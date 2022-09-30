Food & Nutrition Meal Ideas The Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services to Simplify Your Cooking Routine Compare the best vegan meal delivery services before committing to a subscription. By Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN Published on September 30, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Yagi Studio / Getty Images Following a vegan diet can be challenging if you always set aside time to shopping for, prep, and cook food. But meal delivery services can take some of the stress out of cooking your own meals, and plenty of companies offer vegan-friendly meal kits. The best delivery services provide nutritionally-balanced menu options which are full of flavor, that you can order from your computer in a matter of minutes. When browsing vegan meal delivery services, you'll find that some companies offer cook-it-yourself kits while others specialize in pre-made fresh or frozen meals that you can reheat in your microwave or oven. Some companies even provide grocery services to keep your pantry and fridge stocked with vegan products. To help you narrow it all down, Shape's team of testers sampled some of the best vegan meal delivery services on the market. Read on to learn about their top-rated choices. These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services to Make Your Life Easier Best Vegan Meal Delivery 2022 Best Overall: Green Chef Best Organic: Splendid Spoon Best Variety: Hungryroot Best Budget-Friendly: Daily Harvest Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Best for Families: Purple Carrot Best Eco-Friendly: Mosaic Best Overall: Green Chef Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.8Key SpecsStarting Price: $12 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Green Chef has a menu that changes weekly and includes vegan options. Its kits create flavorful meals. ProsMeals ready in about 30 minutes Offers vegan and gluten-free meal optionsConsService is not fully veganOverview With vegan recipes including BBQ sweet potato tacos and dukkah-spiced chickpea bowls, Green Chef offers an array of flavor combinations to keep dinnertime interesting. Meal kits come with detailed recipe cards and some pre-prepped components to help eliminate a few cooking steps along the way. The ordering process is flexible, and you can easily cancel or change your selections and subscription preferences within seven days of delivery. Pricing and Plans Ordering Green Chef's meals requires signing up for a monthly subscription. Shipping costs an additional $10. Three meals with two servings each: $13 per servingFour meals with two servings each: $13 per servingTwo meals with four servings each: $13 per servingThree meals with four servings each: $12 per servingFour meals with four servings each: $12 per servingThree meals with six servings each: $12 per servingFour meals with six servings each: $12 per servingMeals Testers TriedHarissa-spiced shrimp Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple glazed carrots with figs Best Organic: Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.1Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Splendid Spoon delivers fully prepared vegan and gluten-free smoothies, wellness shots, grain and noodle bowls, and soups made with organic ingredients. ProsIncludes many organic ingredientsAll meals are gluten-freePackaging is 100 percent recyclable ConsMany of the entrees have less than 10 grams of protein and might not be satiating Testers noted that some meals were a bit blandOverview Splendid Spoon offers an array of vegan and gluten-free smoothies, soups, wellness shots, and grain and noodle bowls. The company targets health-focused and environmentally-conscious eaters seeking quick and healthy meals. Splendid Spoon's meal packages include breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, with "reset" options that consist of five soups, meant to be eaten over the course of one day. With bestsellers including a cauliflower tikka soup, a vegetable Bolognese grain bowl, and a chocolate cherry smoothie, you're sure to find something that suits your palate. Pricing and Plans Plans can be ordered either on a subscription basis or as one-time, on-demand boxes. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner + Reset Plan*: $160Breakfast, Lunch + Reset Plan: $140Breakfast + Lunch Plan: $100Lunch Plan: $70Breakfast Plan: $70Variety Bundles: $75—$120 *Includes five smoothies, five soups or grain bowls, five noodle bowls, and five light soups Meals Testers Tried Smoothies Cacao almondBlackberry basilGreen matchaPower greensRaspberry cacao Soups Red lentil dalGreen tomatillo chiliLentil and kaleKimchi fried quinoaCauliflower tikkaCauliflower potatoButternut turmericGarden minestrone Best Variety: Hungryroot HungryRoot Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.5Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Hungryroot offers the most variety of all of the services that the testers reviewed. You can select from a variety of prepared vegan meals, snacks, and groceries. Plus, the company works to source organic options for some of its ingredients. ProsOffers healthy 10-minute recipes Offers both meal kits and fresh grocery staplesConsPackaging includes a lot of single-use plasticsOverview Hungryroot is a convenient way to get your daily vegan lunch and dinner entrées as well as groceries, including name-brand plant-based protein products, fresh produce, and pantry staples such as beans, grains, and snacks. It offers easy-to-assemble meals ranging from grain bowls and stir-fries to tacos, salads, and wraps. The service is both single- and family-friendly, and it's flexible and easily customized. Pricing and Plans Ordering Hungryroot's meals requires signing up for a subscription. Shipping is an additional $7 for orders less than $70. 3 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving4 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving5 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving6 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving7 recipes with 2 servings: $10 per serving8 recipes with 2 servings: $10 per serving2 recipes with 4 servings: $10 per serving3 recipes with 4 servings: $10 per serving4 recipes with 4 servings: $10 per serving Meals Testers Tried Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry Best Budget-Friendly: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.5Key SpecsStarting Price: $6 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It With prices starting at less than $7 per serving, Daily Harvest offers a variety of vegan meals and snacks made with organic produce. ProsWide variety of menu options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and beveragesAll options are gluten-free ConsSome meals have less than 10 grams of protein and might not be satiatingAll items are frozenOverview Daily Harvest is a convenient, flexible, and budget-friendly service for anyone seeking both vegan and gluten-free meals. To order, start by choosing a box size of either nine, 14, or 24 items. Then, fill it with any mix of smoothies, oat or grain bowls, flatbreads, snack bites, ice cream, lattes, or frozen plant milk cubes. All items arrive fully prepared and require a few minutes of thawing or reheating. Pricing and Plans Daily Harvest offers volume-based discounts where the more items you buy, the more money you'll save. Per-Item Pricing: Lattes: $6Forager Bowls: $7Mylk & Bites: $8Smoothies & Soups: $8Scoops (ice cream): $9Harvest Bowls & Flatbreads: $10Harvest Bake: $12 Volume Discounts: 9 to 11 items: $5 discount12 to 23 items: $10 discount24 to 26 items: $25 discount Daily Harvest's foods are purchased by either a weekly or monthly subscription only. Meals Testers TriedMint and cacao smoothieMango papaya smoothieHazelnut and chocolate bitesTomatillo and pepper flatbreadPortobello and pesto flatbreadSweet potato and wild rice hashBrussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowlSpinach and shiitake gritsTomato and zucchini minestrone soup Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Epicured Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.1Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Epicured is perfect for anyone seeking low-FODMAP, gluten-free meals, with options that are also vegan, low-sodium, and free from common allergens. Pros All meals are gluten-free and clinically validated by a registered dietitian to be low-FODMAP Flexible ordering Rotating menu with new seasonal dishes each month Cons Can be pricey, especially if ordering à la carte Overview Epicured gives you the ability to order vegan, gluten-free, and low-FODMAP meals up to four weeks ahead of time. The company's online menu allows you to filter meals by dietary preferences, allergens, and specific nutrient parameters, such as "less than five grams of added sugar" or "more than 25 grams of protein." You can customize certain menu items to become vegan, by choosing a tempeh or quinoa base for Epicured's chili, for example. Pricing and PlansEntrees: $13 to $15 per serving14-item Plant-Based Vegan Bundle: $115 Epicured is a subscription-only service. Meals Testers TriedVietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)Pad Thai with chickenSesame crusted grilled salmonPulled BBQ chicken Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.6Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: Only available in select zip codesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It CookUnity's world-renowned chef collective creates fresh, heat-and-eat meals inspired by cuisines around the globe. ProsFreshly prepared heat-and-eat meals Dishes are crafted by award-winning chefs in small batchesConsNumber of vegan selections varies from week to week and by locationDelivery area is limitedOverview With a network of over 50 talented chefs, CookUnity is a gateway to restaurant-quality vegan meals. The service offers fresh, ready-to-heat entrées, as well as desserts and beverage add-ons. The menu changes regularly and by location, and subscribers can filter the online menu by various dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and low sodium. Choose from mouthwatering vegan selections such as lentil shepherd's pie or a taco bowl with black beans and quinoa. Pricing and Plans Ordering from CookUnity requires signing up for a subscription. 16 meals a week: $10 per meal 12 meals a week: $10 per meal8 meals a week: $11 per meal6 meals a week: $11 per meal4 meals a week: $13 per meal Meals Testers TriedCoconut lime hanger steakCarnitas street tacosButternut squash ravioliChili roasted shrimp Best for Families: Purple Carrot Purple Carrot. Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 3.9Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Both fresh and frozenWhy You Should Try It Purple Carrot is an all-vegan meal delivery service offering both meal kits and heat-and-eat meals, with options suitable for couples and small families alike. ProsBoth meal kits and heat-and-eat meals on the menuDiverse meal options with different cuisines and flavor profilesFilter for gluten-free, high-protein, or quick and easy meals, or go with the "Chef's Choice"ConsSome meals take longer to prepare than the time specified on the packageOverview Rest assured that the Purple Carrot menu is 100 percent vegan. Creative dishes abound with entrées such as refried butternut tacos or sticky apricot seitan with green beans and quinoa speckled rice. Purple Carrot also offers flexible subscriptions, with the option to skip or cancel deliveries at any time. Pricing and Plans Ordering from Purple Carrot requires signing up for a subscription. Meal Kit: Three two-serving dinners per week: $80Three four-serving dinners per week: $132 Prepared Meals: Six single serving dinners per week: $78Eight single serving dinners per week: $10410 single serving dinners per week: $130Meals Testers Tried Meal Kits: Sesame orange tofu with roasted green beans and sticky riceCurry roasted cauliflower with masala chickpeas and ginger cucumber salsaRajas tacos with avocado and roasted corn salsa Prepared Meals: Peanut noodles with gingered edamame and braised tofuCreamy mac and cheese with peso peas and sun dried tomatoesSpelt risotto with summer vegetable caponataChilled curried chickpea salad with dates and quinoa red pepper pilafTofu palak paneer with carrot biryani Best Eco-Friendly: Mosaic Mosaic Foods Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.1Key SpecsStarting Price: $9 per servingDelivery Area: Major metro areas on the East and West CoastsProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Brooklyn-based Mosaic provides a variety of vegan meal options made from locally-sourced ingredients and shipped in 100 percent recyclable packaging. ProsFarm-fresh ingredients sourced from New York's Hudson ValleyAll meals contain at least 10–20 grams of proteinMeals shipped in 100 percent recyclable packaging ConsLimited delivery areaOverview Mosaic's plant-centric meals and commitment to locally sourced ingredients scored high marks with Shape's testers in terms of environmental impact. The meals boast a wide variety of flavor profiles and cuisines, including a chipotle mango burrito bowl, spicy Sichuan soba, and veggie kebab platter. Mosaic's service is also convenient, making it easy to select your favorite items, choose delivery dates, and skip or cancel deliveries as needed. Pricing and Plans Ordering Mosaic's boxes requires signing up for a subscription. However, if you live in New York, you can stop by the Mosaic Foods Market in Brooklyn to grab a meal, or even order one via DoorDash, UberEats, or GrubHub. Six items per box: $66 + $10 shipping12 items per box: $120 (free shipping) 18 items per box: $199 (free shipping)Meals Testers TriedSpicy dan dan noodlesBuffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)Mac and greensPozole verdeVeggie kebab platterCoconut chickpea curry Final Verdict The first USDA-certified organic meal kit service, Green Chef rose to the top of the list. The company delivers on its promises of easy meal preparation, excellent flavor, and diverse menu choices from a weekly rotation of dishes. Plus, the option to order meals for up to six people makes it one of the most family-friendly options Shape's testers tried. Compare the Best Vegan Meal Delivery Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Can Customers Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall Green Chef $12 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Organic Splendid Spoon $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes Best Variety Hungryroot $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, for plans over $70 Best Budget- Friendly Daily Harvest $7 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes Best Gluten- Free Epicured $10 per serving 48 states Fresh No No Best Prepared meals CookUnity $10 per serving Depends on zip code Fresh Yes Yes Best for Families Purple Carrot $11 per serving 48 states Both Yes Yes, for orders over $85 Best Eco- Friendly Mosaic $9 per serving Most major metro areas on East and West coasts Frozen Yes Yes, over 12 items Frequently Asked Questions How Do Vegan Meal Delivery Services Work? Vegan meal delivery services ship vegan meals, in either prepared or meal kit form, from a central kitchen to the customer. Meals are ordered days or weeks ahead of time from online menus and then scheduled for delivery. You can select your preferred dishes and enter payment details to receive meals within a week, on average. What Type of Meals Do Vegan Meal Delivery Services Offer? Vegan meal delivery services offer a wide variety of flavors and cuisines including American, Mediterranean, Mexican, Japanese, Thai, and beyond. These services may also offer meals that cater to certain dietary preferences or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, food allergies, and gut health issues. Meals may be offered in many different formats, including any combination of fresh or frozen heat-and-eat prepared meals, meal kits, a la carte entrees, sides, snacks, and plant-based groceries. How Much Do Vegan Meal Delivery Services Cost? Prices vary based on many factors including the type of delivery service, ingredient quality, and whether meals are designed to meet a health or medical need. In this review, testers found that vegan meal delivery services often have a minimum order requirement and sometimes require an extra shipping fee. Meals can start as low as $7 per serving, and costs can range anywhere from $65–$200 per week depending on the type and quantity of meals. Are There Any Vegan Pre-Made Vegan Meal Options? Yes, many of the services on this list offer fully prepared, heat-and-eat vegan meal options. Purple Carrot, Mosaic, CookUnity, Epicured, Splendid Spoon, and Daily Harvest all offer either fresh or frozen vegan meals that can be ready to enjoy in five minutes or less. Methodology Shape reviewed 40 different meal delivery services before coming up with the best options for this list. To be included, each service needed to offer enough vegan menu options to cover the minimum order. In evaluating each company, testers considered the ordering process, variety of flavor profiles, ingredient composition, ease of preparation or cookability, and delivery availability. Companies were also assessed based on sustainability, such as ingredient sourcing and use of single-use, compostable, or recyclable materials in packaging. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 