Cooking Videos

Looking for delicious and healthy cooking videos? Master new recipes and cooking techniques with our quick and easy videos.

Most Recent

The Definitive *Truth* About Red Wine Health Benefits
TBH, we'll prob keep drinking it either way
Make This Kale Salad Using Leftover Thanksgiving Stuffing
How to turn your leftovers into croutons (and actually get excited to eat your post-Thanksgiving salad). Come on, we all know stuffing is the best part.
These Nutty Coconut Hemp Balls Make the Best Keto Fat Bombs
This low-carb, keto-friendly snack is great for an on-the-go bite.
Meal-Prep This Asparagus Torta for the Perfect High-Protein Breakfast
Ditch your morning protein bar and make this grab-and-go breakfast instead.
These Raw Vegan Truffles Are Pure Coconut Goodness
You need this incredibly easy dessert in your life.
Vegan Truffles That Will Fuel You Through the Holiday Chaos
This 2-in-1 snack can keep you energized and add a sweet finish to holiday meals.
Advertisement

More Cooking Videos

Healthy 5-Minute Meals You Can Whip Up Whenever
These protein-packed recipes will quickly find themselves in your weekly rotation.
Seasonal Vanilla Spice Chia Seed Pudding Recipe with Figs
Spice up your usual chia seed pudding with this cozy vegan, meal-prep recipe.
This Instant Pot Recipe for Mexican Chicken Chowder Is Fast Comfort Food at Its Finest
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars for a Naturally Sweet Dessert (Or Breakfast)
Leftover Turkey Lettuce Wraps (That Taste Nothing Like Thanksgiving Dinner)
How to Make Apple Pie Granola from Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Turn Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Into This Healthy Grain Bowl

Combine all of your favorite Thanksgiving foods—turkey, cranberries, sweet potato—to create a healthy lunch.

All Cooking Videos

This Low-Carb Teriyaki Turkey Burger Is Both Sweet and Spicy
The Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake That Doubles As a Workout Recovery Drink
The Healthy Honey Salmon Recipe You'll Crave for Dinner Every Night
This Celery Soup Will Inspire You to Give Ugly Foods a Chance
The Next-Level Frittata Recipe That'll Elevate Your Weekend Brunch
How to Make Homemade Nut Milk (Plus 3 Healthy Smoothie Recipes)
This 2-Minute Omelet Is the Easiest Breakfast You'll Ever Make
Easy Sweet Potato Hash You Can Make In the Microwave
The Protein Quinoa Muffin Recipe to Amp Up Your Breakfast
This Easy French Toast Recipe Takes Less Than 10 Minutes
5-Ingredient Homemade Granola You Can Make In the Microwave
This is Why People Can't Enough of #SaltBae, the Chef Who Treats His Food Like a Lover
The Healthy Microwave Omelet Recipe You Can Make In 5 Minutes
The Martini Recipe That Uses Coconut Water In the Most Brilliantly Healthy Way
This Healthy Lemon Sorbet Recipe Features Champagne As Its Star Ingredient
Eat This Coffee Cake In a Mug for Breakfast, Dessert, or Basically Whenever
This Champagne Popsicles Recipe Features Edible Flowers for Serious Swank
These Strawberry Champagne Pancakes Make the Perfect Holiday Breakfast
How to Make a Warm Cinnamon Roll In the Microwave
The Champagne Cupcakes Recipe That's Light, Fluffy, and *Bubbly*
This Champagne Risotto Recipe Will Wow Your Taste Buds
How to Make Champagne Gummy Bears (Because, Why the Hell Not?)
Strawberry Champagne Jello Desserts to Celebrate the Holiday Season
This Blueberry Muffin Recipe Is Basically Cake In a Mug
Your Salads Need This Champagne Vinaigrette Recipe
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com