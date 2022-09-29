If you're looking for the ultimate low-maintenance, at-home dining experience, prepared meal delivery services have your back. And luckily, the meal delivery industry is churning out new services left and right, with specialty options to cover you no matter your dietary needs or preferences.

To make choosing a prepared meal delivery service a piece of cake, Shape's team of meal testers put together a list of expert-approved services that will send tasty dinners, snacks, and more to your front porch.