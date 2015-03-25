10 Healthy Cereal Brands with Whole Grains & Low Sugar
The Health Benefit of Cereal
Good news for cereal eaters: eating enough whole grains and cereal fibers may reduce your risk of early death, mostly due to illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and respiratory disease, reports a new study in BMC Medicine. The ideal number? A woman eating 1,800 calories should aim for about 53 grams of whole grains a day, according to the study.
But don’t start filling your cart with every box on the shelf. The emphasis here is on whole—grains without the word listed in front have been processed and lost most of their disease-fighting nutrients. Plus most varieties are covered in sugar, defeating the purpose of a healthy breakfast. (See: These Breakfast Foods Have As Much Sugar As Dessert)
These 10 healthy cereals, though, are not only made from whole grains but have low enough sugar levels to keep your morning bowl (and, ok, sometimes dinner) a disease-fighting dish.
General Mills Cheerios
Not all cereals from your childhood are bad: These o’s are actually from whole grain oats. There is added sugar, but it only weighs in at one gram a bowl. Eat up!
Kashi Honey Puffs
Made from whole wheat, rice, oats, barley, rye, and buckwheat, this cereal is packed with almost half of your daily-recommended servings of whole grains.
18 Rabbits Felicitas Granola
This whole rolled oats-based granola is nut-free and sweetened with maple syrup, Bing cherries, and vanilla. (If the price of healthy granola cereals scares you, consider making your own homemade granola instead.)
General Mills Fiber One
Not only is this cereal made from whole grain wheat, but it also offers over half your daily fiber recommendation. Plus, it has zero grams of sugar.
Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Cereal, Golden Flax
One of the least processed cereals on this list, this cereal packs a number of whole grains, from sprouted wheat to sprouted lentils. Plus, it has eight grams of protein and no sugar.
Post Grape-Nuts
It may be a classic, but Grape-Nuts are made from whole grain wheat flour, and a single bowl doesn’t overload you with sugar like most other cereals.
Kellogg Special K Protein
Not only is Special K a great source of whole grains, but this bowl also boasts 10 grams of protein—without even factoring in the milk.
Nature’s Path Millet Rice
This array of whole grains (including oats, brown rice, and millet) is sweetened with fruit juice for a little more deliciousness.
Alpen No Sugar Added Muesli
This muesli is packed with whole wheat and rolled oats, then topped with raisins and nuts for a sweet-and-crunchy healthy finish.
Cascadian Farm Hearty Morning
With whole grain wheat flakes, granola clusters made from whole grain oats, and crunchy bran, this cereal is a bowl full of fiber and whole grains.