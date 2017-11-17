Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars for a Naturally Sweet Dessert (Or Breakfast)
If you only make (read: can handle) one more pumpkin-flavored treat this season, let these bars be it.
It's natural to feel like you're OD-ing on pumpkin at this stage in the season, but you're going to want to save a little room in your belly for these easy-to-make and delicious-to-eat pumpkin chocolate chip bars created by Danielle Walker, founder of Against All Grain and author of Celebrations. To be fair, they are more of a dessert than a breakfast bar, but we're not one to tell you when you should or shouldn't eat them, so go rogue.
The dense squares are somehow still light, and you won't be left at the bottom of a sugar crash because the sweetness in this recipe comes from natural sources like pure maple syrup, vanilla extract, and, of course, the organically sweet pumpkin purée. The fact that they're vegan is purely a bonus because dairy or no dairy, these babies are goooood. (More proof: These Vegan Dessert Recipes Will Make You Forget All About Dairy and Eggs)
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars
Serves 12
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup pumpkin purée
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup pure maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 2 1/4 cups finely ground almond flour
- 1/4 cup coconut flour
- 1/4 cup arrowroot powder plus 2 tablespoons
- 1 1/2 teaspoons grain-free baking powder
- 1 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 cup soy- and dairy-free chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking dish with parchment paper so that paper has extra flaps hanging over long edges of dish.
- In a large bowl, combine pumpkin purée, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla. Stir until well combined.
- Add almond flour, coconut flour, arrowroot powder, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, and sea salt. Stir again until well combined. Add 3 tablespoons of chocolate chips, and stir to combine.
- Scoop batter into prepared dish, using rubber spatula to spread evenly and smooth out top. Sprinkle remaining chocolate chips. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until edges are golden.
- Let cool on wire rack for 20 minutes, then use excess flaps to remove uncut bars from dish. Cut into squares and peel away parchment paper.
Comments