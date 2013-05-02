A Perfect Day of Clean Eating

"Clean” eating is fast becoming the nutritional adjective du jour. Not only is it a popular Google search term, but the concept—eating whole, unprocessed foods high in nutrients and low in salt, saturated fat, and sugar—is at the heart of many popular healthy eating plans, even if they’re known by another name. But what, exactly, does a day of clean eating look like?

We asked Alison Massey, a registered dietitian at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, to photograph an entire days’ worth of clean meals and snacks and to explain the thinking behind her choices. Click through to see her visual food journal!

RELATED: 7-Day Clean Eating Plan