricing and Plans Prices vary greatly depending on how you build your box, but the more you purchase, the more you will save.

Options include a one-time box with at least eight meals, or a subscription box with eight, 12, or 16 meals. Meals We Tried Homemade chicken pot pie

Bacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky bacon

Coq au vin with herb mashed Japanese white sweet potatoes

Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash

Moo shoo pork tacos

German brats with sauerkraut and home fried potatoes

Polish stuffed cabbage rolls

Thai basil shrimp