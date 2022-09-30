These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services to Make Your Life Easier

When browsing vegan meal delivery services, you'll find that some companies offer cook-it-yourself kits while others specialize in pre-made fresh or frozen meals that you can reheat in your microwave or oven. Some companies even provide grocery services to keep your pantry and fridge stocked with vegan products. To help you narrow it all down, Shape's team of testers sampled some of the best vegan meal delivery services on the market. Read on to learn about their top-rated choices.

Following a vegan diet can be challenging if you always set aside time to shopping for, prep, and cook food. But meal delivery services can take some of the stress out of cooking your own meals, and plenty of companies offer vegan-friendly meal kits. The best delivery services provide nutritionally-balanced menu options which are full of flavor, that you can order from your computer in a matter of minutes.

Best Overall: Green Chef Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.8 Key Specs Starting Price: $12 per serving

$12 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Green Chef has a menu that changes weekly and includes vegan options. Its kits create flavorful meals. Pros Meals ready in about 30 minutes

Offers vegan and gluten-free meal options Cons Service is not fully vegan Overview With vegan recipes including BBQ sweet potato tacos and dukkah-spiced chickpea bowls, Green Chef offers an array of flavor combinations to keep dinnertime interesting. Meal kits come with detailed recipe cards and some pre-prepped components to help eliminate a few cooking steps along the way. The ordering process is flexible, and you can easily cancel or change your selections and subscription preferences within seven days of delivery. Pricing and Plans Ordering Green Chef's meals requires signing up for a monthly subscription. Shipping costs an additional $10. Three meals with two servings each: $13 per serving

Four meals with two servings each: $13 per serving

Two meals with four servings each: $13 per serving

Three meals with four servings each: $12 per serving

Four meals with four servings each: $12 per serving

Three meals with six servings each: $12 per serving

Four meals with six servings each: $12 per serving Meals Testers Tried Harissa-spiced shrimp

Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp

Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls

Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best Organic: Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.1 Key Specs Starting Price: $10 per serving

$10 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Splendid Spoon delivers fully prepared vegan and gluten-free smoothies, wellness shots, grain and noodle bowls, and soups made with organic ingredients. Pros Includes many organic ingredients

All meals are gluten-free

Packaging is 100 percent recyclable Cons Many of the entrees have less than 10 grams of protein and might not be satiating

Testers noted that some meals were a bit bland Overview Splendid Spoon offers an array of vegan and gluten-free smoothies, soups, wellness shots, and grain and noodle bowls. The company targets health-focused and environmentally-conscious eaters seeking quick and healthy meals. Splendid Spoon's meal packages include breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, with "reset" options that consist of five soups, meant to be eaten over the course of one day. With bestsellers including a cauliflower tikka soup, a vegetable Bolognese grain bowl, and a chocolate cherry smoothie, you're sure to find something that suits your palate. Pricing and Plans Plans can be ordered either on a subscription basis or as one-time, on-demand boxes. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner + Reset Plan*: $160

Breakfast, Lunch + Reset Plan: $140

Breakfast + Lunch Plan: $100

Lunch Plan: $70

Breakfast Plan: $70

Variety Bundles: $75—$120 *Includes five smoothies, five soups or grain bowls, five noodle bowls, and five light soups Meals Testers Tried Smoothies Cacao almond

Blackberry basil

Green matcha

Power greens

Raspberry cacao Soups Red lentil dal

Green tomatillo chili

Lentil and kale

Kimchi fried quinoa

Cauliflower tikka

Cauliflower potato

Butternut turmeric

Garden minestrone

Best Variety: Hungryroot HungryRoot Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.5 Key Specs Starting Price: $10 per serving

$10 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Hungryroot offers the most variety of all of the services that the testers reviewed. You can select from a variety of prepared vegan meals, snacks, and groceries. Plus, the company works to source organic options for some of its ingredients. Pros Offers healthy 10-minute recipes

Offers both meal kits and fresh grocery staples Cons Packaging includes a lot of single-use plastics Overview Hungryroot is a convenient way to get your daily vegan lunch and dinner entrées as well as groceries, including name-brand plant-based protein products, fresh produce, and pantry staples such as beans, grains, and snacks. It offers easy-to-assemble meals ranging from grain bowls and stir-fries to tacos, salads, and wraps. The service is both single- and family-friendly, and it's flexible and easily customized. Pricing and Plans Ordering Hungryroot's meals requires signing up for a subscription. Shipping is an additional $7 for orders less than $70. 3 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving

4 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving

5 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving

6 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving

7 recipes with 2 servings: $10 per serving

8 recipes with 2 servings: $10 per serving

2 recipes with 4 servings: $10 per serving

3 recipes with 4 servings: $10 per serving

4 recipes with 4 servings: $10 per serving Meals Testers Tried Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni

Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels

Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos

Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry

Best Budget-Friendly: Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.5 Key Specs Starting Price: $6 per serving

$6 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It With prices starting at less than $7 per serving, Daily Harvest offers a variety of vegan meals and snacks made with organic produce. Pros Wide variety of menu options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and beverages

All options are gluten-free Cons Some meals have less than 10 grams of protein and might not be satiating

All items are frozen Overview Daily Harvest is a convenient, flexible, and budget-friendly service for anyone seeking both vegan and gluten-free meals. To order, start by choosing a box size of either nine, 14, or 24 items. Then, fill it with any mix of smoothies, oat or grain bowls, flatbreads, snack bites, ice cream, lattes, or frozen plant milk cubes. All items arrive fully prepared and require a few minutes of thawing or reheating. Pricing and Plans Daily Harvest offers volume-based discounts where the more items you buy, the more money you'll save. Per-Item Pricing: Lattes: $6

Forager Bowls: $7

Mylk & Bites: $8

Smoothies & Soups: $8

Scoops (ice cream): $9

Harvest Bowls & Flatbreads: $10

Harvest Bake: $12 Volume Discounts: 9 to 11 items: $5 discount

12 to 23 items: $10 discount

24 to 26 items: $25 discount Daily Harvest's foods are purchased by either a weekly or monthly subscription only. Meals Testers Tried Mint and cacao smoothie

Mango papaya smoothie

Hazelnut and chocolate bites

Tomatillo and pepper flatbread

Portobello and pesto flatbread

Sweet potato and wild rice hash

Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl

Spinach and shiitake grits

Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Epicured Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.1 Key Specs Starting Price: $10 per serving

$10 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Epicured is perfect for anyone seeking low-FODMAP, gluten-free meals, with options that are also vegan, low-sodium, and free from common allergens. Pros All meals are gluten-free and clinically validated by a registered dietitian to be low-FODMAP

Flexible ordering

Rotating menu with new seasonal dishes each month Cons Can be pricey, especially if ordering à la carte Overview Epicured gives you the ability to order vegan, gluten-free, and low-FODMAP meals up to four weeks ahead of time. The company's online menu allows you to filter meals by dietary preferences, allergens, and specific nutrient parameters, such as "less than five grams of added sugar" or "more than 25 grams of protein." You can customize certain menu items to become vegan, by choosing a tempeh or quinoa base for Epicured's chili, for example. Pricing and Plans Entrees: $13 to $15 per serving

14-item Plant-Based Vegan Bundle: $115

Epicured is a subscription-only service. Meals Testers Tried Vietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)



Pad Thai with chicken



Sesame crusted grilled salmon



Pulled BBQ chicken

Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.6 Key Specs Starting Price: $10 per serving

$10 per serving Delivery Area: Only available in select zip codes

Only available in select zip codes Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It CookUnity's world-renowned chef collective creates fresh, heat-and-eat meals inspired by cuisines around the globe. Pros Freshly prepared heat-and-eat meals

Dishes are crafted by award-winning chefs in small batches Cons Number of vegan selections varies from week to week and by location

Delivery area is limited Overview With a network of over 50 talented chefs, CookUnity is a gateway to restaurant-quality vegan meals. The service offers fresh, ready-to-heat entrées, as well as desserts and beverage add-ons. The menu changes regularly and by location, and subscribers can filter the online menu by various dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and low sodium. Choose from mouthwatering vegan selections such as lentil shepherd's pie or a taco bowl with black beans and quinoa. Pricing and Plans Ordering from CookUnity requires signing up for a subscription. 16 meals a week: $10 per meal

12 meals a week: $10 per meal

8 meals a week: $11 per meal

6 meals a week: $11 per meal

4 meals a week: $13 per meal Meals Testers Tried Coconut lime hanger steak

Carnitas street tacos

Butternut squash ravioli

Chili roasted shrimp

Best for Families: Purple Carrot Purple Carrot. Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 3.9 Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Both fresh and frozen Why You Should Try It Purple Carrot is an all-vegan meal delivery service offering both meal kits and heat-and-eat meals, with options suitable for couples and small families alike. Pros Both meal kits and heat-and-eat meals on the menu

Diverse meal options with different cuisines and flavor profiles

Filter for gluten-free, high-protein, or quick and easy meals, or go with the "Chef's Choice" Cons Some meals take longer to prepare than the time specified on the package Overview Rest assured that the Purple Carrot menu is 100 percent vegan. Creative dishes abound with entrées such as refried butternut tacos or sticky apricot seitan with green beans and quinoa speckled rice. Purple Carrot also offers flexible subscriptions, with the option to skip or cancel deliveries at any time. Pricing and Plans Ordering from Purple Carrot requires signing up for a subscription. Meal Kit: Three two-serving dinners per week: $80

Three four-serving dinners per week: $132 Prepared Meals: Six single serving dinners per week: $78

Eight single serving dinners per week: $104

10 single serving dinners per week: $130 Meals Testers Tried Meal Kits: Sesame orange tofu with roasted green beans and sticky rice

Curry roasted cauliflower with masala chickpeas and ginger cucumber salsa

Rajas tacos with avocado and roasted corn salsa Prepared Meals: Peanut noodles with gingered edamame and braised tofu

Creamy mac and cheese with peso peas and sun dried tomatoes

Spelt risotto with summer vegetable caponata

Chilled curried chickpea salad with dates and quinoa red pepper pilaf

Tofu palak paneer with carrot biryani