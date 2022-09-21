These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services to Make Your Life Easier

There are dozens of meal delivery services out there, but Sunbasket takes the cake as the best overall pick.

Published on September 21, 2022

healthy food delivery in take away boxes
Photo: Prostock-Studio / Getty Images

In today's meal delivery service marketplace, there's something for nearly every type of eater. Company specialties include prepared foods, cookable kits, sustainably-sourced ingredients, and specialty diets. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to know which services are worth it. To help you decide, Shape's team of testers tried 40 different meal kits and selected the top picks for a variety of categories so you can put a delicious meal on the table, no matter your nutritional needs.

Best Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Sunbasket

Sunbasket
Sunbasket
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh kits, frozen prepared meals

Why You Should Try It

Sunbasket has something for everyone, with variety, customization, and a values-based approach that is sure to satisfy.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Variety in meal styles and add-ons
  • Sustainable sourcing practices
  • Diverse flavor profiles

Cons

  • Smaller portion sizes
  • Higher price point

Whether you order meal kits or heat-and-eat options, Sunbasket's commitment to its core values of health and sustainability shine through. Shape's testers love the level of transparency surrounding sourcing and packaging disposal, and that registered dietitians are on staff to ensure meals for specialized diets are clearly defined. Combine all of that with tasty, diverse menu options, and it's a winning combination for getting dinner on the table.

Pricing and Plans

While some meal delivery services offer structured pricing models, Sunbasket's per-meal prices simply depend on what you order. Fresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 per serving, and meal kits start at $11.49 per serving. You'll also pay a flat $9.99 shipping fee for each delivery.

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Prepared Meals

  • Broccoli mac & cheese
  • Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic
  • Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables
  • Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best Value: Dinnerly

Dinnerly
Dinnerly
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $4.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Testers loved Dinnerly's range of menu options and how simple everything was to make.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Large weekly menu
  • Very affordable
  • Easy-to-prepare meals

Cons

  • Recipes only online
  • Only two- and four-serving plans available

Dinnerly's main aim is to offer quick, easy, affordable dinners. With a price point starting under five dollars per serving, meals that come together in five steps or less, and over 25 choices each week, Dinnerly certainly hits the mark.

Pricing and Plans

Two-Person Box (serves two per meal) + $9.99 shipping

  • 3 meals per week: $6.39 per serving
  • 4 meals per week: $5.99 per serving
  • 5 meals per week: $5.89 per serving
  • 6 meals per week: $5.79 per serving

Four-Person Box + $9.99 shipping

  • 3 meals per week: $5.69 per serving
  • 4 meals per week: $5.49 per serving
  • 5 meals per week: $5.29 per serving
  • 6 meals per week: $4.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • BBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoes
  • Low-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers and cilantro
  • Grass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with corn
  • Caramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice

Best Vegan: Mosaic

Mosaic Foods
Mosaic Foods
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: Major metro areas on East and West coasts
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

With bold flavors and a variety of dishes to choose from, Mosaic is an excellent choice, whether you're fully plant-based or just wanting to include more vegetables in your meals.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Excellent flavors
  • Celebrity chef collaborations
  • Vegan and vegetarian choices

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Limited delivery area

Mosaic Foods has some of the tastiest vegan prepared meals Shape's testers have come across. With dishes such as pozole verde, curried lentil shepherd's pie, and chef Greg Baxtrom's mac and greens, Mosaic showcases what chef-crafted vegetables can really do. There's plenty to choose from for single-serving savory entrees, plus oat bowls and smoothies, and there are even some four-serving family style dishes. Order as few as six or up to 18 meals with each box, and all items have a great shelf life as they arrive frozen.

Pricing and Plans

Pricing varies by type of dish and by how many you purchase at a time. Here are some examples of meals and pricing:

Meals:

  • Smoothies: $7.99
  • Pizzas: $11.99
  • Veggie bowls: $9.99
  • Soups: $8.99
  • Oat bowls: $5.99
  • Mosaic+ chef crafted meals: $11.99
  • Family meals (4 servings): $19.95

Volume Discounts:

  • 12 items: free shipping
  • 18 items: free shipping + $10 off

Meals We Tried

  • Spicy dan dan noodles
  • Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)
  • Mac and greens
  • Pozole verde
  • Veggie kebab platter
  • Coconut chickpea curry

Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth

Modify Health
Modify Health
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.95 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Testers loved that ModifyHealth goes above and beyond the typical nutrition information available from meal kit companies, prioritizing the needs of low-FODMAP and gluten-free eaters.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Registered dietitian support
  • Meals designed for diet-specific support
  • Gluten-free facility

Cons

  • May need a few extra minutes for heating

ModifyHealth creates heat-and-eat meals that are fully gluten free and come as part of a low FODMAP or Mediterranean program. The goal is to allow individuals who need specialized diets, such as those with IBS, IBD, Crohn's, or other chronic conditions, to have an easy, accessible option that provides effective symptom management.

Pricing and Plans

Low FODMAP Program

  • Weekly supply of 14 entrees: $180 per week
  • À la carte: $9.95 per breakfast
  • À la carte: $12.95 per entrée

Mediterranean Program:

  • Weekly supply of 10 entrees: $129.50 per week
  • À la carte: $12.95 per meal

Meals We Tried

  • Greek chicken and rice
  • Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale
  • Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice
  • Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa
  • Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli and red bell pepper
  • Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best Variety: HelloFresh

Hello Fresh
Hello Fresh
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Testers loved that HelloFresh has a diverse menu of tasty options that are fun to put together and get you cooking.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Large weekly menu
  • Affordable pricing
  • Highly customizable

Cons

  • Lots of packaging
  • Doesn't accommodate many diets

HelloFresh is a giant in the meal delivery space, and for good reason. With a huge menu of super flavorful meals and an approachable price point, this meal kit has a lot to offer. Its ever-growing list of add-ons paired with the ability to customize certain meal options make it a great choice for those who want to maximize variety without a ton of added cost.

Pricing and Plans

Two-Person Box (serves two per meal) + $9.99 shipping

  • 2 meals per week: $11.99 per serving
  • 3 meals per week: $9.99 per serving
  • 4 meals per week: $9.49 per serving
  • 5 or 6 meals per week: $8.99 per serving

Four-Person Box + $9.99 shipping

  • 2 meals per week: $9.49 per serving
  • 3 meals per week: $8.49 per serving
  • 4, 5, or 6 meals per week: $7.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Crispy buffalo-spiced chicken
  • BBQ cheddar burgers
  • Tex-Mex pork with mango salsa
  • Pork sausage rigatoni rosa

Best High Protein: Factor

Factor
Factor
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Factor is big on flavor, and testers love that the company has licensed registered dietitians on staff with whom you can consult about your diet.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Ready in minutes
  • Flavorful and filling
  • Registered dietitian consults available

Cons

  • Menus can be repetitive
  • Some dishes high in saturated fats

As a company that prides itself on serving up tasty, often lower-carb meals, Factor definitely has protein on the menu. With great-tasting dishes such as the chile-braised shredded pork and grilled chicken à la vodka, you'll never want for flavor, and customers can order up to 18 of Factor's fresh and ready-in-minutes meals per week.

Pricing and Plans

  • 4 meals per week: $15 per serving
  • 6 meals per week: $12.83 per serving
  • 8 meals per week: $12.38 per serving
  • 10 meals per week: $11.99 per serving
  • 12 meals per week: $11.50 per serving
  • 18 meals per week: $11 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Mango salsa salmon with coconut rice and black beans
  • Creamy parmesan chicken with broccoli and tomatoes
  • Vegetable ratatouille with mascarpone polenta
  • Smoked tofu almond stir-fry with edamame succotash

Best Heat-and-Eat: CookUnity

Cook Unity
Cook Unity
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.39 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 39 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

CookUnity made testers feel like they were getting the best of both worlds, where favorite restaurants and chefs meet up with meal delivery, ensuring a delicious dinner is always at your fingertips.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Flavorful and filling
  • Ready in minutes
  • Dietitian consults available

Cons

  • No customization or add-ons
  • Portion sizes vary

CookUnity is a chef collective with regional kitchens throughout the East coast, West coast, Texas, and Midwest. Meals are delivered fresh and with an emphasis on high-level culinary execution that you don't see often in the meal delivery world. Order up to 16 meals per week from a massive and ever-changing menu that features everything from comfort classics to global flavors.

Pricing and Plans

  • 4 meals per week: $12.69 per serving + $9.99 shipping
  • 6 meals per week: $11.39 per serving + $9.99 shipping
  • 8 meals per week: $10.89 per serving + $9.99 shipping
  • 12 meals per week: $10.49 per serving + $9.99 shipping
  • 16 meals per week: $10.39 per serving + $9.99 shipping

Meals We Tried

  • Coconut lime hanger steak
  • Carnitas street tacos
  • Butternut squash ravioli
  • Chili roasted shrimp

Best Organic: Green Chef

Green Chef
Green Chef
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

If eating organic is your thing, Green Chef has you covered with a focus on sustainable sourcing and plenty of plants, no matter what meal you choose.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Certified organic
  • Plant-forward menus

Cons

  • Lots of packaging

Green Chef is all about sourcing sustainable, quality ingredients to make dinnertime easier and keep you eating green. With flavorful dishes and a big menu to choose from, there's nothing boring about these cook-it-yourself kits.

Pricing and Plans

Two-Person Menu

  • 3 meals per week: $13.49 per serving
  • 4 meals per week: $12.99 per serving

Four-Person Menu

  • 2 meals per week: $12.99 per serving
  • 3 meals per week: $12.49 per serving
  • 4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

Six-Person Menu

  • 3 or 4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Harissa-spiced shrimp
  • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
  • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
  • Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best for Singles: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $5.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Testers loved that Daily Harvest meals are flavorful, plant-filled, and easy to prepare, with portions that are ideal for singles.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Easy to prepare
  • Variety of fruit and vegetables
  • Dishes mix and match well

Cons

  • No customization or add-ons

Daily Harvest makes cooking for one easy, interesting and nutrient-dense, with single-serving, plant based meals that are packed with a myriad of fruits and veggies. Whether you order the popular smoothies or savory options such as flatbreads and harvest bowls, you're guaranteed a nutritious option. Customers can order in quantities of nine to 26 items, which may sound like a lot, but with these high-quality frozen meals, you can order extras without fear of food going bad.

Pricing and Plans

Pricing varies by type of dish and by how many you purchase at a time. Here are some examples of meals available and prices:

  • Lattes: $5.99 (for two)
  • Forager bowls: $6.79
  • Mylk and bites: $7.99
  • Smoothies and soups: $8.49
  • Scoops: $8.99
  • Harvest bowls and flatbreads: $9.79
  • Harvest bakes: $11.99

Volume Discounts:

  • 9–11 items: $5 discount
  • 12–23 items: $10 discount
  • 24–26 items: $25 discount

Meals We Tried

  • Mint and cacao smoothie
  • Mango papaya smoothie
  • Hazelnut and chocolate bites
  • Tomatillo and pepper flatbread
  • Portobello and pesto flatbread
  • Sweet potato and wild rice hash
  • Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl
  • Spinach and shiitake grits
  • Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best for Families: Home Chef

Home Chef
Home Chef
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Testers loved that Home Chef prioritizes tasty, filling food with enough servings to feed a family.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Accessible price points
  • Flexible range of portion sizes
  • Customizable proteins

Cons

  • Lots of packaging
  • Few dietary accommodations

Home Chef is geared towards folks looking for hearty, filling flavors along with convenient cooking. Customers can order from a range of options including Home Chef's "oven-ready" meals that are pre-prepped and ready to cook, "easy prep" meal kits that come together in 10–20 minutes, or standard meal kits that may require a little longer and more prep work.

Pricing and Plans

Pricing varies depending on the number of servings and the type of kit ordered. Meals begin at $8.99 per serving and the minimum weekly order is either four plates or $49.95. Shipping costs range from $9.99 to $13.99 depending on order size and location.

Meals We Tried

  • Crispy sweet chili shrimp rice bowl
  • Creamy tomato and steak penne
  • Gnocchi and red pepper cream
  • Moo shu pork lettuce cups

Final Verdict

In a marketplace where meal delivery services mostly cater to one niche, Sunbasket has a lot to offer to almost everyone. While the price point may be higher, the combination of flexibility, sustainable sourcing, and exciting menus are worth it, and it's our pick for the best overall meal delivery service.

Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Sunbasket
Best Overall		 $9.99 per serving 50 states Fresh and frozen Yes No
Dinnerly
Best Value		 $4.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Mosaic
Best Vegan		 $7.99 per serving Major metro areas on East and West coasts Frozen Yes No
ModifyHealth
Best Gluten Free		 $9.95 per serving 48 states Frozen No Yes
HelloFresh
Best Variety		 $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Factor
Best for High Protein		 $11 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
CookUnity
Best Heat & Eat		 $10.39 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes No
Green Chef
Best Organic		 $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Daily Harvest
Best for Singles		 $5.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Home Chef
Best for Families		 $8.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Meal Delivery Services Provide Individual Meals?

You'll commonly see individual meals offered in a heat-and-eat style, with both fresh and frozen options. If you want to have more than one portion per meal, consider looking into cookable meal kits. These usually offer between two and eight servings per recipe.

Are Meal Deliveries Cheaper Than Going to the Grocery Store?

Meal deliveries can certainly be a money-saver both by reducing your cost per meal as well as the amount of time and energy you spend on making meals. Some services are on the pricier end, so be sure to compare that to your typical food costs, though there are many services that cater to the highly budget-conscious, depending on your desire for certain ingredients or specialized diets.

Are Meal Deliveries Healthy?

Health is an individually-defined concept, and for every definition of health, there are meal kits to match it. Heat-and-eat meals are an abundant option for folks with medically-necessary diets such as gluten-free, low FODMAP, and heart-healthy, while kits may be just as readily available for more lifestyle-oriented diets including paleo or Whole30. It's best to do your research on how companies define their diets and what their allergen-management practices look like before committing to a health-based meal kit choice.

Do Meal Delivery Services Have Fresh Produce?

Meal delivery services that feature cook-it-yourself kits have fresh produce. These services will ship all kinds of fresh fruits and vegetables right to your door, along with recipes, to be whipped up into dinner in minutes. Some services that offer heat-and-eat meals also have fresh options, though you'll see a lot of frozen meals in this style of service as well.

Methodology

Shape put 40 of the most searched-for meal kit delivery companies to the test with a panel of food and nutrition experts to see who truly makes mealtimes easier. Each company was tested first-hand by chefs and dietitians and evaluated on strict criteria, including sustainability, customer experience, flavor and freshness, nutrition transparency, and cookability. Testers collected over 50 unique data points for each company, crunched the numbers with the data analytics team, and arrived at a star rating that was used to determine who made the cut for this best meal delivery services list.

