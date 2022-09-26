Food & Nutrition Meal Ideas How to Choose the Best Fitness Meal Delivery for You If you have health or fitness goals but are crunched for time, Green Chef is a great option for busy home cooks looking to take the guesswork out of meal planning. By Jonathan Valdez, RDN, CDCES, CPT Jonathan Valdez, RDN, CDCES, CPT Owner and founder of Genki Nutrition and practicing registered dietitian nutritionist Certified personal trainer with specializations in sports nutrition, diabetes, weight loss, and managed long-term care New York City and Long Island Media Rep for the New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Arx0nt / Getty Images With so many meal delivery options out there, it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you have fitness-related goals. You may need added protein to help you recover from a deadlift PR, or a good mix of carbohydrates to give you the energy you need to finish the last mile of an endurance race; or perhaps you're just looking for nutritionally-balanced meals to provide you with the fuel your body needs to get you through your day. Knowing this, testers looked at 40 different meal delivery companies and compared them based on price, nutritional transparency, the number of dietary choices accommodated,and, of course, the quality of the cooked meals. The resulting data was used to narrow the field to help you find a meal delivery service to complement your fitness goals. Best Meal Delivery for Fitness of 2022 Best Overall: Green Chef Best Value: Fresh N' Lean Best for Nutrition Consultation: bistroMD Best Variety: Hungryroot Best Gluten-Free: Freshly Best Vegan: Trifecta Best Keto: Factor Best Paleo: Paleo On The Go Best Whole30: The Good Kitchen 01 of 09 Best Overall: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $12 per serving Delivery Area: 47 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try ItWith a roster of meals that accommodates a variety of nutritional needs, Green Chef's fresh meal kits make flavorful weeknight meals a snap.Pros & ConsProsUp to 12 servings per meal can be ordered Meals ready in about 30 minutesFull nutrition label with each recipeConsExpensiveLimited cuisineOverviewIf you enjoy cooking but are crunched for time, Green Chef's meals are a great weeknight option. Meals are ready in 30 minutes or less, and you can easily order up to 12 servings to satisfy your whole family. The company is clear in its nutrition labeling, which is especially helpful if you're tracking macronutrients.Pricing and Plans2 people, 3 meals per week: $13 per serving2 people, 4 meals per week: $13 per serving4 people, 3 meals per week: $12 per serving4 people, 4 meals per week: $12 per serving6 people, 3 to 4 meals per week: $12 per servingMeals We TriedHarissa-spiced shrimp Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple glazed carrots with figs 02 of 09 Best Value: Fresh N' Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $8 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you're looking for budget-friendly premade meals, Fresh N' Lean's selection may appeal to you. Pros & Cons Pros Delivers nationwide Provides medically-tailored meals Provides high-protein options Cons Difficult to recycle materials Customer service somewhat limited Overview Fresh N' Lean offers the best value among the meal delivery services testers tried. Prices are as low as $8.49 (compared to other companies that start at more than $10 per serving) and Fresh N' Lean delivers nationwide. Meals can be medically tailored, so if you have diabetes, high cholesterol, or celiac disease, Fresh N' Lean has meals that can accommodate your nutritional needs. Finally, Fresh N' Lean features multiple cuisines, including Greek, Japanese, and Mexican, to name just a few. Pricing and Plans The more meals you purchase per week, the lower your cost per meal will be: Protein+ Meal Plan: $10 to $11 per meal Keto Meal Plan: $11 per meal Vegan Meal Plan: $8 to $10 per meal Whole 30 Meal Plan: $11 to $16 per meal Meals We Tried Grilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squash Moroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown rice Tikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoa BBQ turkey meatballs with white beans Cajun salmon with yukon potato and tomato rice 03 of 09 Best for Nutrition Consultation: bistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It BistroMD offers individualized support through one-on-one consultations with dietitians along with additional tools and resources so you can easily customize your meals based on your nutritional goals. Pros & Cons Pros Physician and registered dietitians on the team Medically tailored meals Over 150 meals to choose from Cons No meal rotation Lots of unlabelled plastic packaging Overview BistroMD's meals are created in collaboration with a staff physician and its registered dietitians to ensure nutritional balance, making this delivery service a great choice if you need additional nutrition consultation. With over 150 meals to choose from, there are meals free from common food allergens, carb-consistent options for people with diabetes, and food that meet the American Heart Association's recommendations for calories, sodium, total fat, and saturated fat. Pricing and Plans 7 breakfasts, 7 lunches, and 6 dinners: $220 5 breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners: $187 7 lunches and 7 dinners: $189 5 lunches and 5 dinners: $150 Meals We Tried Chicken, rice and cheddar casserole Salmon with dill mustard sauce Turkey breaks with cranberry apple chutney Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze Mojo pork with black beans and rice Chicken pad thai Grilled salmon with creamy pesto Lasagna with garden marinara 04 of 09 Best Variety: Hungryroot Hungry Root Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try ItHungryroot doesn't just offer meals; it also functions as a grocery delivery service, giving you plenty of options to help you streamline your weekly meal planning.Pros & ConsProsFDA-standard based mealsOver 3,000 recipes crafted by chefs ConsDelivery contained unmarked plasticPoor transparency on pricing without a subscription OverviewWith over 2,000 recipes, Hungryroot offers plenty of variety for busy cooks. Ingredients are pre-measured and portioned, making meal prep a snap. Hungryroot's search filters and wealth of dietary options makes it easy to address your food and health needs, with nutritional guidelines that accommodate an array of medically necessary diets (including protocols for heart disease and celiac disease).Pricing and PlansMeals start at $10; a minimum of $70 an order per week to obtain free shippingFor orders less than $70, shipping is $7Meals We TriedSpinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels sproutsSouthwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry 05 of 09 Best Gluten-Free: Freshly Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Freshly's rigorous gluten-free protocol makes this service our top choice for those with gluten allergies or sensitivities. Pros & Cons Pros Weekly rotations of more than 50 meals Foods prepared in a Gluten-Free Food Service-certified kitchen Cons Limited selection for other medically necessary diets Poor transparency on pricing without a subscription Overview Freshly features a weekly rotation of more than 50 meals and you can filter according to your dietary preferences, including high protein, low-carb, pescatarian, and vegetarian options. All Freshly's meals are made in gluten-free facilities and certified through the Gluten Free Food Service, a division of the Gluten Intolerance Group, so you can feel confident that your meals will meet your gluten-free needs. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $13 per serving 5 meals per week: $12 per serving 6 meals per week: $11 per serving 7 meals per week: $11 per serving 8 meals per week: $10 per serving 9 meals per week: $10 per serving 10 meals per week: $10 per serving 11 meals per week: $10 per serving 12 meals per week: $10 per serving Meals We Tried Asian style chicken and noodles Steak peppercorn Thai green curry Pork chile colorado 06 of 09 Best Vegan: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Trifecta touts itself as a meal delivery service that caters primarily to athletes, making it a good choice if you're looking for portion-controlled meals with clearly labeled macronutrients. Pros & Cons Pros Registered dieticians, doctors, and health coaches on staff Chefs have Michelin-restaurant backgrounds Cons Expensive Most of the packaging isn't recyclable Overview Compared to competitors, Trifecta has a high level of nutrition transparency thanks to its medical staff, which includes registered dietitians, doctors, and health coaches. Combined with the chefs with Michelin-restaurant backgrounds, Trifecta the best fitness food delivery for vegan meals, though the service also offers meals compliant with paleo, Whole30, and vegetarian diets. Factor also offers plans that accommodate conditions including heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and celiac disease. Pricing and Plans 5 entrées (breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $155 7 entrées (lunch and dinner): $111 7 entrées (breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $215 10 entrées (lunch and dinner): $159 10 entrées (breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $230 14 entrées (lunch and dinner):l $220 14 entrées (breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $215 Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage Herb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables Ginger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potato Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables 07 of 09 Best Keto: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try ItFactor's menu primarily caters to keto and low-carb diets, so if your health-care provider recommends a keto protocol, this service may be a good choice for you.Pros & ConsProsRegistered dietitians and health coaches on-staffOffers complimentary 20-minute nutrition counseling sessionConsLimited options outside of keto mealsOverviewFactor focuses on keto or low-carb meals with vegan, vegetarian, and high protein categories. The most significant benefit is a complimentary 20-minute nutrition counseling session that is offered once you have purchased a meal plan. If you have specific health or fitness goals, this can be a useful tool to help you customize your meal plan to suit your dietary needs.Pricing and Plans4 meals per week: $15 per meal6 meals per week: $13 per meal8 meals per week: $12 per meal10 meals per week: $12 per meal12 meals per week: $12 per meal18 meals per week: $11 per meal 08 of 09 Best Paleo: Paleo On The Go Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $15.93 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Paleo On the Go offers pre-made breakfast, entrées, and desserts that are paleo-friendly and autoimmune protocol (AIP) compliant. Pros & Cons Pros Meal boxes very customizable Transparent pricing Clear nutrition facts Cons Questionable medical terms such as "leaky gut" used to market Expensive Overview Paleo On the Go is an excellent option if you adhere to a paleo diet. The nutrition facts are easily accessible, so you can customize your plan if you're looking to up your protein intake or you prefer to avoid meals that contain foods eliminated by paleo or AIP diets. (This list includes gluten, grains, eggs, dairy, nuts and seeds, nightshades, sugar or artificial sweeteners, chocolate, or seed-based spices). The company's pricing is also transparent: It compares your one-time purchase or the other savings options right next to each other to make it easier for you to find a plan that fits your budget. Pricing and Plans Prices vary greatly depending on how you build your box, but the more you purchase, the more you will save. Options include a one-time box with at least eight meals, or a subscription box with eight, 12, or 16 meals. Meals We Tried Homemade chicken pot pie Bacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky bacon Coq au vin with herb mashed Japanese white sweet potatoes Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash Moo shoo pork tacos German brats with sauerkraut and home fried potatoes Polish stuffed cabbage rolls Thai basil shrimp 09 of 09 Best Whole30: The Good Kitchen The Good Kitchen Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.50 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If you opt to follow a Whole30 protocol, The Good Kitchen offers a bevy of meals that feature grass-fed beef and chicken raised without antibiotics or added hormones. Pros & Cons Pros Packaging is primarily recyclable compared to competitors Transparent food sourcing information. Cons Can't choose delivery date Overview The Good Kitchen is a good choice if you want to adhere to a Whole30 diet while supporting a company that puts sustainability and food sourcing information front and center. The website gives transparent details regarding its sourcing standards, and the meals are rotated weekly to feature various cuisines and eating patterns such as nutrient-dense, gluten-free, vegetarian, primal, paleo, low-fat, dairy-free, egg-free, shellfish-free, and tree nut-free. Pricing and Plans 6 meals: $98.87 8 meals: $129.36 10 meals: $157.66 12 meals: $180.10 Meals We Tried Beef shepherd's pie Bison and beef sloppy joe with potato leek gratin Chicken satay with cilantro rice and broccoli Chili lime chicken with fajita veg and cilantro cauliflower rice Miso glazed wild boar meatballs and hibachi zucchini Tomato, asparagus, and spinach frittata with yukon potato hash Final Verdict The Green Chef provides enough variety to get you through the week while allowing you to order up to 12 servings of your favorite meals. Combined with the ease of prep that it lends to its meal kits and easily accessible nutrition information, it's our top pick for the best overall fitness meal delivery service. Compare the Best Meal Delivery for Fitness Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall Green Chef $12 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Best Value Fresh N Lean $9 per serving 50 states Fresh No Yes, with order greater than $85 Best for Nutrition Consultation BistroMD $11 per serving 48 states Frozen No No Best Variety Hungryroot $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, with order greater than $70 Best Gluten-Free Freshly $9 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Vegan Trifecta $11 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Best Keto Factor $11 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes Yes, depending on plan Best Paleo Paleo On the Go $16 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Best Whole30 The Good Kitchen $12 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Frequently Asked Questions How Long Are Meals From a Meal Delivery Service Good For? Meal deliveries may arrive fresh, frozen, or prepared. The fresh kits and produce will typically last two to five days, with fresh meats lasting the shortest time. Prepared foods that are adequately sealed will last longer. Check the FAQs page for the meal delivery services you are interested in or reach out to customer service. Are Fitness Meal Delivery Services Expensive? Costs vary greatly and depend on many factors. Generally speaking, the price of a meal delivery service will fall somewhere between a meal you cook at home and restaurant takeout. If your goal is to save time and pay less than you typically would for takeout or local restaurant delivery, a meal delivery service may be a good fit. What Are the Benefits of Choosing a Meal Delivery Service Instead of Meal Prepping? If the saying "time is money" rings true to you, comparing how much time you will save with a meal delivery service compared to meal prepping may be the deciding factor. Choosing a meal delivery service can save you time, as most offer meals or kits in pre-proportioned sizes, taking much of the guesswork out of meal planning. Methodology Testers reviewed 40 companies and evaluated flavor, packaging/sustainability, customer experience, nutrition and information transparency, cookability, family focus, and nutrition values when choosing our top picks. The ultimate goal was to provide selections in a variety of categories to help you choose a service that works best for your lifestyle. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 