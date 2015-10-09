Creative Vegetarian Recipes That Make Leafy Greens the Star of Your Plate

If you're sticking to a low-carb or keto diet, you don't have to entirely miss out on your favorite lunchtime meals, including wraps. This wrap recipe ditches the tortilla in favor of leafy greens. The collard greens are an excellent source of vitamins K, which supports bone health, and A, which promotes healthy vision and immune function. Just remember that practice makes perfect, and you might end up with a few exploding wraps when you first make the switch and haven't gotten the hang of swaddling your fillings.