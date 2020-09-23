These Wholesome Dishes Deserve a Spot on Your Sunday Dinner Table
Delicious dishes that serve up comfort and are healthy too — that’s pretty much food perfection. These Sunday dinner recipes, featuring vibrant fruits and vegetables, are packed with intense flavors, indulgent textures, and great-for-you ingredients.
Peach, Cucumber, and Tomato Bread Salad with Smashed-Walnut Vinaigrette
Yes, your wildest dreams have come true: Bread *can* be a salad! In this Sunday dinner recipe, chunks of crusty ciabatta bread are tossed with peaches, tomatoes, mint, and all the juices to create a starter you won't want to end.
Creamy Pasta with Crispy Mushrooms
On cool evenings, make this luxurious Sunday dinner recipe with giant paccheri or rigatoni pasta, flavorful mushrooms, and blended butter beans to take the creaminess up a notch.
Cauliflower and Tomato Ragù Over Polenta with Crispy Rosemary
If you have veg-forward eaters coming to your Sunday dinner, you better make a batch of this vegetarian ragù, which uses cauliflower in place of ground meat. Serve the mixture over a hot bowl of polenta, and you've got a meal that will satisfy your guests for hours — well, at least until dessert.
Stir-Fried Squash with Pork, Basil, and Peppers Over Rice
This isn't your traditional Sunday dinner recipe. In this spin on stir-fry, you'll find bright flavors from fresh basil and peppers, chunks of pork, and crispy summer squash.
Chili-Spiced Chickpea Pie
In this upscale take on your Grandma's classic savory skillet, veggies take the spotlight, with chickpeas, corn, carrots, and green beans offering a satisfying crunch. Plus, there's a mashed potato crust (!!!).