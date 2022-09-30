The Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services to Simplify Your Cooking Routine

Compare the best vegan meal delivery services before committing to a subscription.

By Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN
Published on September 30, 2022

Vegan plate lunch with organic vegetables
Photo: Yagi Studio / Getty Images

Following a vegan diet can be challenging if you always set aside time to shopping for, prep, and cook food. But meal delivery services can take some of the stress out of cooking your own meals, and plenty of companies offer vegan-friendly meal kits. The best delivery services provide nutritionally-balanced menu options which are full of flavor, that you can order from your computer in a matter of minutes.

When browsing vegan meal delivery services, you'll find that some companies offer cook-it-yourself kits while others specialize in pre-made fresh or frozen meals that you can reheat in your microwave or oven. Some companies even provide grocery services to keep your pantry and fridge stocked with vegan products. To help you narrow it all down, Shape's team of testers sampled some of the best vegan meal delivery services on the market. Read on to learn about their top-rated choices.

Best Vegan Meal Delivery 2022

Best Overall: Green Chef

Green-Chef-Logo
Shape Star Rating: 4.8

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $12 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Green Chef has a menu that changes weekly and includes vegan options. Its kits create flavorful meals.

Pros

  • Meals ready in about 30 minutes
  • Offers vegan and gluten-free meal options

Cons

  • Service is not fully vegan

Overview

With vegan recipes including BBQ sweet potato tacos and dukkah-spiced chickpea bowls, Green Chef offers an array of flavor combinations to keep dinnertime interesting. Meal kits come with detailed recipe cards and some pre-prepped components to help eliminate a few cooking steps along the way. The ordering process is flexible, and you can easily cancel or change your selections and subscription preferences within seven days of delivery.

Pricing and Plans

Ordering Green Chef's meals requires signing up for a monthly subscription. Shipping costs an additional $10.

  • Three meals with two servings each: $13 per serving
  • Four meals with two servings each: $13 per serving
  • Two meals with four servings each: $13 per serving
  • Three meals with four servings each: $12 per serving
  • Four meals with four servings each: $12 per serving
  • Three meals with six servings each: $12 per serving
  • Four meals with six servings each: $12 per serving

Meals Testers Tried

  • Harissa-spiced shrimp
  • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
  • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
  • Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best Organic: Splendid Spoon

Splendid Spoon
Splendid Spoon
Shape Star Rating: 4.1

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Splendid Spoon delivers fully prepared vegan and gluten-free smoothies, wellness shots, grain and noodle bowls, and soups made with organic ingredients.

Pros

  • Includes many organic ingredients
  • All meals are gluten-free
  • Packaging is 100 percent recyclable

Cons

  • Many of the entrees have less than 10 grams of protein and might not be satiating
  • Testers noted that some meals were a bit bland

Overview

Splendid Spoon offers an array of vegan and gluten-free smoothies, soups, wellness shots, and grain and noodle bowls. The company targets health-focused and environmentally-conscious eaters seeking quick and healthy meals. Splendid Spoon's meal packages include breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, with "reset" options that consist of five soups, meant to be eaten over the course of one day. With bestsellers including a cauliflower tikka soup, a vegetable Bolognese grain bowl, and a chocolate cherry smoothie, you're sure to find something that suits your palate.

Pricing and Plans

Plans can be ordered either on a subscription basis or as one-time, on-demand boxes.

  • Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner + Reset Plan*: $160
  • Breakfast, Lunch + Reset Plan: $140
  • Breakfast + Lunch Plan: $100
  • Lunch Plan: $70
  • Breakfast Plan: $70
  • Variety Bundles: $75—$120

*Includes five smoothies, five soups or grain bowls, five noodle bowls, and five light soups

Meals Testers Tried

Smoothies

  • Cacao almond
  • Blackberry basil
  • Green matcha
  • Power greens
  • Raspberry cacao

Soups

  • Red lentil dal
  • Green tomatillo chili
  • Lentil and kale
  • Kimchi fried quinoa
  • Cauliflower tikka
  • Cauliflower potato
  • Butternut turmeric
  • Garden minestrone

Best Variety: Hungryroot

HungryRoot
HungryRoot
Shape Star Rating: 4.5

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Hungryroot offers the most variety of all of the services that the testers reviewed. You can select from a variety of prepared vegan meals, snacks, and groceries. Plus, the company works to source organic options for some of its ingredients.

Pros

  • Offers healthy 10-minute recipes
  • Offers both meal kits and fresh grocery staples

Cons

  • Packaging includes a lot of single-use plastics

Overview

Hungryroot is a convenient way to get your daily vegan lunch and dinner entrées as well as groceries, including name-brand plant-based protein products, fresh produce, and pantry staples such as beans, grains, and snacks. It offers easy-to-assemble meals ranging from grain bowls and stir-fries to tacos, salads, and wraps. The service is both single- and family-friendly, and it's flexible and easily customized.

Pricing and Plans

Ordering Hungryroot's meals requires signing up for a subscription. Shipping is an additional $7 for orders less than $70.

  • 3 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving
  • 4 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving
  • 5 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving
  • 6 recipes with 2 servings: $11 per serving
  • 7 recipes with 2 servings: $10 per serving
  • 8 recipes with 2 servings: $10 per serving
  • 2 recipes with 4 servings: $10 per serving
  • 3 recipes with 4 servings: $10 per serving
  • 4 recipes with 4 servings: $10 per serving

Meals Testers Tried

  • Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni
  • Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels
  • Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos
  • Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry

Best Budget-Friendly: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest
Shape Star Rating: 4.5

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

With prices starting at less than $7 per serving, Daily Harvest offers a variety of vegan meals and snacks made with organic produce.

Pros

  • Wide variety of menu options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and beverages
  • All options are gluten-free

Cons

  • Some meals have less than 10 grams of protein and might not be satiating
  • All items are frozen

Overview

Daily Harvest is a convenient, flexible, and budget-friendly service for anyone seeking both vegan and gluten-free meals. To order, start by choosing a box size of either nine, 14, or 24 items. Then, fill it with any mix of smoothies, oat or grain bowls, flatbreads, snack bites, ice cream, lattes, or frozen plant milk cubes. All items arrive fully prepared and require a few minutes of thawing or reheating.

Pricing and Plans

Daily Harvest offers volume-based discounts where the more items you buy, the more money you'll save.

Per-Item Pricing:

  • Lattes: $6
  • Forager Bowls: $7
  • Mylk & Bites: $8
  • Smoothies & Soups: $8
  • Scoops (ice cream): $9
  • Harvest Bowls & Flatbreads: $10
  • Harvest Bake: $12

Volume Discounts:

  • 9 to 11 items: $5 discount
  • 12 to 23 items: $10 discount
  • 24 to 26 items: $25 discount

Daily Harvest's foods are purchased by either a weekly or monthly subscription only.

Meals Testers Tried

  • Mint and cacao smoothie
  • Mango papaya smoothie
  • Hazelnut and chocolate bites
  • Tomatillo and pepper flatbread
  • Portobello and pesto flatbread
  • Sweet potato and wild rice hash
  • Brussels sprouts and tahini harvest bowl
  • Spinach and shiitake grits
  • Tomato and zucchini minestrone soup

Best Gluten-Free: Epicured

Epicured
Epicured
Shape Star Rating: 4.1

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Epicured is perfect for anyone seeking low-FODMAP, gluten-free meals, with options that are also vegan, low-sodium, and free from common allergens.

Pros

  • All meals are gluten-free and clinically validated by a registered dietitian to be low-FODMAP
  • Flexible ordering
  • Rotating menu with new seasonal dishes each month

Cons

  • Can be pricey, especially if ordering à la carte

Overview

Epicured gives you the ability to order vegan, gluten-free, and low-FODMAP meals up to four weeks ahead of time. The company's online menu allows you to filter meals by dietary preferences, allergens, and specific nutrient parameters, such as "less than five grams of added sugar" or "more than 25 grams of protein." You can customize certain menu items to become vegan, by choosing a tempeh or quinoa base for Epicured's chili, for example.

Pricing and Plans

  • Entrees: $13 to $15 per serving
  • 14-item Plant-Based Vegan Bundle: $115

    • Epicured is a subscription-only service.

    Meals Testers Tried

    • Vietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)
    • Pad Thai with chicken
    • Sesame crusted grilled salmon
    • Pulled BBQ chicken

Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity

Cook Unity
Cook Unity
Shape Star Rating: 4.6

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10 per serving
  • Delivery Area: Only available in select zip codes
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

CookUnity's world-renowned chef collective creates fresh, heat-and-eat meals inspired by cuisines around the globe.

Pros

  • Freshly prepared heat-and-eat meals
  • Dishes are crafted by award-winning chefs in small batches

Cons

  • Number of vegan selections varies from week to week and by location
  • Delivery area is limited

Overview

With a network of over 50 talented chefs, CookUnity is a gateway to restaurant-quality vegan meals. The service offers fresh, ready-to-heat entrées, as well as desserts and beverage add-ons. The menu changes regularly and by location, and subscribers can filter the online menu by various dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and low sodium. Choose from mouthwatering vegan selections such as lentil shepherd's pie or a taco bowl with black beans and quinoa.

Pricing and Plans

Ordering from CookUnity requires signing up for a subscription.

  • 16 meals a week: $10 per meal
  • 12 meals a week: $10 per meal
  • 8 meals a week: $11 per meal
  • 6 meals a week: $11 per meal
  • 4 meals a week: $13 per meal

Meals Testers Tried

  • Coconut lime hanger steak
  • Carnitas street tacos
  • Butternut squash ravioli
  • Chili roasted shrimp

Best for Families: Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot
Purple Carrot.
Shape Star Rating: 3.9

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Both fresh and frozen

Why You Should Try It

Purple Carrot is an all-vegan meal delivery service offering both meal kits and heat-and-eat meals, with options suitable for couples and small families alike.

Pros

  • Both meal kits and heat-and-eat meals on the menu
  • Diverse meal options with different cuisines and flavor profiles
  • Filter for gluten-free, high-protein, or quick and easy meals, or go with the "Chef's Choice"

Cons

  • Some meals take longer to prepare than the time specified on the package

Overview

Rest assured that the Purple Carrot menu is 100 percent vegan. Creative dishes abound with entrées such as refried butternut tacos or sticky apricot seitan with green beans and quinoa speckled rice. Purple Carrot also offers flexible subscriptions, with the option to skip or cancel deliveries at any time.

Pricing and Plans

Ordering from Purple Carrot requires signing up for a subscription.

Meal Kit:

  • Three two-serving dinners per week: $80
  • Three four-serving dinners per week: $132

Prepared Meals:

  • Six single serving dinners per week: $78
  • Eight single serving dinners per week: $104
  • 10 single serving dinners per week: $130

Meals Testers Tried

Meal Kits:

  • Sesame orange tofu with roasted green beans and sticky rice
  • Curry roasted cauliflower with masala chickpeas and ginger cucumber salsa
  • Rajas tacos with avocado and roasted corn salsa

Prepared Meals:

  • Peanut noodles with gingered edamame and braised tofu
  • Creamy mac and cheese with peso peas and sun dried tomatoes
  • Spelt risotto with summer vegetable caponata
  • Chilled curried chickpea salad with dates and quinoa red pepper pilaf
  • Tofu palak paneer with carrot biryani

Best Eco-Friendly: Mosaic

Mosaic Foods
Mosaic Foods
Shape Star Rating: 4.1

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9 per serving
  • Delivery Area: Major metro areas on the East and West Coasts
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Brooklyn-based Mosaic provides a variety of vegan meal options made from locally-sourced ingredients and shipped in 100 percent recyclable packaging.

Pros

  • Farm-fresh ingredients sourced from New York's Hudson Valley
  • All meals contain at least 10–20 grams of protein
  • Meals shipped in 100 percent recyclable packaging

Cons

  • Limited delivery area

Overview

Mosaic's plant-centric meals and commitment to locally sourced ingredients scored high marks with Shape's testers in terms of environmental impact. The meals boast a wide variety of flavor profiles and cuisines, including a chipotle mango burrito bowl, spicy Sichuan soba, and veggie kebab platter. Mosaic's service is also convenient, making it easy to select your favorite items, choose delivery dates, and skip or cancel deliveries as needed.

Pricing and Plans

Ordering Mosaic's boxes requires signing up for a subscription. However, if you live in New York, you can stop by the Mosaic Foods Market in Brooklyn to grab a meal, or even order one via DoorDash, UberEats, or GrubHub.

  • Six items per box: $66 + $10 shipping
  • 12 items per box: $120 (free shipping)
  • 18 items per box: $199 (free shipping)

Meals Testers Tried

  • Spicy dan dan noodles
  • Buffalo cauliflower pasta bake (family size)
  • Mac and greens
  • Pozole verde
  • Veggie kebab platter
  • Coconut chickpea curry

Final Verdict

The first USDA-certified organic meal kit service, Green Chef rose to the top of the list. The company delivers on its promises of easy meal preparation, excellent flavor, and diverse menu choices from a weekly rotation of dishes. Plus, the option to order meals for up to six people makes it one of the most family-friendly options Shape's testers tried.

Compare the Best Vegan Meal Delivery

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Can Customers Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Best Overall
Green Chef		 $12 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Organic
Splendid Spoon		 $10 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes
Best Variety
Hungryroot		 $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, for plans over $70
Best Budget- Friendly
Daily Harvest		 $7 per serving 48 states Frozen Yes Yes
Best Gluten- Free
Epicured		 $10 per serving 48 states Fresh No No
Best Prepared meals
CookUnity		 $10 per serving Depends on zip code Fresh Yes Yes
Best for Families
Purple Carrot		 $11 per serving 48 states Both Yes Yes, for orders over $85
Best Eco- Friendly
Mosaic		 $9 per serving Most major metro areas on East and West coasts Frozen Yes Yes, over 12 items

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do Vegan Meal Delivery Services Work?

Vegan meal delivery services ship vegan meals, in either prepared or meal kit form, from a central kitchen to the customer. Meals are ordered days or weeks ahead of time from online menus and then scheduled for delivery. You can select your preferred dishes and enter payment details to receive meals within a week, on average.

What Type of Meals Do Vegan Meal Delivery Services Offer?

Vegan meal delivery services offer a wide variety of flavors and cuisines including American, Mediterranean, Mexican, Japanese, Thai, and beyond. These services may also offer meals that cater to certain dietary preferences or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, food allergies, and gut health issues. Meals may be offered in many different formats, including any combination of fresh or frozen heat-and-eat prepared meals, meal kits, a la carte entrees, sides, snacks, and plant-based groceries.

How Much Do Vegan Meal Delivery Services Cost?

Prices vary based on many factors including the type of delivery service, ingredient quality, and whether meals are designed to meet a health or medical need. In this review, testers found that vegan meal delivery services often have a minimum order requirement and sometimes require an extra shipping fee. Meals can start as low as $7 per serving, and costs can range anywhere from $65–$200 per week depending on the type and quantity of meals.

Are There Any Vegan Pre-Made Vegan Meal Options?

Yes, many of the services on this list offer fully prepared, heat-and-eat vegan meal options. Purple Carrot, Mosaic, CookUnity, Epicured, Splendid Spoon, and Daily Harvest all offer either fresh or frozen vegan meals that can be ready to enjoy in five minutes or less.

Methodology

Shape reviewed 40 different meal delivery services before coming up with the best options for this list. To be included, each service needed to offer enough vegan menu options to cover the minimum order. In evaluating each company, testers considered the ordering process, variety of flavor profiles, ingredient composition, ease of preparation or cookability, and delivery availability. Companies were also assessed based on sustainability, such as ingredient sourcing and use of single-use, compostable, or recyclable materials in packaging.

