If you're looking for the ultimate low-maintenance, at-home dining experience, prepared meal delivery services have your back. And luckily, the meal delivery industry is churning out new services left and right, with specialty options to cover you no matter your dietary needs or preferences. To make choosing a prepared meal delivery service a piece of cake, Shape's team of meal testers put together a list of expert-approved services that will send tasty dinners, snacks, and more to your front porch. Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: CookUnity Best Budget-Friendly: Daily Harvest Best Variety: Freshly Best Keto: Factor Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Best Splurge: Sakara Life Best Vegan: Mosaic Foods Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen Best Allergy-Friendly: The Good Kitchen Best Overall: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.6Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 39 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Using CookUnity feels like you're ordering from your favorite take-out spots, all in one place. ProsQuick and easy to reheatRestaurant-quality mealsRegistered dietitians availableConsPortion sizes varyNo add-ons CookUnity's kitchen collective offers a diverse selection of chef-crafted meals, always delivered fresh. Thanks to the service's focus on quality and culinary execution, you're sure to receive quality meals that are ultra-tasty. The recipes also accommodate many specialty diets, including vegan, gluten-free, keto, and paleo. Pricing and Plans4 meals per week: $13 per serving + $10 shipping6 meals per week: $11 per serving + $10 shipping8 meals per week: $11 per serving + $10 shipping12 meals per week: $10 per serving + $10 shipping16 meals per week: $10 per serving + $10 shippingMeals We TriedCoconut lime hanger steakCarnitas street tacosButternut squash ravioliChili roasted shrimp Best Budget-Friendly: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.5Key SpecsStarting Price: $6 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Daily Harvest's veggie-filled prepared meal options help you increase your intake of plant foods and come in convenient freezer-friendly packages. ProsFreezer-friendlyReady in minutesEntire menu is plant-basedConsNo customization or add-onsSome portions are a bit small For the budget-conscious consumer who wants a big nutrient bang for their buck, Daily Harvest is a great pick. The company's whole menu is plant-based and gluten-free, with prepared meal options including soups, smoothies, harvest bakes, bowls, and flatbreads. All items arrive frozen, so there's no worrying about wasted food, and by ordering more, you can take advantage of sizable volume discounts. Pricing and Plans Pricing varies by type of dish and by number of dishes purchased. Here are some examples of available meals and prices: Lattes: $6 (for two)Forager Bowls: $7Mylk and Bites: $8Smoothies and soups: $8Scoops: $9Harvest Bowls and flatbreads: $10Harvest Bakes: $12 Volume Discounts: 9–11 items: $5 discount12–23 items: $10 discount24–26 items: $25 discountMeals We TriedMint and cacao smoothieMango papaya smoothieHazelnut and chocolate bitesTomatillo and pepper flatbreadPortobello and pesto flatbreadSweet potato and wild rice hashBrussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowlSpinach and shiitake gritsTomato and zucchini minestrone soup Best Variety: Freshly Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.1Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Freshly's prepared meals include nutrient-dense, no-fuss comfort foods that are often gluten-free, including chicken parmesan, enchiladas, and turkey meatloaf. ProsDozens of gluten-free optionsWide range of cuisines and flavor profilesQuick and easy reheatingConsMeals are not customizable For folks who want plenty of dinner options without breaking out any kitchen appliances, Freshly is an excellent company to consider. From its well-known gluten-free options to its low-carb "FreshlyFit" choices, the service has plenty to offer regardless of your dietary preferences. Meals are delivered fresh and go from fridge to table in just a few minutes. Pricing and Plans Entrées 4 meals per week: $13 per meal + $10 shipping5 meals per week: $12 per meal + $10 shipping6 meals per week: $11 per meal + $10 shipping7 meals per week: $11 per meal + $10 shipping8 meals per week: $10.37 per meal + $10 shipping9 meals per week: $10 per meal + $11 shipping10 meals per week: $10 per meal + $11 shipping11 meals per week: $10 per meal + $12 shipping12 meals per week: $10 per meal + $12 shipping Breakfast items are individually priced starting at approximately $8; they do not impact shipping costs but do count toward your 12-meal maximum. Meals We TriedAsian-style chicken and noodlesSteak peppercornThai green curryPork chile Colorado Best Keto: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.2Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It You'll love the gourmet flavors that Factor brings to the table, as well as the stellar customer service the company provides. (Seriously, the ancho lime salmon and chicken à la vodka will leave you drooling.) Pros Tasty and satisfying Meals can be microwaved in only two minutes Dietitian consultations available Cons Some dishes high in saturated fat Few plant-based options Thanks to its focus on low-carb meals, Factor is also the best keto prepared meal delivery service. The weekly menu includes comfort foods, including Monterey spinach chicken with sun-dried tomato alfredo, and Latin-inspired dishes, such as vegetarian tamales with pickled jalapeño crema. Factor plans include four to 18 meals per week, and customers can get a free 20-minute consultation session with a registered dietitian. (BTW, there's an option to purchase more time.) Pricing and Plans4 meals per week: $15 per serving6 meals per week: $13 per serving8 meals per week: $12 per serving10 meals per week: $12 per serving12 meals per week: $12 per serving18 meals per week: $11 per servingMeals We TriedMango salsa salmon with coconut rice and black beansCreamy parmesan chicken with broccoli and tomatoesVegetable ratatouille with mascarpone polenta Smoked tofu almond stir-fry with edamame succotash Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.2Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It ModifyHealth goes the extra mile to prioritize support for those on low-FODMAP and gluten-free diets. ProsSupport from dietitiansMeals designed for specific dietsGluten-free facilityConsReheating times may be longer than what's indicated on the packaging ModifyHealth works with doctors and dietitians to curate weekly meal plans specifically for those with chronic health conditions, including celiac disease, IBS, and diabetes. You can choose from either a low-FODMAP or Mediterranean-style diet program, both of which allow you to select your own meals and come with dietitian support sessions. All meals are gluten-free and low in sodium, and they arrive fully prepared and ready to reheat in the microwave or oven Pricing and Plans Low-FODMAP Program Weekly supply of 14 entrées: $180 per week À la carte: $10 per breakfastÀ la carte: $13 per entrée Mediterranean Program: Weekly supply of 10 entrées: $130 per weekÀ la carte: $13 per meal Meals We TriedGreek chicken and riceLongevity stew with black-eyed peas and kaleShrimp chimichurri with black beans and riceLemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoaBlackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepperRoasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale Best Splurge: Sakara Life Sakara Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 3.6Key SpecsStarting Price: $28 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Offering sophisticated meals with trendy ingredients such as chlorophyll and rosewater, you'll love the luxe element that Sakara brings to a fully plant-based dining experience. ProsOrganic, plant-based mealsChic packagingSome meals arrive ready to eat — no reheating requiredConsCan't select mealsLimited nutrition transparency Sakara's price point means it may not be your go-to for everyday dishes. But if you're in the mood to splurge on trend-forward organic meals, it's worth the investment. You'll get your fill of veggies with this plant-based program, which features dishes such as the Butterfly Bowl with "tie-dye" carrots, blue pea flower-infused rice, massaged lacinato kale, and elderberry dressing. The program lets you choose which meals you need — breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner — and how many days per week you want them delivered. It also includes a few complimentary extras, such as teas and supplements, with each delivery. Pricing and Plans 2-day Signature Nutrition Plan (Thu.–Fri.) Breakfast: $56 per weekBreakfast and lunch: $110 per weekBreakfast, lunch, and dinner: $181 per week 3-day Signature Nutrition Plan (Mon.–Wed.) Breakfast: $80 per weekBreakfast and lunch: $159 per weekBreakfast, lunch, and dinner: $239 per week 5-day Signature Nutrition Plan (Mon.–Fri.) Breakfast: $130 per weekBreakfast and lunch: $269 per weekBreakfast, lunch, and dinner: $420 per weekMeals We TriedSouthwest Sunset soup, chipotle corn muffin High Vibe honeydew salad, mint chlorophyll quinoa, kombucha vinaigrette Moo shu veggie wraps with tamarind sauce Prosperity pad thai, kelp noodles, creamy sesame dressing Best Vegan: Mosaic Foods Mosaic Foods Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.1Key SpecsStarting Price: $8 per servingDelivery Area: Major metro areas on East and West coastsProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It With its veggie-packed meals that won testers over in both flavor and texture, Mosaic Foods provides the best overall eating experience of all the prepared meal delivery services. ProsWell-balanced and flavorful mealsCelebrity chef collaborationsPlant-based and plant-forward mealsConsHigher price pointNot widely available Mosaic Foods' veggie bowls, smoothies, and celebrity chef-designed meals feature a perfect combo of approachable ingredients with unique, gourmet preparations. The company sources ingredients from Hudson Valley farms, and while not every meal available is vegan, there are plenty of options to choose from if your diet is fully plant-based. All meals arrive frozen, which is great for extending shelf life. Pricing and Plans Pricing varies by type of dish and by how many you purchase. Here are some examples of meals and pricing: Meals: Smoothies: $8Pizzas: $12Veggie bowls: $10Soups: $9Oat bowls: $6Mosaic+ chef-crafted meals: $12Family meals (4 servings): $20 Volume Discounts: 12 items: free shipping18 items: free shipping + $10 offMeals We TriedSpicy dan dan noodlesBuffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)Mac and greensPozole verdeVeggie kebab platterCoconut chickpea curry Best for Seniors: Magic Kitchen Magic Kitchen Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.0Key SpecsStarting Price: $12 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Primarily catered toward elderly individuals, Magic Kitchen keeps its customers covered for all mealtimes with its heat-and-eat dishes that accommodate many medically-necessary diets. ProsWorks for many medical diets, including low-sodium, gluten-free, and diabetic-friendlyExtensive menu varietySpecific support for seniorsConsCan't select delivery date Magic Kitchen offers a variety of meal options, including breakfasts, soups, breads, sides, entrées, and desserts. Food for particular dietary needs (think: low-sodium, gluten-free, and diabetic- and dialysis-friendly) is easy to find with the help of convenient menu filters on the website. There are even senior-specific meals, balanced for specific nutrient requirements. Customers can order à la carte or purchase complete meals and opt for a one-time delivery or sign up for recurring shipments. Pricing and Plans Pricing varies by item type and quantity, with the option to buy à la carte, in bundles, or complete meals of mains and sides packaged together. Entrées start at $12 per serving; shipping costs vary by location and size of purchase but begin at $19. Meals We TriedVegetable caponata with orzo and spinachBeef and broccoli over noodles and vegetable blendBalsamic glazed chicken with roasted potatoes and green beansChili with beans with carrots and broccoli florets Best Allergy-Friendly: The Good Kitchen The Good Kitchen Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.0Key SpecsStarting Price: $12 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It The Good Kitchen offers impressive menu options and unexpected proteins, such as venison and bison. ProsWebsite has filters for allergens and food sensitivities Multiple lifestyle diets accommodatedIn-depth sourcing information availableConsMixed reviews of customer service experienceCan't select delivery dates Meals from the Good Kitchen are free of gluten, soy, and refined sugar and accommodate a variety of food allergies and intolerances, including dairy, eggs, shellfish, and tree nuts. You can order as few as six or as many as 12 meals from the wide menu. While you can't select a delivery date, you'll get shipment tracking updates to keep you informed of when your next meal will arrive. Pricing and Plans Shipping costs are not included in the price, and vary by location. 6 meals per week: $998 meals per week: $130 10 meals per week: $15812 meals per week: $164Meals We TriedBeef shepherd's pieBison and beef sloppy joe with potato leek gratinChicken satay with cilantro rice and broccoliChili lime chicken with fajita vegetables and cilantro cauliflower riceMiso glazed wild boar meatballs and hibachi zucchiniTomato, asparagus, and spinach frittata with Yukon potato hash Final Verdict Prepared meals ease the burden of mealtime cooking and clean-up, and while many services are great options in terms of taste and variety, none has more to offer than CookUnity. With its diverse menu of chef-crafted meals and many dietary accommodations, CookUnity succeeds in marrying the advantages of home cooking with the ease and flavors of a quality meal at a restaurant. Compare the Best Prepared Meal Delivery Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Can Customers Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall CookUnity $10 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes No Best Budget-Friendly Daily Harvest $6 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes No Best Variety Freshly $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Keto Factor $11 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Gluten-Free ModifyHealth $10 per serving 48 states Frozen No Yes Best Splurge Sakara Life $28 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Best Vegan Mosaic Foods $8 per serving Major metro areas on the East and West coasts Frozen Yes No Best for Seniors Magic Kitchen $12 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Allergen- Friendly The Good Kitchen $12 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Frequently Asked Questions Are Prepared Meals Healthy? Depending on the ingredients used, prepared meals offer different nutrient profiles, but many services have plenty of options to suit your unique lifestyle. Whether you're trying a Mediterranean style of eating to support your overall health or simply want to consume more plants, there's sure to be prepared meal delivery services that will fit your needs. Do Prepared Meals Have Options for Dietary Restrictions? There are prepared meal delivery services for all types of dietary restrictions. Some of the companies on this list offer gluten-free options, cater to the low-FODMAP diet, or even meet the needs of patients on a renal diet. Can You Customize Which Meals You Receive In a Meal Delivery Service? With most prepared meal delivery services, you can select which meals you receive, and some will let you decide if you want a one-time order or a recurring subscription. However, there are services, most of which are geared toward accommodating medical diets, that offer a set menu rather than meal options. Can You Cancel a Prepared Meal Delivery? Once orders are placed, your ability to cancel may vary depending on the company. 