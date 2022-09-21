Food & Nutrition Meal Ideas These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services to Make Your Life Easier There are dozens of meal delivery services out there, but Sunbasket takes the cake as the best overall pick. By Shape Editors Shape Editors The Shape staff is made of up seasoned writers, editors, journalists, and artists who are experts in our field. Some of us even hold fitness or health certifications that allow us to add even more knowledge to the stories you read and the advice you're given. Whether we're digging into the latest workout trend to test its validity, speaking to dermatologists about a specific skin concern, or delivering tips about how to strengthen your mental wellbeing, we aim to do that with authority, trust, and approachability. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Prostock-Studio / Getty Images In today's meal delivery service marketplace, there's something for nearly every type of eater. Company specialties include prepared foods, cookable kits, sustainably-sourced ingredients, and specialty diets. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to know which services are worth it. To help you decide, Shape's team of testers tried 40 different meal kits and selected the top picks for a variety of categories so you can put a delicious meal on the table, no matter your nutritional needs. Best Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Sunbasket Best Value: Dinnerly Best Vegan: Mosaic Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Best Variety: HelloFresh Best High Protein: Factor Best Heat-and-Eat: CookUnity Best Organic: Green Chef Best for Singles: Daily Harvest Best for Families: Home Chef Best Overall: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.99 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh kits, frozen prepared mealsWhy You Should Try It Sunbasket has something for everyone, with variety, customization, and a values-based approach that is sure to satisfy.Pros & ConsProsVariety in meal styles and add-onsSustainable sourcing practicesDiverse flavor profiles ConsSmaller portion sizesHigher price pointWhether you order meal kits or heat-and-eat options, Sunbasket's commitment to its core values of health and sustainability shine through. Shape's testers love the level of transparency surrounding sourcing and packaging disposal, and that registered dietitians are on staff to ensure meals for specialized diets are clearly defined. Combine all of that with tasty, diverse menu options, and it's a winning combination for getting dinner on the table.Pricing and PlansWhile some meal delivery services offer structured pricing models, Sunbasket's per-meal prices simply depend on what you order. Fresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 per serving, and meal kits start at $11.49 per serving. You'll also pay a flat $9.99 shipping fee for each delivery.Meals We TriedMeal KitsSea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinachSnapper with romesco, vegetables and almondsBurmese chicken and sweet potato currySirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsaPrepared MealsBroccoli mac & cheeseChicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlicBeef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetablesBurrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef Best Value: Dinnerly Dinnerly Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Testers loved Dinnerly's range of menu options and how simple everything was to make.Pros & Cons ProsLarge weekly menuVery affordableEasy-to-prepare mealsConsRecipes only online Only two- and four-serving plans available Dinnerly's main aim is to offer quick, easy, affordable dinners. With a price point starting under five dollars per serving, meals that come together in five steps or less, and over 25 choices each week, Dinnerly certainly hits the mark.Pricing and Plans Two-Person Box (serves two per meal) + $9.99 shipping3 meals per week: $6.39 per serving4 meals per week: $5.99 per serving5 meals per week: $5.89 per serving6 meals per week: $5.79 per servingFour-Person Box + $9.99 shipping3 meals per week: $5.69 per serving4 meals per week: $5.49 per serving5 meals per week: $5.29 per serving6 meals per week: $4.99 per servingMeals We TriedBBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoesLow-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers and cilantroGrass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with cornCaramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice Best Vegan: Mosaic Mosaic Foods Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: Major metro areas on East and West coastsProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try ItWith bold flavors and a variety of dishes to choose from, Mosaic is an excellent choice, whether you're fully plant-based or just wanting to include more vegetables in your meals.Pros & Cons ProsExcellent flavorsCelebrity chef collaborationsVegan and vegetarian choicesConsExpensiveLimited delivery areaMosaic Foods has some of the tastiest vegan prepared meals Shape's testers have come across. With dishes such as pozole verde, curried lentil shepherd's pie, and chef Greg Baxtrom's mac and greens, Mosaic showcases what chef-crafted vegetables can really do. There's plenty to choose from for single-serving savory entrees, plus oat bowls and smoothies, and there are even some four-serving family style dishes. Order as few as six or up to 18 meals with each box, and all items have a great shelf life as they arrive frozen.Pricing and Plans Pricing varies by type of dish and by how many you purchase at a time. Here are some examples of meals and pricing:Meals:Smoothies: $7.99Pizzas: $11.99Veggie bowls: $9.99Soups: $8.99Oat bowls: $5.99Mosaic+ chef crafted meals: $11.99Family meals (4 servings): $19.95Volume Discounts:12 items: free shipping18 items: free shipping + $10 offMeals We Tried Spicy dan dan noodlesBuffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)Mac and greensPozole verdeVeggie kebab platterCoconut chickpea curry Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.95 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try ItTesters loved that ModifyHealth goes above and beyond the typical nutrition information available from meal kit companies, prioritizing the needs of low-FODMAP and gluten-free eaters.Pros & Cons ProsRegistered dietitian supportMeals designed for diet-specific supportGluten-free facility ConsMay need a few extra minutes for heatingModifyHealth creates heat-and-eat meals that are fully gluten free and come as part of a low FODMAP or Mediterranean program. The goal is to allow individuals who need specialized diets, such as those with IBS, IBD, Crohn's, or other chronic conditions, to have an easy, accessible option that provides effective symptom management.Pricing and Plans Low FODMAP ProgramWeekly supply of 14 entrees: $180 per week À la carte: $9.95 per breakfastÀ la carte: $12.95 per entréeMediterranean Program:Weekly supply of 10 entrees: $129.50 per weekÀ la carte: $12.95 per meal Meals We Tried Greek chicken and riceLongevity stew with black-eyed peas and kaleShrimp chimichurri with black beans and riceLemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoaBlackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli and red bell pepperRoasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale Best Variety: HelloFresh Hello Fresh Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try ItTesters loved that HelloFresh has a diverse menu of tasty options that are fun to put together and get you cooking.Pros & ConsProsLarge weekly menu Affordable pricingHighly customizableConsLots of packaging Doesn't accommodate many dietsHelloFresh is a giant in the meal delivery space, and for good reason. With a huge menu of super flavorful meals and an approachable price point, this meal kit has a lot to offer. Its ever-growing list of add-ons paired with the ability to customize certain meal options make it a great choice for those who want to maximize variety without a ton of added cost.Pricing and Plans Two-Person Box (serves two per meal) + $9.99 shipping2 meals per week: $11.99 per serving3 meals per week: $9.99 per serving4 meals per week: $9.49 per serving5 or 6 meals per week: $8.99 per servingFour-Person Box + $9.99 shipping2 meals per week: $9.49 per serving3 meals per week: $8.49 per serving4, 5, or 6 meals per week: $7.99 per servingMeals We Tried Crispy buffalo-spiced chickenBBQ cheddar burgersTex-Mex pork with mango salsaPork sausage rigatoni rosa Best High Protein: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Factor is big on flavor, and testers love that the company has licensed registered dietitians on staff with whom you can consult about your diet.Pros & Cons ProsReady in minutesFlavorful and fillingRegistered dietitian consults available ConsMenus can be repetitiveSome dishes high in saturated fatsAs a company that prides itself on serving up tasty, often lower-carb meals, Factor definitely has protein on the menu. With great-tasting dishes such as the chile-braised shredded pork and grilled chicken à la vodka, you'll never want for flavor, and customers can order up to 18 of Factor's fresh and ready-in-minutes meals per week.Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $15 per serving6 meals per week: $12.83 per serving8 meals per week: $12.38 per serving10 meals per week: $11.99 per serving12 meals per week: $11.50 per serving18 meals per week: $11 per servingMeals We TriedMango salsa salmon with coconut rice and black beansCreamy parmesan chicken with broccoli and tomatoesVegetable ratatouille with mascarpone polentaSmoked tofu almond stir-fry with edamame succotash Best Heat-and-Eat: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.39 per servingDelivery Area: 39 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try ItCookUnity made testers feel like they were getting the best of both worlds, where favorite restaurants and chefs meet up with meal delivery, ensuring a delicious dinner is always at your fingertips.Pros & Cons ProsFlavorful and filling Ready in minutesDietitian consults availableConsNo customization or add-onsPortion sizes varyCookUnity is a chef collective with regional kitchens throughout the East coast, West coast, Texas, and Midwest. Meals are delivered fresh and with an emphasis on high-level culinary execution that you don't see often in the meal delivery world. Order up to 16 meals per week from a massive and ever-changing menu that features everything from comfort classics to global flavors.Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $12.69 per serving + $9.99 shipping6 meals per week: $11.39 per serving + $9.99 shipping8 meals per week: $10.89 per serving + $9.99 shipping12 meals per week: $10.49 per serving + $9.99 shipping16 meals per week: $10.39 per serving + $9.99 shippingMeals We TriedCoconut lime hanger steakCarnitas street tacosButternut squash ravioliChili roasted shrimp Best Organic: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try ItIf eating organic is your thing, Green Chef has you covered with a focus on sustainable sourcing and plenty of plants, no matter what meal you choose.Pros & ConsProsCertified organicPlant-forward menusConsLots of packagingGreen Chef is all about sourcing sustainable, quality ingredients to make dinnertime easier and keep you eating green. With flavorful dishes and a big menu to choose from, there's nothing boring about these cook-it-yourself kits.Pricing and Plans Two-Person Menu3 meals per week: $13.49 per serving4 meals per week: $12.99 per servingFour-Person Menu2 meals per week: $12.99 per serving3 meals per week: $12.49 per serving4 meals per week: $11.99 per servingSix-Person Menu3 or 4 meals per week: $11.99 per servingMeals We TriedHarissa-spiced shrimpSesame ginger bavette steak and shrimpMiddle Eastern-style chickpea bowlsMaple glazed carrots with figs Best for Singles: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $5.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try ItTesters loved that Daily Harvest meals are flavorful, plant-filled, and easy to prepare, with portions that are ideal for singles.Pros & Cons ProsEasy to prepareVariety of fruit and vegetablesDishes mix and match well ConsNo customization or add-onsDaily Harvest makes cooking for one easy, interesting and nutrient-dense, with single-serving, plant based meals that are packed with a myriad of fruits and veggies. Whether you order the popular smoothies or savory options such as flatbreads and harvest bowls, you're guaranteed a nutritious option. Customers can order in quantities of nine to 26 items, which may sound like a lot, but with these high-quality frozen meals, you can order extras without fear of food going bad.Pricing and Plans Pricing varies by type of dish and by how many you purchase at a time. Here are some examples of meals available and prices:Lattes: $5.99 (for two)Forager bowls: $6.79Mylk and bites: $7.99Smoothies and soups: $8.49Scoops: $8.99Harvest bowls and flatbreads: $9.79Harvest bakes: $11.99Volume Discounts:9–11 items: $5 discount12–23 items: $10 discount24–26 items: $25 discountMeals We Tried Mint and cacao smoothieMango papaya smoothieHazelnut and chocolate bitesTomatillo and pepper flatbreadPortobello and pesto flatbreadSweet potato and wild rice hashBrussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowlSpinach and shiitake gritsTomato and zucchini minestrone soup Best for Families: Home Chef Home Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try ItTesters loved that Home Chef prioritizes tasty, filling food with enough servings to feed a family.Pros & Cons ProsAccessible price pointsFlexible range of portion sizes Customizable proteinsConsLots of packagingFew dietary accommodationsHome Chef is geared towards folks looking for hearty, filling flavors along with convenient cooking. Customers can order from a range of options including Home Chef's "oven-ready" meals that are pre-prepped and ready to cook, "easy prep" meal kits that come together in 10–20 minutes, or standard meal kits that may require a little longer and more prep work.Pricing and Plans Pricing varies depending on the number of servings and the type of kit ordered. Meals begin at $8.99 per serving and the minimum weekly order is either four plates or $49.95. Shipping costs range from $9.99 to $13.99 depending on order size and location.Meals We TriedCrispy sweet chili shrimp rice bowlCreamy tomato and steak penneGnocchi and red pepper creamMoo shu pork lettuce cups Final Verdict In a marketplace where meal delivery services mostly cater to one niche, Sunbasket has a lot to offer to almost everyone. While the price point may be higher, the combination of flexibility, sustainable sourcing, and exciting menus are worth it, and it's our pick for the best overall meal delivery service. Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Sunbasket Best Overall $9.99 per serving 50 states Fresh and frozen Yes No Dinnerly Best Value $4.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Mosaic Best Vegan $7.99 per serving Major metro areas on East and West coasts Frozen Yes No ModifyHealth Best Gluten Free $9.95 per serving 48 states Frozen No Yes HelloFresh Best Variety $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Factor Best for High Protein $11 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No CookUnity Best Heat & Eat $10.39 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes No Green Chef Best Organic $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Daily Harvest Best for Singles $5.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Home Chef Best for Families $8.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Frequently Asked Questions Do Meal Delivery Services Provide Individual Meals? You'll commonly see individual meals offered in a heat-and-eat style, with both fresh and frozen options. If you want to have more than one portion per meal, consider looking into cookable meal kits. These usually offer between two and eight servings per recipe. Are Meal Deliveries Cheaper Than Going to the Grocery Store? Meal deliveries can certainly be a money-saver both by reducing your cost per meal as well as the amount of time and energy you spend on making meals. Some services are on the pricier end, so be sure to compare that to your typical food costs, though there are many services that cater to the highly budget-conscious, depending on your desire for certain ingredients or specialized diets. Are Meal Deliveries Healthy? Health is an individually-defined concept, and for every definition of health, there are meal kits to match it. Heat-and-eat meals are an abundant option for folks with medically-necessary diets such as gluten-free, low FODMAP, and heart-healthy, while kits may be just as readily available for more lifestyle-oriented diets including paleo or Whole30. It's best to do your research on how companies define their diets and what their allergen-management practices look like before committing to a health-based meal kit choice. Do Meal Delivery Services Have Fresh Produce? Meal delivery services that feature cook-it-yourself kits have fresh produce. These services will ship all kinds of fresh fruits and vegetables right to your door, along with recipes, to be whipped up into dinner in minutes. Some services that offer heat-and-eat meals also have fresh options, though you'll see a lot of frozen meals in this style of service as well. Methodology Shape put 40 of the most searched-for meal kit delivery companies to the test with a panel of food and nutrition experts to see who truly makes mealtimes easier. Each company was tested first-hand by chefs and dietitians and evaluated on strict criteria, including sustainability, customer experience, flavor and freshness, nutrition transparency, and cookability. Testers collected over 50 unique data points for each company, crunched the numbers with the data analytics team, and arrived at a star rating that was used to determine who made the cut for this best meal delivery services list. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 