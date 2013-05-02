A Day in My Diet: Clean Eating Expert Alison Massey
A Perfect Day of Clean Eating
"Clean” eating is fast becoming the nutritional adjective du jour. Not only is it a popular Google search term, but the concept—eating whole, unprocessed foods high in nutrients and low in salt, saturated fat, and sugar—is at the heart of many popular healthy eating plans, even if they’re known by another name. But what, exactly, does a day of clean eating look like?
We asked Alison Massey, a registered dietitian at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, to photograph an entire days’ worth of clean meals and snacks and to explain the thinking behind her choices. Click through to see her visual food journal!
Breakfast: Two Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Orange, and Coffee
"Two scrambled eggs, leftover roasted sweet potatoes (roasted with olive oil and herbs de Provence), one small orange, and a cup of Peets (may favorite) House Blend Coffee. We now know that dietary cholesterol, like the kind found in egg yolks, doesn’t elevate our lipid levels as much previously thought. In fact, the yolk of the egg provides some important vitamins and minerals. Eggs are a high-quality protein, providing about 6g protein per egg. The sweet potatoes, rich in beta-carotene (the precursor to Vitamin A), were leftover from dinner the night before and a nice, tasty breakfast alternative.”
Snack: Raw Vegetables
"I like snacking on a variety of crunchy vegetables or nuts mid-morning. On this day, I had some carrots, but celery, cucumbers, red/orange bell pepper slices, and cherry tomatoes are other favorites. I’ve been eating my vegetables with guacamole for a little healthy fat but didn’t have any on this particular day. Adding the guacamole definitely makes this snack more satisfying and satiating.”
Lunch: Arugula Salad with Carrots, Celery, Roasted Asparagus, Strawberries, and Almonds
"I try to focus on incorporating seasonal produce into my meals, so I’m very excited that spring has finally arrived. Asparagus and strawberries are two of my personal spring favorites. It isn’t quite strawberry picking season yet in Maryland, but I couldn’t resist the California Strawberries in the grocery store. I simply roasted my asparagus with a good amount of olive oil and lots of pepper. Asparagus is a good source of B-vitamins like folic acid as well as potassium. Strawberries added the natural sweetness that I needed on both my salad and on top of my plain Greek yogurt (on the next page). Strawberries are a source of Vitamin C, potassium, fiber as well as other antioxidants. All the ' stuff’ on my salad added lots of flavor, so I ate this without any salad dressing.”
Lunch Side: Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt with Strawberries
"The almonds and plain Greek yogurt added the protein that I needed at [lunch]."
Snack: Small Fuji Apple and ¼ Cup Almonds
"This is what I tell my clients is a smart snack—carbohydrate + protein + fiber. I knew this would give me the energy boost I needed that would last and get me through the afternoon until dinner. Almonds are a heart-healthy source of healthy fats as well as vitamin E and magnesium.”
Dinner: Baked Chicken, Roasted Cauliflower, Green Lentils, and Roasted Sweet Potatoes
"I had a late meeting for work so I planned to make my dinner the night before so I didn’t have to stress about cooking when I got home. This meal was super satisfying with the lean protein from both the chicken and lentils. I’m a huge fan of roasting all kinds of fresh vegetables with a little bit of olive oil and lots of fresh and dried herbs. Tasty, simple, and nutritious is how I like to make most of my weeknight meals.”