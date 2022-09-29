The Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services to Make Weeknight Dinners a Breeze

Want to enjoy a hot, fresh meal without all the hassle of prepping and cooking? These prepared meal delivery services will send delicious, heat-and-eat dinners right to your door.

By Tori Martinet, MS, RD
Published on September 29, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Two People sharing a Prepared Meal
Photo: alvarez / Getty Images

If you're looking for the ultimate low-maintenance, at-home dining experience, prepared meal delivery services have your back. And luckily, the meal delivery industry is churning out new services left and right, with specialty options to cover you no matter your dietary needs or preferences.

To make choosing a prepared meal delivery service a piece of cake, Shape's team of meal testers put together a list of expert-approved services that will send tasty dinners, snacks, and more to your front porch.

Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: CookUnity

Cook Unity
Cook Unity
Sign Up Now

Shape Star Rating: 4.6

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 39 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Using CookUnity feels like you're ordering from your favorite take-out spots, all in one place.

Pros

  • Quick and easy to reheat
  • Restaurant-quality meals
  • Registered dietitians available

Cons

  • Portion sizes vary
  • No add-ons

    • CookUnity's kitchen collective offers a diverse selection of chef-crafted meals, always delivered fresh. Thanks to the service's focus on quality and culinary execution, you're sure to receive quality meals that are ultra-tasty. The recipes also accommodate many specialty diets, including vegan, gluten-free, keto, and paleo.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 4 meals per week: $13 per serving + $10 shipping
    • 6 meals per week: $11 per serving + $10 shipping
    • 8 meals per week: $11 per serving + $10 shipping
    • 12 meals per week: $10 per serving + $10 shipping
    • 16 meals per week: $10 per serving + $10 shipping

    Meals We Tried

    • Coconut lime hanger steak
    • Carnitas street tacos
    • Butternut squash ravioli
    • Chili roasted shrimp

Best Budget-Friendly: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest
Sign Up Now

Shape Star Rating: 4.5

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Daily Harvest's veggie-filled prepared meal options help you increase your intake of plant foods and come in convenient freezer-friendly packages.

Pros

  • Freezer-friendly
  • Ready in minutes
  • Entire menu is plant-based

Cons

  • No customization or add-ons
  • Some portions are a bit small

    • For the budget-conscious consumer who wants a big nutrient bang for their buck, Daily Harvest is a great pick. The company's whole menu is plant-based and gluten-free, with prepared meal options including soups, smoothies, harvest bakes, bowls, and flatbreads. All items arrive frozen, so there's no worrying about wasted food, and by ordering more, you can take advantage of sizable volume discounts.

    Pricing and Plans

    Pricing varies by type of dish and by number of dishes purchased. Here are some examples of available meals and prices:

    • Lattes: $6 (for two)
    • Forager Bowls: $7
    • Mylk and Bites: $8
    • Smoothies and soups: $8
    • Scoops: $9
    • Harvest Bowls and flatbreads: $10
    • Harvest Bakes: $12

    Volume Discounts:

    • 9–11 items: $5 discount
    • 12–23 items: $10 discount
    • 24–26 items: $25 discount

    Meals We Tried

    • Mint and cacao smoothie
    • Mango papaya smoothie
    • Hazelnut and chocolate bites
    • Tomatillo and pepper flatbread
    • Portobello and pesto flatbread
    • Sweet potato and wild rice hash
    • Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl
    • Spinach and shiitake grits
    • Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Variety: Freshly

Freshly logo
Sign Up Now

Shape Star Rating: 4.1

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Freshly's prepared meals include nutrient-dense, no-fuss comfort foods that are often gluten-free, including chicken parmesan, enchiladas, and turkey meatloaf.

Pros

  • Dozens of gluten-free options
  • Wide range of cuisines and flavor profiles
  • Quick and easy reheating

Cons

  • Meals are not customizable

    • For folks who want plenty of dinner options without breaking out any kitchen appliances, Freshly is an excellent company to consider. From its well-known gluten-free options to its low-carb "FreshlyFit" choices, the service has plenty to offer regardless of your dietary preferences. Meals are delivered fresh and go from fridge to table in just a few minutes.

    Pricing and Plans

    Entrées

    • 4 meals per week: $13 per meal + $10 shipping
    • 5 meals per week: $12 per meal + $10 shipping
    • 6 meals per week: $11 per meal + $10 shipping
    • 7 meals per week: $11 per meal + $10 shipping
    • 8 meals per week: $10.37 per meal + $10 shipping
    • 9 meals per week: $10 per meal + $11 shipping
    • 10 meals per week: $10 per meal + $11 shipping
    • 11 meals per week: $10 per meal + $12 shipping
    • 12 meals per week: $10 per meal + $12 shipping

    Breakfast items are individually priced starting at approximately $8; they do not impact shipping costs but do count toward your 12-meal maximum.

    Meals We Tried

    • Asian-style chicken and noodles
    • Steak peppercorn
    • Thai green curry
    • Pork chile Colorado

Best Keto: Factor

Factor
Factor
Sign Up Now

Shape Star Rating: 4.2

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

You'll love the gourmet flavors that Factor brings to the table, as well as the stellar customer service the company provides. (Seriously, the ancho lime salmon and chicken à la vodka will leave you drooling.)

Pros

  • Tasty and satisfying
  • Meals can be microwaved in only two minutes
  • Dietitian consultations available

Cons

  • Some dishes high in saturated fat
  • Few plant-based options

    • Thanks to its focus on low-carb meals, Factor is also the best keto prepared meal delivery service. The weekly menu includes comfort foods, including Monterey spinach chicken with sun-dried tomato alfredo, and Latin-inspired dishes, such as vegetarian tamales with pickled jalapeño crema. Factor plans include four to 18 meals per week, and customers can get a free 20-minute consultation session with a registered dietitian. (BTW, there's an option to purchase more time.)

    Pricing and Plans

    • 4 meals per week: $15 per serving
    • 6 meals per week: $13 per serving
    • 8 meals per week: $12 per serving
    • 10 meals per week: $12 per serving
    • 12 meals per week: $12 per serving
    • 18 meals per week: $11 per serving

    Meals We Tried

    • Mango salsa salmon with coconut rice and black beans
    • Creamy parmesan chicken with broccoli and tomatoes
    • Vegetable ratatouille with mascarpone polenta
    • Smoked tofu almond stir-fry with edamame succotash

Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth

Modify Health
Modify Health
Sign Up Now

Shape Star Rating: 4.2

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

ModifyHealth goes the extra mile to prioritize support for those on low-FODMAP and gluten-free diets.

Pros

  • Support from dietitians
  • Meals designed for specific diets
  • Gluten-free facility

Cons

  • Reheating times may be longer than what's indicated on the packaging

    • ModifyHealth works with doctors and dietitians to curate weekly meal plans specifically for those with chronic health conditions, including celiac disease, IBS, and diabetes. You can choose from either a low-FODMAP or Mediterranean-style diet program, both of which allow you to select your own meals and come with dietitian support sessions. All meals are gluten-free and low in sodium, and they arrive fully prepared and ready to reheat in the microwave or oven

    Pricing and Plans

    Low-FODMAP Program

    • Weekly supply of 14 entrées: $180 per week
    • À la carte: $10 per breakfast
    • À la carte: $13 per entrée

    Mediterranean Program:

    • Weekly supply of 10 entrées: $130 per week
    • À la carte: $13 per meal

    Meals We Tried

    • Greek chicken and rice
    • Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale
    • Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice
    • Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa
    • Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepper
    • Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best Splurge: Sakara Life

Sakara-Life-Logo
Sakara
Sign Up Now

Shape Star Rating: 3.6

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $28 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Offering sophisticated meals with trendy ingredients such as chlorophyll and rosewater, you'll love the luxe element that Sakara brings to a fully plant-based dining experience.

Pros

  • Organic, plant-based meals
  • Chic packaging
  • Some meals arrive ready to eat — no reheating required

Cons

  • Can't select meals
  • Limited nutrition transparency

    • Sakara's price point means it may not be your go-to for everyday dishes. But if you're in the mood to splurge on trend-forward organic meals, it's worth the investment. You'll get your fill of veggies with this plant-based program, which features dishes such as the Butterfly Bowl with "tie-dye" carrots, blue pea flower-infused rice, massaged lacinato kale, and elderberry dressing. The program lets you choose which meals you need — breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner — and how many days per week you want them delivered. It also includes a few complimentary extras, such as teas and supplements, with each delivery.

    Pricing and Plans

    2-day Signature Nutrition Plan (Thu.–Fri.)

    • Breakfast: $56 per week
    • Breakfast and lunch: $110 per week
    • Breakfast, lunch, and dinner: $181 per week

    3-day Signature Nutrition Plan (Mon.–Wed.)

    • Breakfast: $80 per week
    • Breakfast and lunch: $159 per week
    • Breakfast, lunch, and dinner: $239 per week

    5-day Signature Nutrition Plan (Mon.–Fri.)

    • Breakfast: $130 per week
    • Breakfast and lunch: $269 per week
    • Breakfast, lunch, and dinner: $420 per week

    Meals We Tried

    • Southwest Sunset soup, chipotle corn muffin
    • High Vibe honeydew salad, mint chlorophyll quinoa, kombucha vinaigrette
    • Moo shu veggie wraps with tamarind sauce
    • Prosperity pad thai, kelp noodles, creamy sesame dressing

Best Vegan: Mosaic Foods

Mosaic Foods
Mosaic Foods
Sign Up Now

Shape Star Rating: 4.1

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8 per serving
  • Delivery Area: Major metro areas on East and West coasts
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

With its veggie-packed meals that won testers over in both flavor and texture, Mosaic Foods provides the best overall eating experience of all the prepared meal delivery services.

Pros

  • Well-balanced and flavorful meals
  • Celebrity chef collaborations
  • Plant-based and plant-forward meals

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Not widely available

    • Mosaic Foods' veggie bowls, smoothies, and celebrity chef-designed meals feature a perfect combo of approachable ingredients with unique, gourmet preparations. The company sources ingredients from Hudson Valley farms, and while not every meal available is vegan, there are plenty of options to choose from if your diet is fully plant-based. All meals arrive frozen, which is great for extending shelf life.

    Pricing and Plans

    Pricing varies by type of dish and by how many you purchase. Here are some examples of meals and pricing:

    Meals:

    • Smoothies: $8
    • Pizzas: $12
    • Veggie bowls: $10
    • Soups: $9
    • Oat bowls: $6
    • Mosaic+ chef-crafted meals: $12
    • Family meals (4 servings): $20

    Volume Discounts:

    • 12 items: free shipping
    • 18 items: free shipping + $10 off

    Meals We Tried

    • Spicy dan dan noodles
    • Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)
    • Mac and greens
    • Pozole verde
    • Veggie kebab platter
    • Coconut chickpea curry

Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen

Magic-Kitchen-logo
Magic Kitchen
Sign Up Now

Shape Star Rating: 4.0

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $12 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Primarily catered toward elderly individuals, Magic Kitchen keeps its customers covered for all mealtimes with its heat-and-eat dishes that accommodate many medically-necessary diets.

Pros

  • Works for many medical diets, including low-sodium, gluten-free, and diabetic-friendly
  • Extensive menu variety
  • Specific support for seniors

Cons

  • Can't select delivery date

    • Magic Kitchen offers a variety of meal options, including breakfasts, soups, breads, sides, entrées, and desserts. Food for particular dietary needs (think: low-sodium, gluten-free, and diabetic- and dialysis-friendly) is easy to find with the help of convenient menu filters on the website. There are even senior-specific meals, balanced for specific nutrient requirements. Customers can order à la carte or purchase complete meals and opt for a one-time delivery or sign up for recurring shipments.

    Pricing and Plans

    Pricing varies by item type and quantity, with the option to buy à la carte, in bundles, or complete meals of mains and sides packaged together. Entrées start at $12 per serving; shipping costs vary by location and size of purchase but begin at $19.

    Meals We Tried

    • Vegetable caponata with orzo and spinach
    • Beef and broccoli over noodles and vegetable blend
    • Balsamic glazed chicken with roasted potatoes and green beans
    • Chili with beans with carrots and broccoli florets

Best Allergy-Friendly: The Good Kitchen

The Good Kitchen logo
The Good Kitchen
Sign Up Now

Shape Star Rating: 4.0

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $12 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

The Good Kitchen offers impressive menu options and unexpected proteins, such as venison and bison.

Pros

  • Website has filters for allergens and food sensitivities
  • Multiple lifestyle diets accommodated
  • In-depth sourcing information available

Cons

  • Mixed reviews of customer service experience
  • Can't select delivery dates

    • Meals from the Good Kitchen are free of gluten, soy, and refined sugar and accommodate a variety of food allergies and intolerances, including dairy, eggs, shellfish, and tree nuts. You can order as few as six or as many as 12 meals from the wide menu. While you can't select a delivery date, you'll get shipment tracking updates to keep you informed of when your next meal will arrive.

    Pricing and Plans

    Shipping costs are not included in the price, and vary by location.

    • 6 meals per week: $99
    • 8 meals per week: $130
    • 10 meals per week: $158
    • 12 meals per week: $164

    Meals We Tried

    • Beef shepherd's pie
    • Bison and beef sloppy joe with potato leek gratin
    • Chicken satay with cilantro rice and broccoli
    • Chili lime chicken with fajita vegetables and cilantro cauliflower rice
    • Miso glazed wild boar meatballs and hibachi zucchini
    • Tomato, asparagus, and spinach frittata with Yukon potato hash

Final Verdict

Prepared meals ease the burden of mealtime cooking and clean-up, and while many services are great options in terms of taste and variety, none has more to offer than CookUnity. With its diverse menu of chef-crafted meals and many dietary accommodations, CookUnity succeeds in marrying the advantages of home cooking with the ease and flavors of a quality meal at a restaurant.

Compare the Best Prepared Meal Delivery

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Can Customers Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Best Overall CookUnity $10 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes No
Best Budget-Friendly
Daily Harvest		 $6 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes No
Best Variety Freshly $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Keto
Factor		 $11 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Gluten-Free
ModifyHealth		 $10 per serving 48 states Frozen No Yes
Best Splurge
Sakara Life		 $28 per serving 48 states Fresh No No
Best Vegan
Mosaic Foods		 $8 per serving Major metro areas on the East and West coasts Frozen Yes No
Best for Seniors
Magic Kitchen		 $12 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Allergen- Friendly
The Good Kitchen		 $12 per serving 50 states Fresh No No

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Prepared Meals Healthy?

Depending on the ingredients used, prepared meals offer different nutrient profiles, but many services have plenty of options to suit your unique lifestyle. Whether you're trying a Mediterranean style of eating to support your overall health or simply want to consume more plants, there's sure to be prepared meal delivery services that will fit your needs.

Do Prepared Meals Have Options for Dietary Restrictions?

There are prepared meal delivery services for all types of dietary restrictions. Some of the companies on this list offer gluten-free options, cater to the low-FODMAP diet, or even meet the needs of patients on a renal diet.

Can You Customize Which Meals You Receive In a Meal Delivery Service?

With most prepared meal delivery services, you can select which meals you receive, and some will let you decide if you want a one-time order or a recurring subscription. However, there are services, most of which are geared toward accommodating medical diets, that offer a set menu rather than meal options.

Can You Cancel a Prepared Meal Delivery?

Once orders are placed, your ability to cancel may vary depending on the company. Recurring services typically have a midweek cut-off for the following week's orders, and all companies allow you to cancel recurring orders fairly easily on the company website or mobile app.

Methodology

Shape's testers, along with a panel of food and nutrition experts, tried 40 of the most popularprepared meal services to see if they lived up to their hype. Each company was tested and rated on more than 50 different data points including nutrition, eating experience, sustainability, and nutrition transparency. Then, Shape's data team crunched the numbers to arrive at the star ratings used to determine who made this list.

Was this page helpful?