Best Meal Delivery Services of 2022

In today's meal delivery service marketplace, there's something for nearly every type of eater. Company specialties include prepared foods, cookable kits, sustainably-sourced ingredients, and specialty diets. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to know which services are worth it. To help you decide, Shape's team of testers tried 40 different meal kits and selected the top picks for a variety of categories so you can put a delicious meal on the table, no matter your nutritional needs.

Best Overall: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99 per serving

$9.99 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh kits, frozen prepared meals Why You Should Try It Sunbasket has something for everyone, with variety, customization, and a values-based approach that is sure to satisfy. Pros & Cons Pros Variety in meal styles and add-ons

Sustainable sourcing practices

Diverse flavor profiles Cons Smaller portion sizes

Higher price point Whether you order meal kits or heat-and-eat options, Sunbasket's commitment to its core values of health and sustainability shine through. Shape's testers love the level of transparency surrounding sourcing and packaging disposal, and that registered dietitians are on staff to ensure meals for specialized diets are clearly defined. Combine all of that with tasty, diverse menu options, and it's a winning combination for getting dinner on the table. Pricing and Plans While some meal delivery services offer structured pricing models, Sunbasket's per-meal prices simply depend on what you order. Fresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 per serving, and meal kits start at $11.49 per serving. You'll also pay a flat $9.99 shipping fee for each delivery. Meals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach

Snapper with romesco, vegetables and almonds

Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry

Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac & cheese

Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic

Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables

Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best Value: Dinnerly Dinnerly Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $4.99 per serving

$4.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Testers loved Dinnerly's range of menu options and how simple everything was to make. Pros & Cons Pros Large weekly menu

Very affordable

Easy-to-prepare meals Cons Recipes only online

Only two- and four-serving plans available Dinnerly's main aim is to offer quick, easy, affordable dinners. With a price point starting under five dollars per serving, meals that come together in five steps or less, and over 25 choices each week, Dinnerly certainly hits the mark. Pricing and Plans Two-Person Box (serves two per meal) + $9.99 shipping 3 meals per week: $6.39 per serving

4 meals per week: $5.99 per serving

5 meals per week: $5.89 per serving

6 meals per week: $5.79 per serving Four-Person Box + $9.99 shipping 3 meals per week: $5.69 per serving

4 meals per week: $5.49 per serving

5 meals per week: $5.29 per serving

6 meals per week: $4.99 per serving Meals We Tried BBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoes

Low-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers and cilantro

Grass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with corn

Caramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice

Best Vegan: Mosaic Mosaic Foods Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99 per serving

$7.99 per serving Delivery Area: Major metro areas on East and West coasts

Major metro areas on East and West coasts Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It With bold flavors and a variety of dishes to choose from, Mosaic is an excellent choice, whether you're fully plant-based or just wanting to include more vegetables in your meals. Pros & Cons Pros Excellent flavors

Celebrity chef collaborations

Vegan and vegetarian choices Cons Expensive

Limited delivery area Mosaic Foods has some of the tastiest vegan prepared meals Shape's testers have come across. With dishes such as pozole verde, curried lentil shepherd's pie, and chef Greg Baxtrom's mac and greens, Mosaic showcases what chef-crafted vegetables can really do. There's plenty to choose from for single-serving savory entrees, plus oat bowls and smoothies, and there are even some four-serving family style dishes. Order as few as six or up to 18 meals with each box, and all items have a great shelf life as they arrive frozen. Pricing and Plans Pricing varies by type of dish and by how many you purchase at a time. Here are some examples of meals and pricing: Meals: Smoothies: $7.99

Pizzas: $11.99

Veggie bowls: $9.99

Soups: $8.99

Oat bowls: $5.99

Mosaic+ chef crafted meals: $11.99

Family meals (4 servings): $19.95 Volume Discounts: 12 items: free shipping

18 items: free shipping + $10 off Meals We Tried Spicy dan dan noodles

Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)

Mac and greens

Pozole verde

Veggie kebab platter

Coconut chickpea curry

Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.95 per serving

$9.95 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Testers loved that ModifyHealth goes above and beyond the typical nutrition information available from meal kit companies, prioritizing the needs of low-FODMAP and gluten-free eaters. Pros & Cons Pros Registered dietitian support

Meals designed for diet-specific support

Gluten-free facility Cons May need a few extra minutes for heating ModifyHealth creates heat-and-eat meals that are fully gluten free and come as part of a low FODMAP or Mediterranean program. The goal is to allow individuals who need specialized diets, such as those with IBS, IBD, Crohn's, or other chronic conditions, to have an easy, accessible option that provides effective symptom management. Pricing and Plans Low FODMAP Program Weekly supply of 14 entrees: $180 per week

À la carte: $9.95 per breakfast

À la carte: $12.95 per entrée Mediterranean Program: Weekly supply of 10 entrees: $129.50 per week

À la carte: $12.95 per meal Meals We Tried Greek chicken and rice

Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale

Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice

Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa

Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli and red bell pepper

Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best Variety: HelloFresh Hello Fresh Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99 per serving

$7.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Testers loved that HelloFresh has a diverse menu of tasty options that are fun to put together and get you cooking. Pros & Cons Pros Large weekly menu

Affordable pricing

Highly customizable Cons Lots of packaging

Doesn't accommodate many diets HelloFresh is a giant in the meal delivery space, and for good reason. With a huge menu of super flavorful meals and an approachable price point, this meal kit has a lot to offer. Its ever-growing list of add-ons paired with the ability to customize certain meal options make it a great choice for those who want to maximize variety without a ton of added cost. Pricing and Plans Two-Person Box (serves two per meal) + $9.99 shipping 2 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

3 meals per week: $9.99 per serving

4 meals per week: $9.49 per serving

5 or 6 meals per week: $8.99 per serving Four-Person Box + $9.99 shipping 2 meals per week: $9.49 per serving

3 meals per week: $8.49 per serving

4, 5, or 6 meals per week: $7.99 per serving Meals We Tried Crispy buffalo-spiced chicken

BBQ cheddar burgers

Tex-Mex pork with mango salsa

Pork sausage rigatoni rosa

Best High Protein: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Factor is big on flavor, and testers love that the company has licensed registered dietitians on staff with whom you can consult about your diet. Pros & Cons Pros Ready in minutes

Flavorful and filling

Registered dietitian consults available Cons Menus can be repetitive

Some dishes high in saturated fats As a company that prides itself on serving up tasty, often lower-carb meals, Factor definitely has protein on the menu. With great-tasting dishes such as the chile-braised shredded pork and grilled chicken à la vodka, you'll never want for flavor, and customers can order up to 18 of Factor's fresh and ready-in-minutes meals per week. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $15 per serving

6 meals per week: $12.83 per serving

8 meals per week: $12.38 per serving

10 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

12 meals per week: $11.50 per serving

18 meals per week: $11 per serving Meals We Tried Mango salsa salmon with coconut rice and black beans

Creamy parmesan chicken with broccoli and tomatoes

Vegetable ratatouille with mascarpone polenta

Smoked tofu almond stir-fry with edamame succotash

Best Heat-and-Eat: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.39 per serving

$10.39 per serving Delivery Area: 39 states

39 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It CookUnity made testers feel like they were getting the best of both worlds, where favorite restaurants and chefs meet up with meal delivery, ensuring a delicious dinner is always at your fingertips. Pros & Cons Pros Flavorful and filling

Ready in minutes

Dietitian consults available Cons No customization or add-ons

Portion sizes vary CookUnity is a chef collective with regional kitchens throughout the East coast, West coast, Texas, and Midwest. Meals are delivered fresh and with an emphasis on high-level culinary execution that you don't see often in the meal delivery world. Order up to 16 meals per week from a massive and ever-changing menu that features everything from comfort classics to global flavors. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $12.69 per serving + $9.99 shipping

6 meals per week: $11.39 per serving + $9.99 shipping

8 meals per week: $10.89 per serving + $9.99 shipping

12 meals per week: $10.49 per serving + $9.99 shipping

16 meals per week: $10.39 per serving + $9.99 shipping Meals We Tried Coconut lime hanger steak

Carnitas street tacos

Butternut squash ravioli

Chili roasted shrimp

Best Organic: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per serving

$11.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It If eating organic is your thing, Green Chef has you covered with a focus on sustainable sourcing and plenty of plants, no matter what meal you choose. Pros & Cons Pros Certified organic

Plant-forward menus Cons Lots of packaging Green Chef is all about sourcing sustainable, quality ingredients to make dinnertime easier and keep you eating green. With flavorful dishes and a big menu to choose from, there's nothing boring about these cook-it-yourself kits. Pricing and Plans Two-Person Menu 3 meals per week: $13.49 per serving

4 meals per week: $12.99 per serving Four-Person Menu 2 meals per week: $12.99 per serving

3 meals per week: $12.49 per serving

4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving Six-Person Menu 3 or 4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving Meals We Tried Harissa-spiced shrimp

Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp

Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls

Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best for Singles: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $5.99 per serving

$5.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Testers loved that Daily Harvest meals are flavorful, plant-filled, and easy to prepare, with portions that are ideal for singles. Pros & Cons Pros Easy to prepare

Variety of fruit and vegetables

Dishes mix and match well Cons No customization or add-ons Daily Harvest makes cooking for one easy, interesting and nutrient-dense, with single-serving, plant based meals that are packed with a myriad of fruits and veggies. Whether you order the popular smoothies or savory options such as flatbreads and harvest bowls, you're guaranteed a nutritious option. Customers can order in quantities of nine to 26 items, which may sound like a lot, but with these high-quality frozen meals, you can order extras without fear of food going bad. Pricing and Plans Pricing varies by type of dish and by how many you purchase at a time. Here are some examples of meals available and prices: Lattes: $5.99 (for two)

Forager bowls: $6.79

Mylk and bites: $7.99

Smoothies and soups: $8.49

Scoops: $8.99

Harvest bowls and flatbreads: $9.79

Harvest bakes: $11.99 Volume Discounts: 9–11 items: $5 discount

12–23 items: $10 discount

24–26 items: $25 discount Meals We Tried Mint and cacao smoothie

Mango papaya smoothie

Hazelnut and chocolate bites

Tomatillo and pepper flatbread

Portobello and pesto flatbread

Sweet potato and wild rice hash

Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl

Spinach and shiitake grits

Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup