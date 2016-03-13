Rubbed with a blend of chili powder, oregano, cumin, and paprika, the pork in this sheet-pan meal is sure to invigorate your tastebuds. Before it hits the oven, you may want to first sear the meat in a pan for a few minutes on each side to give it a satisfying crisp. But this sheet-pan meal is so tasty, we promise it's worth the little bit of extra clean-up. (These self-measuring spice caps will make creating the rub easy AF.)