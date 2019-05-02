Healthy Breakfast Sandwich Recipes for When You Need a Hearty Meal In the Morning
Huevos Rancheros Breakfast Sandwich
The breakfast sandwich gets a south-of-the-border makeover with this recipe. Egg contains protein, avocado has healthy fats, and the beans have fiber—this healthy breakfast sandwich offers the perfect combination to keep you full until lunchtime.
Get the recipe: Huevos Rancheros Breakfast Sandwich
Open-Faced Egg Salad Sandwich
Chop a hard-boiled egg and mix with 2 percent Greek yogurt and sliced scallions for a light, quick egg salad. Pile in an English muffin and pack to take your healthy breakfast sandwich to go.
Related: The Best Breakfast to Eat Before Every Type of Workout
Ready-Made Breakfast Sandwiches
Whether you hit the snooze button one too many times or want an easy, protein-packed breakfast option after your morning workout, the Jimmy Dean Delight Egg’wich is a delicious option that’s ready in about two minutes, no messy assembly required.
Avocado Smash
Instead of egg mash some protein and fat-rich avocado to act as the filling of your healthy breakfast sandwich. Spread inside your English muffin with grated cheddar.
Related: Incredible Avocado Nutrition Facts That Solidify Your Love for the Fruit
Microwave Egg and Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich
The method for this healthy breakfast sandwich is so simple you could make these in your office microwave! Build it on a whole-wheat bagel thin for more fiber, and feel free to use the whole egg. (P.S. If you're worried about cholesterol, you don't need to toss those egg yolks, after all.)
Get the recipe: Microwave Egg and Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich
Poached Egg Sandwich
For eggs Florentine that you can eat with your hands, top one muffin half with microwaved spinach, a poached egg, a slice of American cheese, and the other muffin half. Bloody Mary optional (but recommended) alongside this healthy breakfast sandwich recipe.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Swap eggs for tofu, add tempeh bacon, and even vegans can enjoy a good, healthy breakfast sandwich. At about $2.50 each, one is just about as cheap as a greasy biscuit sandwich from a fast food restaurant and the gas you’d need to drive through!
Get the recipe: Easy $3 Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Swap the greasy biscuit or croissant for a whole-wheat tortilla, and use it to wrap up scrambled egg, salsa, and pinto beans for a healthy breakfast sandwich swap. (Keep the Mexican vibes going with these Loaded Breakfast Nachos!)
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Egg Sandwich
Keep your breakfast sandwich lower in carbs by only using one piece of bread and eating it open-face. (Nosh on even more low-carb, keto-friendly sandwiches.) Then pile on the smoked salmon and a poached egg for a protein-packed healthy breakfast sandwich.
Get the recipe: Smoked Salmon and Avocado Egg Sandwich
Meat Bagels
Calling all keto dieters and Whole 30 devotees! This a.m. amazingness is designed for you. Form a bagel from ground meat and then fill with vegetables for a unique take on a healthy breakfast sandwich. (Add these keto lunches to your menu later in the day.)
Get the recipe: Meat Bagels
Vegan "Egg" Sandwich
Scramble 1/3 cup silken tofu, 1 teaspoon turmeric, and 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (which tastes a bit like cheese!). Then to make this vegan creation a healthy breakfast sandwich, pile the mixture in the middle of a toasted dairy-free English muffin.
Related: You’ll Want to Eat These Vegan Pancakes Every Weekend