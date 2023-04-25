Nurses Are Replacing Sneakers With Amazon’s Top-Selling Loafers That Stay Comfy Through 12-Hour Shifts

As the backbone of the healthcare industry, nurses are known for their unwavering commitment to patient care. But beyond their selfless dedication lies a daily struggle: The discomfort caused by unsupportive and ill-fitting shoes. In the fast-paced world of nursing, comfortable footwear is not just a luxury — it's a necessity. With the right shoes, nurses can easily tackle their demanding shifts without compromising their physical well-being. So, whether you're a seasoned healthcare professional or a newbie in the field, start your shift off on the right foot with Amazon's best-selling loafers in the women's loafer and slip-ons category.

The Hey Dude’s Wendy Lace-Up Loafers come in 86 colors and prints, including solid colors, animal prints, and tie-dye floral options, and are available in sizes 4 through 11. They have leather soles, removable memory foam insoles, a rounded toe design, and elastic laces, plus are machine-washable on cold, making them easy to clean. With an astounding 93,100 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers can't get enough of the ultra-comfy loafers — especially nurses, who rave that they’re “so light and comfy” that they’ve “replaced” their other shoes with them.

Amazon

.Buy It: Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers, $37-$65, amazon.com

One shopper with “major foot problems” that "works 12-hour shifts in the hospital" said they “can’t get enough” of the Hey Dude loafers and even called them the “best shoes ever.” Another nurse with 12-hour shifts described them as the most "comfortable shoes they had ever owned" and that they "look great with scrubs." “I get tired of my tennis shoes and these are just so great on my feet!” they wrote. Plus, one nurse loves them so much, they claim they own six pairs and have purchased the loafers for their family, too.

At first glance, the Hey Dude loafers can easily pass for higher-end boat-style shoes. The only difference is these lace-up loafers provide quality without having to break the bank, since prices start at just $34 depending on your size and color preference. With their flexible soles, memory foam cushioned insoles and lightweight design, it’s no wonder nurses are opting for these shoes to stay comfortable during those all-nighter shifts. And thanks to the various color and print combos they come in, they can match your scrubs while still looking good with your favorite jeans and T-shirt once you're off the clock. (BTW: Here are five other comfortable shoes you can add to your cart that nurses rely on for 12-hour shifts.)

Go through your 12-hour days with ease while wearing Hey Dude’s Wendy Lace-Up Loafers, available starting at $34 on Amazon.

