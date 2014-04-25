Creamy Green Tea Vegan "Ice Cream"
Advertisement
This recipe uses a few simple ingredients to make a creamy, delectable dessert that you will never believe is free of dairy and added sugars. Full of antioxidant-rich spinach and flavorful matcha green tea powder, this frozen treat is a delicious way to end a meal without feeling weighed down. Top with toasted coconut and rose petals for added flavor and eye-popping color.
RELATED: For hundreds more clean, green recipes, check out Candice Kumai's newest cookbook, Clean Green Drinks!
Comments