These Sheet-Pan Meals Make Clean-Up a Breeze
Sheet-pan meals are the low-effort, high-reward way to cook a healthy dinner in a short amount of time.
Salmon and Acorn Squash with Grape-Almond Chermoula
If you're under the impression that grapes are only for snacking, prepare to have your mind blown. This sheet-pan meal features hearty salmon, rich acorn squash, and — surprise — red grapes, which add some sweetness to the dish and burst with every bite. (Then, use your leftover fruit to create the TikTok-approved sour patch grapes.)
Spiced Beets and Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Chicken Thighs and Mojo Sauce
Thanks to the beets and Brussels sprouts, this sheet-pan meal will help you make use of your fall farmers' market haul — and it only takes 45 minutes to whip up. The orange-infused mojo sauce helps brighten up the otherwise-earthy dish, while the garnish of walnuts adds a satisfying crunch.
Coconut Curried Shrimp with Crispy Potatoes, Peas, and Gingery-Coconut Cream
In this innovative spin on coconut shrimp, the seafood is paired with curry-spiced potatoes, peas, and a ginger-infused coconut cream sauce. The result: a sheet-pan meal that will make you feel like you're vacationing on the beach somewhere — not in your cramped apartment. (Related: Brilliant New Ways to Cook with Coconut)
Balsamic Chicken and Veggies
The balsamic vinegar in this sheet-pan meal gives the roasted chicken, peppers, carrots, asparagus, and mushrooms a rich, sweet flavor without adding a ton of calories — if that's something you're keeping an eye on. Plus, the inclusion of rosemary and thyme will help you use up all the fresh herbs you probably have wilting in your fridge.
Pork Chops and Apples Sheet-Pan Dinner
Pork chops and apples are a classic combination for autumn, and this sheet-pan meal makes them the star of the show. The recipe only requires six ingredients (plus salt and pepper), many of which you probably already have stocked in your pantry. Talk about a stress-free dinner. (Don't forget to pair the dish with one of these fall cocktails.)
Moroccan Chicken Sheet-Pan Dinner
Warning: This Moroccan-inspired sheet-pan meal may leave you consumed by wanderlust. Spiced with traditional Moroccan ingredients like olives, white onions, and, of course, a hint of lemon, the dinner is packed with flavor and comes together in just 45 minutes. (Great news: Cooking different cuisines is a great way to score the mental health benefits of travel without actually going anywhere.)
Steak, Aspargus, and Tomato Sheet-Pan Dinner
You don't need to hit up a pricey restaurant to have a perfectly cooked steak for dinner. This sheet-pan meal features sirloin steak, crispy asparagus, and bursting cherry tomatoes, plus an optional side of rich blue cheese sauce. The best part: It only take 15 minutes to go from pan to plate. (Not a fan of steak? Swap it with one of these high-protein foods.)
Roasted Curry Shrimp and Zucchini Sheet-Pan Meal
This sheet-pan meal might fit all on one tray, but this dish is anything but simple. Curry powder and lime juice give the shrimp a serious kick, while the zucchini lends a slightly sweet flavor to the meal. (Related: How to Cook Fish When You're Reluctant, According to Obama's Former Chef)
Sheet-Pan Breakfast Pizza
This sheet-pan meal is about to become your at-home brunch staple. The pizza takes just 30 minutes to put together, and although the recipe calls for cheese, sausage, and hash browns, you can swap in whichever ingredients you have on hand, such as fresh veggies and herbs. (ICYMI, breakfast tacos are a real, totally delicious thing.)
Oven-Baked Sheet-Pan Stir-Fry
This sheet-pan meal can be made with any protein, including tofu, beef, pork, chicken, or shrimp, so it's ideal when you don't have time to run to the store. Plus, you can prep the entire thing ahead of time and have it ready to hit the oven when hunger strikes; just store it in the fridge or the freezer 'til you're ready to cook.
Spice-Crusted Pork Roast, Potatoes, and Vegetables
Rubbed with a blend of chili powder, oregano, cumin, and paprika, the pork in this sheet-pan meal is sure to invigorate your tastebuds. Before it hits the oven, you may want to first sear the meat in a pan for a few minutes on each side to give it a satisfying crisp. But this sheet-pan meal is so tasty, we promise it's worth the little bit of extra clean-up. (These self-measuring spice caps will make creating the rub easy AF.)
Sheet-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken
When you're craving something sweet for dinner, turn to this sheet-pan meal. Prior to cooking, the chicken thighs, parsnips, carrots, and potatoes are marinated in a blend of wholegrain mustard, lemon juice, and honey, which makes the entire dish caramelize beautifully. For a bit of acidity, serve the dish with a lemon slice or two. (PSA: You can use your leftover carrots to create vegan bacon.)
Garlic Roasted Salmon with Brussel Sprouts
This sheet-pan meal combines crunchy, fiber-rich Brussels sprouts with wild salmon, which is packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids, to create a well-rounded, filling dinner. To ensure every bit of food has that tasty garlic flavor, opt for garlic-infused olive oil over the standard kind.