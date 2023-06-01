Nurses with Chronic Pain Say This ‘Miracle’ Cream Relieves Aches In Just 30 Minutes

Nurses and healthcare practitioners often grapple with muscle or foot pain during their long shifts due to the physically demanding nature of their job. They endure extended periods of standing, walking, and running that, over time, can take a toll on their lower limbs. Combined with repetitive tasks that involve lifting and transferring patients, it's no surprise that their muscles are pushed to their limits. That’s why tons of healthcare workers are turning to Hempactiv's Joint and Muscle Relief Cream to help relieve aches and pains before, during, and after their shifts.

The relief cream comes in two sizes — two ounces for $20 or four ounces for $30 — and has a hydrating, cruelty-free formula including sunflower oil and cocoa seed butter. But the star ingredients of the product are hemp oil and menthol, which both can reduce pain and inflammation to improve physical function when applied topically, according to studies. Per shoppers, the lightweight cream absorbs quickly and leaves no greasy residue behind while providing “instant pain relief” when applied to areas of discomfort, from shoulders to hips to knees. (Pssst: Healthcare workers are also wearing this $35 slip-on shoe to relieve knee, foot, and back pain.)

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$30; amazon.com

With more than 8,600 five-star ratings, nurses and healthcare workers that are on their feet for "eight-hour shifts'' call the cream a "miracle" when it comes to pain relief. One nurse dealing with “chronic pain” including "lupus, fibromyalgia, and arthritis" said they "rubbed a small amount” into their outer thigh and felt complete pain relief in just 30 minutes. A couple who work as a nurse and a mechanic that were both dealing with persistent pain said the cream "offered great pain relief for both of them." They also said it gave "better pain relief in comparison to other products." Another nurse practitioner said the cream was a "very effective pain reliever and muscle relaxant" and even recommended it to their patients suffering with "osteoarthritis, muscle strain, and other aches and pain." They called it "the best over-the-counter" joint and muscle cream on the market.

If you're a nurse or healthcare professional trying to get some pain relief during your busy schedule — or someone just looking for alternative methods to remedy your joint and muscle pain — try Hempactiv's Joint and Muscle Relief Cream for just $20 on Amazon.

