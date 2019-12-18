Healthy IRL

Metastatic Breast Cancer Is On the Rise In Younger Women — Here's Everything You Need to Know
Here's why stage 4 breast cancer should be on your radar in your twenties, thirties, and beyond.
3 Metastatic Breast Cancer "Thrivers" on Defying the Odds, Defeating the Disease, and Empowering Their Communities
Diagnosed in their 20s and 30s, these three incredible women are determined to make a difference for other people living with stage 4 breast cancer.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: In-Person and Virtual Events to Honor Survivors and Families
Stand in solidarity with survivors, their support teams, and families who've lost loved ones to the disease by attending these events — either in-person or online — throughout October.
9 Types of Breast Cancer Everyone Should Know About
Knowing the difference between the various types of breast cancer could save your life.
The Link Between Sleep and Breast Cancer
What time you hit the pillow and how restful your shut-eye is can affect your breast cancer risk, research shows. Here's how to sleep better and protect your health.
11 Signs of Breast Cancer Every Woman Should Know About
Including the obvious signs of breast cancer—and the symptoms you might totally overlook.