Good news for cereal eaters: eating enough whole grains and cereal fibers may reduce your risk of early death, mostly due to illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and respiratory disease, reports a new study in BMC Medicine. The ideal number? A woman eating 1,800 calories should aim for about 53 grams of whole grains a day, according to the study.

But don’t start filling your cart with every box on the shelf. The emphasis here is on whole—grains without the word listed in front have been processed and lost most of their disease-fighting nutrients. Plus most varieties are covered in sugar, defeating the purpose of a healthy breakfast. (See: These Breakfast Foods Have As Much Sugar As Dessert)

These 10 healthy cereals, though, are not only made from whole grains but have low enough sugar levels to keep your morning bowl (and, ok, sometimes dinner) a disease-fighting dish.