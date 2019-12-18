Healthy IRL

Metastatic Breast Cancer Is On the Rise In Younger Women — Here's Everything You Need to Know
Here's why stage 4 breast cancer should be on your radar in your twenties, thirties, and beyond.
3 Metastatic Breast Cancer "Thrivers" on Defying the Odds, Defeating the Disease, and Empowering Their Communities
Diagnosed in their 20s and 30s, these three incredible women are determined to make a difference for other people living with stage 4 breast cancer.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: In-Person and Virtual Events to Honor Survivors and Families
Stand in solidarity with survivors, their support teams, and families who've lost loved ones to the disease by attending these events — either in-person or online — throughout October.
9 Types of Breast Cancer Everyone Should Know About
Knowing the difference between the various types of breast cancer could save your life.
The Link Between Sleep and Breast Cancer
What time you hit the pillow and how restful your shut-eye is can affect your breast cancer risk, research shows. Here's how to sleep better and protect your health.
11 Signs of Breast Cancer Every Woman Should Know About
Including the obvious signs of breast cancer—and the symptoms you might totally overlook.
Just Happy To Be Here

These No-Equipment Boxing Classes Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research
The 45-minute classes with Rumble Boxing are part of Bloomingdale's Give Pink campaign.
How Fitness Coach Alicia McKenzie Is Raising Awareness About Racial Disparities In Breast Cancer
The trainer is partnering with the Keep a Breast Foundation for its annual Fit 4 Prevention campaign, which empowers breast cancer survivors and advocates through fitness.
Breast Cancer Changed My Entire Body Forever—But I'm Finally OK with It
Why Every Woman Should Know Her Breast Density
Running Helped Me Accept That I Had Breast Cancer
Meet Allulose, the New Low-Calorie Sweetener That's Sweeping the Market
Dietitian-Recommended Foods to Try When You're Recovering from a Migraine
Finally, An Easy-to-Follow Guide to Healthy Portion Sizes
Protein, Carbs, and Fat: What You Should be Eating
