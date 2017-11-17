It's natural to feel like you're OD-ing on pumpkin at this stage in the season, but you're going to want to save a little room in your belly for these easy-to-make and delicious-to-eat pumpkin chocolate chip bars created by Danielle Walker, founder of Against All Grain and author of Celebrations. To be fair, they are more of a dessert than a breakfast bar, but we're not one to tell you when you should or shouldn't eat them, so go rogue.

The dense squares are somehow still light, and you won't be left at the bottom of a sugar crash because the sweetness in this recipe comes from natural sources like pure maple syrup, vanilla extract, and, of course, the organically sweet pumpkin purée. The fact that they're vegan is purely a bonus because dairy or no dairy, these babies are goooood. (More proof: These Vegan Dessert Recipes Will Make You Forget All About Dairy and Eggs)

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars

Serves 12

Ingredients

1/2 cup pumpkin purée

2 eggs

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups finely ground almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/4 cup arrowroot powder plus 2 tablespoons

1 1/2 teaspoons grain-free baking powder

1 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup soy- and dairy-free chocolate chips

Directions