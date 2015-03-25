10 Healthy Cereal Brands with Whole Grains & Low Sugar

By Rachael Schultz
Updated January 15, 2020
Alexey Dulin / EyeEm/Getty Images
Eating enough whole grains and cereal fibers may reduce your risk of early death, a Harvard study shows. Stock up on these 10 healthy cereal brands, and skip the others.
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

The Health Benefit of Cereal

Alexey Dulin / EyeEm/Getty Images

Good news for cereal eaters: eating enough whole grains and cereal fibers may reduce your risk of early death, mostly due to illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and respiratory disease, reports a new study in BMC Medicine. The ideal number? A woman eating 1,800 calories should aim for about 53 grams of whole grains a day, according to the study.

But don’t start filling your cart with every box on the shelf. The emphasis here is on whole—grains without the word listed in front have been processed and lost most of their disease-fighting nutrients. Plus most varieties are covered in sugar, defeating the purpose of a healthy breakfast. (See: These Breakfast Foods Have As Much Sugar As Dessert)

These 10 healthy cereals, though, are not only made from whole grains but have low enough sugar levels to keep your morning bowl (and, ok, sometimes dinner) a disease-fighting dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

General Mills Cheerios

General Mills
Buy It, $2

Not all cereals from your childhood are bad: These o’s are actually from whole grain oats. There is added sugar, but it only weighs in at one gram a bowl. Eat up!

Related: How Many Carbs Should You Eat In a Day?

3 of 11

Kashi Honey Puffs

Amazon
Buy It, $4

Made from whole wheat, rice, oats, barley, rye, and buckwheat, this cereal is packed with almost half of your daily-recommended servings of whole grains.

Advertisement

4 of 11

18 Rabbits Felicitas Granola

18 Rabbits
Buy It, $11

This whole rolled oats-based granola is nut-free and sweetened with maple syrup, Bing cherries, and vanilla. (If the price of healthy granola cereals scares you, consider making your own homemade granola instead.)

5 of 11

General Mills Fiber One

Buy It, $3

Not only is this cereal made from whole grain wheat, but it also offers over half your daily fiber recommendation. Plus, it has zero grams of sugar.

6 of 11

Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Cereal, Golden Flax

Ezekiel
Buy It, $43 (for 6)

One of the least processed cereals on this list, this cereal packs a number of whole grains, from sprouted wheat to sprouted lentils. Plus, it has eight grams of protein and no sugar.

Related: The Health Benefits and Risks of Sprouted Grains

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Post Grape-Nuts

Buy It, $3

It may be a classic, but Grape-Nuts are made from whole grain wheat flour, and a single bowl doesn’t overload you with sugar like most other cereals.

8 of 11

Kellogg Special K Protein

Buy It, $10

Not only is Special K a great source of whole grains, but this bowl also boasts 10 grams of protein—without even factoring in the milk.

9 of 11

Nature’s Path Millet Rice

Amazon
Buy It, $45 (for 6)

This array of whole grains (including oats, brown rice, and millet) is sweetened with fruit juice for a little more deliciousness.

Related: 10 Ancient Grains to Switch Up Your Healthy Carbs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Alpen No Sugar Added Muesli

Alpen
Buy It, $31 (for 6)

This muesli is packed with whole wheat and rolled oats, then topped with raisins and nuts for a sweet-and-crunchy healthy finish.

11 of 11

Cascadian Farm Hearty Morning

Amazon
Buy It, $12

With whole grain wheat flakes, granola clusters made from whole grain oats, and crunchy bran, this cereal is a bowl full of fiber and whole grains.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com